HCL Infosystems Ltd.
|BSE: 500179
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: HCL-INSYS
|ISIN Code: INE236A01020
|BSE LIVE 13:51 | 12 Mar
|54.30
|
0.75
(1.40%)
|
OPEN
54.60
|
HIGH
54.95
|
LOW
53.10
|NSE LIVE 13:40 | 12 Mar
|54.45
|
0.90
(1.68%)
|
OPEN
55.05
|
HIGH
55.05
|
LOW
53.00
|OPEN
|54.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|53.55
|VOLUME
|271893
|52-Week high
|69.55
|52-Week low
|39.80
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,788
|Buy Price
|54.30
|Buy Qty
|572.00
|Sell Price
|54.40
|Sell Qty
|1540.00
About HCL Infosystems Ltd.
HCL Infosystems Ltd is India's premier information enabler and country's leading ICT system integrator and distribution company. The company is among the leading players in all the segments comprising the domestic IT products, solutions and related services, which include PCs, Servers, Imaging, Voice & video solutions, Networking Products, TV and FM Broadcasting solutions, Communication solutions,...> More
HCL Infosystems Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,788
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|03 May 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|34.07
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.59
News
-
HCL Infosystems Vice Chairman Seshadri quits to pursue other options
-
-
Hurdles Indian IT faced in 2017: Jobless growth, protectionism & automation
-
GST demand: HCL Infosystems tells bourses it has got Rs 312-cr tax notice
-
HCL Infosystems Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1309.5
|764.05
|71.39
|Other Income
|27.79
|39.27
|-29.23
|Total Income
|1337.29
|803.32
|66.47
|Total Expenses
|1347.71
|810.03
|66.38
|Operating Profit
|-10.42
|-6.71
|-55.29
|Net Profit
|-62.05
|-50.73
|-22.31
|Equity Capital
|65.84
|44.58
|-
HCL Infosystems Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Redington India
|141.80
|4.19
|5674.13
|HCL Infosystems
|54.30
|1.40
|1787.56
|TVS Elec.
|362.00
|0.21
|673.68
|Cerebra Integr.
|53.55
|-1.74
|644.69
|D-Link India
|98.80
|0.97
|350.74
HCL Infosystems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
HCL Infosystems Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.40%
|-12.39%
|-0.06%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-10.25%
|-5.63%
|-1.67%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|11.38%
|7.40%
|1.50%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|4.89%
|9.49%
|4.88%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|5.19%
|5.38%
|16.52%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|-9.42%
|-6.48%
|16.58%
|18.29%
HCL Infosystems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|53.10
|
|54.95
|Week Low/High
|53.10
|
|62.00
|Month Low/High
|53.10
|
|69.00
|YEAR Low/High
|39.80
|
|70.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.58
|
|298.00
