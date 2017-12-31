Heera Ispat Ltd.
|BSE: 526967
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE025D01013
|BSE 11:08 | 05 Feb
|Heera Ispat Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Heera Ispat Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.91
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.91
|VOLUME
|44
|52-Week high
|2.57
|52-Week low
|1.91
|P/E
|10.05
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.91
|Buy Qty
|54.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|10.05
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Heera Ispat Ltd.
Heera Ispat Limited incorporated as a Public Limited Company on August 5, 1992 under the Name of Heera Ispat Limited. The Company has setup medium scale induction furnace for manufacture of 20,000 M.T. per annum of different type of steels like mild steel, Law carbon Steel, Alloy/ Special Steels and Stainless Steel. The projects is setup at village Vavdi Buzarg, Tal. Godhara, Dist, Panchmahal in G...> More
Heera Ispat Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.19
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|10.05
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|6.81
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.28
Heera Ispat Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.08
|-12.5
|Total Income
|0.07
|0.08
|-12.5
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Operating Profit
|0.06
|0.07
|-14.29
|Net Profit
|0.05
|0.07
|-28.57
|Equity Capital
|5.88
|5.88
|-
Heera Ispat Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Archon Indust.
|12.96
|4.94
|1.57
|Ensa Steel Inds.
|2.88
|0.00
|1.41
|Gangotri Iron
|0.45
|-4.26
|1.21
|Heera Ispat
|1.91
|0.00
|1.12
|Ranjeev Alloys
|1.30
|4.84
|0.50
Heera Ispat Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Heera Ispat Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Heera Ispat Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.91
|
|1.91
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.91
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.91
|YEAR Low/High
|1.91
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.45
|
|81.00
