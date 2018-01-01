HB Stockholdings Ltd.
|BSE: 532216
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: HBSTOCK
|ISIN Code: INE550B01014
|BSE 15:53 | 08 Mar
|33.45
|
-2.70
(-7.47%)
|
OPEN
35.00
|
HIGH
35.25
|
LOW
33.00
|NSE 15:52 | 08 Mar
|33.30
|
-2.45
(-6.85%)
|
OPEN
35.25
|
HIGH
35.55
|
LOW
32.90
|OPEN
|35.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|36.15
|VOLUME
|36970
|52-Week high
|58.75
|52-Week low
|15.60
|P/E
|4.24
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|33.45
|Buy Qty
|315.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|35.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.75
|VOLUME
|105230
|52-Week high
|58.80
|52-Week low
|15.55
|P/E
|4.24
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|33.30
|Buy Qty
|1442.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|35.00
|CLOSE
|36.15
|VOLUME
|36970
|52-Week high
|58.75
|52-Week low
|15.60
|P/E
|4.24
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|33.45
|Buy Qty
|315.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|35.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.75
|VOLUME
|105230
|52-Week high
|58.80
|52-Week low
|15.55
|P/E
|4.24
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|79.58
|Buy Price
|33.30
|Buy Qty
|1442.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About HB Stockholdings Ltd.
Promoted in 1985 by Harish Chander Bhasin, HB Stockholdings Ltd.(HBSL), formerly known as HB Portfolio Leasing (HBPL) commenced operations in Aug.'95 and undertook activities of leasing and investments in securities. At present, its operations are largely confined to investments, share shoppes, merchant banking and leasing. The company operates from offices located in New Delhi and Bombay. HBS...> More
HB Stockholdings Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|80
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|7.89
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|4.24
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|13 Aug 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|64.06
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.52
Announcement
-
-
-
Intimation Of Record Date (Demerger And Reduction / Reorganisation Of Share Capital)
-
Forwarding Of Unaudited Results For The Third Quarter Ended 31St December 2017 And Limited Review Re
-
-
HB Stockholdings Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.97
|3.68
|143.75
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|8.97
|3.68
|143.75
|Total Expenses
|0.58
|0.76
|-23.68
|Operating Profit
|8.39
|2.92
|187.33
|Net Profit
|6.92
|2.69
|157.25
|Equity Capital
|24.34
|24.34
|-
HB Stockholdings Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|India Finsec
|33.00
|-4.35
|82.30
|Toyam Industries
|3.83
|-3.77
|81.39
|Shardul Sec.
|45.50
|1.11
|79.62
|HB Stockholdings
|33.45
|-7.47
|79.58
|SPS Finquest
|176.00
|0.00
|79.38
|Franklin Leasing
|50.25
|-1.66
|79.29
|BFL Asset
|73.80
|0.00
|75.28
HB Stockholdings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
HB Stockholdings Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-15.32%
|-18.38%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-30.31%
|-30.70%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-17.81%
|-10.00%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|37.94%
|40.21%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|103.96%
|104.92%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|180.39%
|184.62%
|17.24%
|19.01%
HB Stockholdings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|33.00
|
|35.25
|Week Low/High
|33.00
|
|42.00
|Month Low/High
|33.00
|
|50.00
|YEAR Low/High
|15.60
|
|59.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|144.00
Quick Links for HB Stockholdings:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices