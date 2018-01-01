JUST IN
HeidelbergCement India Ltd.

BSE: 500292 Sector: Industrials
NSE: HEIDELBERG ISIN Code: INE578A01017
BSE LIVE 13:42 | 12 Mar 147.30 -1.35
(-0.91%)
OPEN

151.45

 HIGH

151.45

 LOW

145.85
NSE LIVE 13:41 | 12 Mar 147.35 -1.40
(-0.94%)
OPEN

149.35

 HIGH

150.95

 LOW

145.80
About HeidelbergCement India Ltd.

HeidelbergCement India Ltd

Mysore Cements Limited (MCL), a HeidelbergCement Group Company, was promoted in 1958 as a public limited company by a Karnataka based industrialist in technical and financial collaboration with Kaisers of USA. HeidelbergCement, with its core products being cement, ready mixed concrete, aggregates and related activities, is one of the leading producers of building materials worldwide. The Company p...> More

HeidelbergCement India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3,338
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.75
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 31.01
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.35
Book Value / Share () [*S] 42.45
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.47
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

HeidelbergCement India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 491.23 396.47 23.9
Other Income 9.35 8.69 7.59
Total Income 500.58 405.16 23.55
Total Expenses 408.42 363.74 12.28
Operating Profit 92.16 41.42 122.5
Net Profit 31.76 -3.58 987.15
Equity Capital 226.62 226.62 -
> More on HeidelbergCement India Ltd Financials Results

HeidelbergCement India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Star Cement 118.15 -0.21 4952.85
JK Lakshmi Cem. 418.50 0.29 4924.91
India Cements 143.65 -0.90 4426.57
Heidelberg Cem. 147.30 -0.91 3337.97
Orient Cement 145.05 -2.52 2972.07
Sanghi Inds. 117.90 6.36 2959.29
Sagar Cements 913.95 -0.85 1864.46
> More on HeidelbergCement India Ltd Peer Group

HeidelbergCement India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.39
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 11.33
Insurance 2.85
Mutual Funds 3.40
Indian Public 9.74
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.08
> More on HeidelbergCement India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

HeidelbergCement India Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
08/08 Reliance Securities Buy 125 PDF IconDetails
06/06 Reliance Securities Buy 129 PDF IconDetails
22/09 Dynamic Levels Buy 134 PDF IconDetails
21/07 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 127 PDF IconDetails
06/04 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 86 PDF IconDetails
> More on HeidelbergCement India Ltd Research Reports

HeidelbergCement India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.23% -5.88% -0.06% -1.00%
1 Month -8.99% -8.85% -1.68% -0.97%
3 Month -3.25% -4.75% 1.50% 0.86%
6 Month 14.41% 19.02% 4.87% 4.22%
1 Year 31.87% 32.93% 16.51% 15.98%
3 Year 87.17% 83.04% 16.57% 18.24%

HeidelbergCement India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 145.85
151.45
Week Low/High 145.85
157.00
Month Low/High 145.85
165.00
YEAR Low/High 110.00
189.00
All TIME Low/High 4.05
300.00

