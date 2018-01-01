JUST IN
HB Stockholdings Ltd.

BSE: 532216 Sector: Financials
NSE: HBSTOCK ISIN Code: INE550B01014
BSE 15:53 | 08 Mar 33.45 -2.70
(-7.47%)
OPEN

35.00

 HIGH

35.25

 LOW

33.00
NSE 15:52 | 08 Mar 33.30 -2.45
(-6.85%)
OPEN

35.25

 HIGH

35.55

 LOW

32.90
About HB Stockholdings Ltd.

HB Stockholdings Ltd

Promoted in 1985 by Harish Chander Bhasin, HB Stockholdings Ltd.(HBSL), formerly known as HB Portfolio Leasing (HBPL) commenced operations in Aug.'95 and undertook activities of leasing and investments in securities. At present, its operations are largely confined to investments, share shoppes, merchant banking and leasing. The company operates from offices located in New Delhi and Bombay. HBS...> More

HB Stockholdings Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   80
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.89
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 4.24
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Aug 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 64.06
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.52
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

HB Stockholdings Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8.97 3.68 143.75
Other Income -
Total Income 8.97 3.68 143.75
Total Expenses 0.58 0.76 -23.68
Operating Profit 8.39 2.92 187.33
Net Profit 6.92 2.69 157.25
Equity Capital 24.34 24.34 -
HB Stockholdings Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
India Finsec 33.00 -4.35 82.30
Toyam Industries 3.83 -3.77 81.39
Shardul Sec. 45.50 1.11 79.62
HB Stockholdings 33.45 -7.47 79.58
SPS Finquest 176.00 0.00 79.38
Franklin Leasing 50.25 -1.66 79.29
BFL Asset 73.80 0.00 75.28
HB Stockholdings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.22
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 0.15
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 40.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.20
HB Stockholdings Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -15.32% -18.38% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -30.31% -30.70% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -17.81% -10.00% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 37.94% 40.21% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 103.96% 104.92% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 180.39% 184.62% 17.24% 19.01%

HB Stockholdings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 33.00
35.25
Week Low/High 33.00
42.00
Month Low/High 33.00
50.00
YEAR Low/High 15.60
59.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
144.00

