HBL Power Systems Ltd.
|BSE: 517271
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: HBLPOWER
|ISIN Code: INE292B01021
|BSE 15:45 | 12 Mar
|48.25
|
-1.35
(-2.72%)
|
OPEN
53.65
|
HIGH
53.65
|
LOW
47.45
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|48.05
|
-1.60
(-3.22%)
|
OPEN
50.10
|
HIGH
50.35
|
LOW
47.50
|OPEN
|53.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|49.60
|VOLUME
|70851
|52-Week high
|76.40
|52-Week low
|39.50
|P/E
|30.16
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,337
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|48.25
|Sell Qty
|950.00
|OPEN
|50.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|49.65
|VOLUME
|485040
|52-Week high
|76.50
|52-Week low
|39.00
|P/E
|30.16
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,337
|Buy Price
|48.00
|Buy Qty
|679.00
|Sell Price
|48.05
|Sell Qty
|1960.00
About HBL Power Systems Ltd.
HBL NIFE Power Systems Limited (Formerly known as Sab Nife Power Systems) is a leading battery and power systems company based in Hyderabad, India. The company came in to existence as a result of the merger in 1999 of Hyderabad Batteries Ltd (HBL) incorporated in 1977, and SAB Nife Power Systems Ltd incorporated in 1986. The two companies which were under the same management, were merged when fore...> More
HBL Power Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,337
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.60
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|30.16
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.50
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|26.94
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.79
HBL Power Systems Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|413.99
|349.6
|18.42
|Other Income
|3.18
|6.46
|-50.77
|Total Income
|417.17
|356.06
|17.16
|Total Expenses
|378.91
|315.42
|20.13
|Operating Profit
|38.26
|40.64
|-5.86
|Net Profit
|8.77
|9.58
|-8.46
|Equity Capital
|27.72
|25.3
|-
HBL Power Systems Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Eveready Inds.
|354.90
|-5.99
|2579.41
|HBL Power System
|48.25
|-2.72
|1337.49
|Indo National
|826.70
|-0.50
|310.01
|Panasonic Energy
|371.60
|1.49
|278.70
HBL Power Systems Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-14.83%
|-15.78%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-19.65%
|-16.07%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-31.12%
|-24.98%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-20.64%
|-13.19%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|13.66%
|14.81%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-9.64%
|-5.32%
|17.24%
|19.02%
HBL Power Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|47.45
|
|53.65
|Week Low/High
|47.45
|
|59.00
|Month Low/High
|47.45
|
|62.00
|YEAR Low/High
|39.50
|
|76.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.26
|
|76.00
