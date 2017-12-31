JUST IN
Heera Ispat Ltd.

BSE: 526967 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE025D01013
BSE 11:08 | 05 Feb Heera Ispat Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Heera Ispat Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.91
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.91
VOLUME 44
52-Week high 2.57
52-Week low 1.91
P/E 10.05
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 1.91
Buy Qty 54.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Heera Ispat Ltd.

Heera Ispat Ltd

Heera Ispat Limited incorporated as a Public Limited Company on August 5, 1992 under the Name of Heera Ispat Limited. The Company has setup medium scale induction furnace for manufacture of 20,000 M.T. per annum of different type of steels like mild steel, Law carbon Steel, Alloy/ Special Steels and Stainless Steel. The projects is setup at village Vavdi Buzarg, Tal. Godhara, Dist, Panchmahal in G...

Heera Ispat Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.19
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.05
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.81
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.28
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Heera Ispat Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.07 0.08 -12.5
Total Income 0.07 0.08 -12.5
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit 0.06 0.07 -14.29
Net Profit 0.05 0.07 -28.57
Equity Capital 5.88 5.88 -
Heera Ispat Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Archon Indust. 12.96 4.94 1.57
Ensa Steel Inds. 2.88 0.00 1.41
Gangotri Iron 0.45 -4.26 1.21
Heera Ispat 1.91 0.00 1.12
Ranjeev Alloys 1.30 4.84 0.50
Heera Ispat Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 18.03
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 78.78
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.19
Heera Ispat Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Heera Ispat Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.91
1.91
Week Low/High 0.00
1.91
Month Low/High 0.00
1.91
YEAR Low/High 1.91
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.45
81.00

