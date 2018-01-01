You are here » Home
HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd.
|BSE: 508956
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE549B01016
|
BSE
LIVE
13:34 | 12 Mar
|
2.80
|
-0.01
(-0.36%)
|
OPEN
2.86
|
HIGH
2.86
|
LOW
2.67
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
|OPEN
|2.86
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.81
|VOLUME
|662
|52-Week high
|3.99
|52-Week low
|1.27
|P/E
|14.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.80
|Sell Qty
|195.00
|OPEN
|2.86
|CLOSE
|2.81
|VOLUME
|662
|52-Week high
|3.99
|52-Week low
|1.27
|P/E
|14.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.80
|Sell Qty
|195.00
About HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd.
HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd
HB Leasing and Finance Company Ltd was incorporated on March 13, 1982 and carrying on the activity of proprietory investment in stocks and securities. The company is a registered Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with the Reserve Bank of India....> More
HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals
HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd - Financial Results
> More on HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.02
|0.03
|-33.33
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.02
|0.03
|-33.33
|Total Expenses
|0.11
|0.12
|-8.33
|Operating Profit
|-0.08
|-0.09
|11.11
|Net Profit
|-0.08
|-0.09
|11.11
|Equity Capital
|11
|11
| -
HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd - Peer Group
HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.28%
|NA
|0.24%
|-0.81%
|1 Month
|-27.27%
|NA
|-1.38%
|-0.78%
|3 Month
|5.26%
|NA
|1.81%
|1.05%
|6 Month
|72.84%
|NA
|5.19%
|4.41%
|1 Year
|25.56%
|NA
|16.86%
|16.20%
|3 Year
|35.92%
|NA
|16.93%
|18.46%
HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.67
|
|2.86
|Week Low/High
|2.60
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.60
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.27
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.45
|
|230.00
Quick Links for HB Leasing & Finance Co: