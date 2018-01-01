JUST IN
HBL Power Systems Ltd.

BSE: 517271 Sector: Consumer
NSE: HBLPOWER ISIN Code: INE292B01021
BSE 15:45 | 12 Mar 48.25 -1.35
(-2.72%)
OPEN

53.65

 HIGH

53.65

 LOW

47.45
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 48.05 -1.60
(-3.22%)
OPEN

50.10

 HIGH

50.35

 LOW

47.50
About HBL Power Systems Ltd.

HBL Power Systems Ltd

HBL NIFE Power Systems Limited (Formerly known as Sab Nife Power Systems) is a leading battery and power systems company based in Hyderabad, India. The company came in to existence as a result of the merger in 1999 of Hyderabad Batteries Ltd (HBL) incorporated in 1977, and SAB Nife Power Systems Ltd incorporated in 1986. The two companies which were under the same management, were merged when fore...> More

HBL Power Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,337
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.60
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 30.16
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.50
Book Value / Share () [*S] 26.94
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.79
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

HBL Power Systems Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 413.99 349.6 18.42
Other Income 3.18 6.46 -50.77
Total Income 417.17 356.06 17.16
Total Expenses 378.91 315.42 20.13
Operating Profit 38.26 40.64 -5.86
Net Profit 8.77 9.58 -8.46
Equity Capital 27.72 25.3 -
> More on HBL Power Systems Ltd Financials Results

HBL Power Systems Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Eveready Inds. 354.90 -5.99 2579.41
HBL Power System 48.25 -2.72 1337.49
Indo National 826.70 -0.50 310.01
Panasonic Energy 371.60 1.49 278.70
> More on HBL Power Systems Ltd Peer Group

HBL Power Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.35
Banks/FIs 0.12
FIIs 0.28
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 3.48
Indian Public 15.09
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.54
> More on HBL Power Systems Ltd Share Holding Pattern

HBL Power Systems Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -14.83% -15.78% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -19.65% -16.07% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -31.12% -24.98% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -20.64% -13.19% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 13.66% 14.81% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -9.64% -5.32% 17.24% 19.02%

HBL Power Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 47.45
53.65
Week Low/High 47.45
59.00
Month Low/High 47.45
62.00
YEAR Low/High 39.50
76.00
All TIME Low/High 0.26
76.00

