HCL Infosystems Ltd.

BSE: 500179 Sector: Consumer
NSE: HCL-INSYS ISIN Code: INE236A01020
BSE LIVE 13:51 | 12 Mar 54.30 0.75
(1.40%)
OPEN

54.60

 HIGH

54.95

 LOW

53.10
NSE LIVE 13:40 | 12 Mar 54.45 0.90
(1.68%)
OPEN

55.05

 HIGH

55.05

 LOW

53.00
About HCL Infosystems Ltd.

HCL Infosystems Ltd

HCL Infosystems Ltd is India's premier information enabler and country's leading ICT system integrator and distribution company. The company is among the leading players in all the segments comprising the domestic IT products, solutions and related services, which include PCs, Servers, Imaging, Voice & video solutions, Networking Products, TV and FM Broadcasting solutions, Communication solutions,...> More

HCL Infosystems Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,788
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 03 May 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 34.07
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.59
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

HCL Infosystems Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1309.5 764.05 71.39
Other Income 27.79 39.27 -29.23
Total Income 1337.29 803.32 66.47
Total Expenses 1347.71 810.03 66.38
Operating Profit -10.42 -6.71 -55.29
Net Profit -62.05 -50.73 -22.31
Equity Capital 65.84 44.58 -
> More on HCL Infosystems Ltd Financials Results

HCL Infosystems Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Redington India 141.80 4.19 5674.13
HCL Infosystems 54.30 1.40 1787.56
TVS Elec. 362.00 0.21 673.68
Cerebra Integr. 53.55 -1.74 644.69
D-Link India 98.80 0.97 350.74
> More on HCL Infosystems Ltd Peer Group

HCL Infosystems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.89
Banks/FIs 1.25
FIIs 1.13
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.55
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.07
> More on HCL Infosystems Ltd Share Holding Pattern

HCL Infosystems Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.40% -12.39% -0.06% -0.95%
1 Month -10.25% -5.63% -1.67% -0.92%
3 Month 11.38% 7.40% 1.50% 0.91%
6 Month 4.89% 9.49% 4.88% 4.27%
1 Year 5.19% 5.38% 16.52% 16.04%
3 Year -9.42% -6.48% 16.58% 18.29%

HCL Infosystems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 53.10
54.95
Week Low/High 53.10
62.00
Month Low/High 53.10
69.00
YEAR Low/High 39.80
70.00
All TIME Low/High 3.58
298.00

