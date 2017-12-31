Heera Ispat Ltd

Heera Ispat Limited incorporated as a Public Limited Company on August 5, 1992 under the Name of Heera Ispat Limited. The Company has setup medium scale induction furnace for manufacture of 20,000 M.T. per annum of different type of steels like mild steel, Law carbon Steel, Alloy/ Special Steels and Stainless Steel. The projects is setup at village Vavdi Buzarg, Tal. Godhara, Dist, Panchmahal in G...> More