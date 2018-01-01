JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd

HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd.

BSE: 508956 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE549B01016
BSE LIVE 13:34 | 12 Mar 2.80 -0.01
(-0.36%)
OPEN

2.86

 HIGH

2.86

 LOW

2.67
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2.86
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.81
VOLUME 662
52-Week high 3.99
52-Week low 1.27
P/E 14.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 2.80
Sell Qty 195.00
OPEN 2.86
CLOSE 2.81
VOLUME 662
52-Week high 3.99
52-Week low 1.27
P/E 14.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 2.80
Sell Qty 195.00

About HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd.

HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd

HB Leasing and Finance Company Ltd was incorporated on March 13, 1982 and carrying on the activity of proprietory investment in stocks and securities. The company is a registered Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with the Reserve Bank of India....> More

HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.20
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.79
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.56
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.02 0.03 -33.33
Other Income -
Total Income 0.02 0.03 -33.33
Total Expenses 0.11 0.12 -8.33
Operating Profit -0.08 -0.09 11.11
Net Profit -0.08 -0.09 11.11
Equity Capital 11 11 -
> More on HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd Financials Results

HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Gajanan Sec.Serv 10.26 4.91 3.18
Kinetic Trust 9.45 0.00 3.18
Rich Universe 4.30 -4.87 3.12
HB Leasing &Fin. 2.80 -0.36 3.10
Krishna Capital 9.70 -0.51 3.07
Regal Entertain. 10.00 0.00 3.07
Nicco Uco All. 0.37 0.00 3.07
> More on HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd Peer Group

HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 35.67
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 55.11
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.20
> More on HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd Share Holding Pattern

HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.28% NA 0.24% -0.81%
1 Month -27.27% NA -1.38% -0.78%
3 Month 5.26% NA 1.81% 1.05%
6 Month 72.84% NA 5.19% 4.41%
1 Year 25.56% NA 16.86% 16.20%
3 Year 35.92% NA 16.93% 18.46%

HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.67
2.86
Week Low/High 2.60
3.00
Month Low/High 2.60
4.00
YEAR Low/High 1.27
4.00
All TIME Low/High 0.45
230.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for HB Leasing & Finance Co: