HB Stockholdings Ltd

Promoted in 1985 by Harish Chander Bhasin, HB Stockholdings Ltd.(HBSL), formerly known as HB Portfolio Leasing (HBPL) commenced operations in Aug.'95 and undertook activities of leasing and investments in securities. At present, its operations are largely confined to investments, share shoppes, merchant banking and leasing. The company operates from offices located in New Delhi and Bombay. HBS...> More