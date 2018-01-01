HBL Power Systems Ltd

HBL NIFE Power Systems Limited (Formerly known as Sab Nife Power Systems) is a leading battery and power systems company based in Hyderabad, India. The company came in to existence as a result of the merger in 1999 of Hyderabad Batteries Ltd (HBL) incorporated in 1977, and SAB Nife Power Systems Ltd incorporated in 1986. The two companies which were under the same management, were merged when fore...> More