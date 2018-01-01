You are here » Home
HB Estate Developers Ltd.
|BSE: 532334
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE640B01013
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
26.40
|
0.45
(1.73%)
|
OPEN
27.20
|
HIGH
27.20
|
LOW
24.70
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
HB Estate Developers Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About HB Estate Developers Ltd.
HB Estate Developers Ltd
HB Estate Developers Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the development of commercial and residential complexes. It is also focused on entering into the development of residential complexes.
HB Estate Developers Limited was initially incorporated under the name of HB Housing & Development Corporation Limited on September 20, 1994 with the main object of development of...> More
HB Estate Developers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
HB Estate Developers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|23.71
|22.06
|7.48
|Other Income
|0.57
|0.32
|78.13
|Total Income
|24.28
|22.37
|8.54
|Total Expenses
|16.26
|16.16
|0.62
|Operating Profit
|8.02
|6.22
|28.94
|Net Profit
|-2.92
|-4.93
|40.77
|Equity Capital
|16.41
|16.41
| -
HB Estate Developers Ltd - Peer Group
HB Estate Developers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
HB Estate Developers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|23.08%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|8.42%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-4.35%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|44.26%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|175.00%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|95.85%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
HB Estate Developers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|24.70
|
|27.20
|Week Low/High
|21.20
|
|27.20
|Month Low/High
|20.00
|
|27.20
|YEAR Low/High
|8.56
|
|38.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.70
|
|153.00
