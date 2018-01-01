JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » HB Estate Developers Ltd

HB Estate Developers Ltd.

BSE: 532334 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE640B01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 26.40 0.45
(1.73%)
OPEN

27.20

 HIGH

27.20

 LOW

24.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan HB Estate Developers Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 27.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 25.95
VOLUME 10312
52-Week high 38.10
52-Week low 8.56
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 43
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 27.20
CLOSE 25.95
VOLUME 10312
52-Week high 38.10
52-Week low 8.56
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 43
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About HB Estate Developers Ltd.

HB Estate Developers Ltd

HB Estate Developers Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the development of commercial and residential complexes. It is also focused on entering into the development of residential complexes. HB Estate Developers Limited was initially incorporated under the name of HB Housing & Development Corporation Limited on September 20, 1994 with the main object of development of...> More

HB Estate Developers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   43
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Nov 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 97.01
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.27
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

HB Estate Developers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 23.71 22.06 7.48
Other Income 0.57 0.32 78.13
Total Income 24.28 22.37 8.54
Total Expenses 16.26 16.16 0.62
Operating Profit 8.02 6.22 28.94
Net Profit -2.92 -4.93 40.77
Equity Capital 16.41 16.41 -
> More on HB Estate Developers Ltd Financials Results

HB Estate Developers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rodium Real. 141.95 -2.97 46.13
Nimbus Proj. 62.00 -2.36 46.13
Radhe Develop. 17.00 2.72 42.81
HB Estate Devel. 26.40 1.73 42.61
D S Kulkarni Dev 16.00 -3.90 41.28
Arih.Found.Hsg. 47.90 3.12 41.19
Raja Bahadur Int 1411.00 4.91 35.28
> More on HB Estate Developers Ltd Peer Group

HB Estate Developers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.57
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 16.29
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.13
> More on HB Estate Developers Ltd Share Holding Pattern

HB Estate Developers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 23.08% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 8.42% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -4.35% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 44.26% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 175.00% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 95.85% NA 17.24% 19.01%

HB Estate Developers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 24.70
27.20
Week Low/High 21.20
27.20
Month Low/High 20.00
27.20
YEAR Low/High 8.56
38.00
All TIME Low/High 0.70
153.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for HB Estate Developers: