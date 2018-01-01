You are here » Home
HeidelbergCement India Ltd.
|BSE: 500292
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: HEIDELBERG
|ISIN Code: INE578A01017
|
BSE
LIVE
13:42 | 12 Mar
|
147.30
|
-1.35
(-0.91%)
|
OPEN
151.45
|
HIGH
151.45
|
LOW
145.85
|
NSE
LIVE
13:41 | 12 Mar
|
147.35
|
-1.40
(-0.94%)
|
OPEN
149.35
|
HIGH
150.95
|
LOW
145.80
About HeidelbergCement India Ltd.
HeidelbergCement India Ltd
Mysore Cements Limited (MCL), a HeidelbergCement Group Company, was promoted in 1958 as a public limited company by a Karnataka based industrialist in technical and financial collaboration with Kaisers of USA. HeidelbergCement, with its core products being cement, ready mixed concrete, aggregates and related activities, is one of the leading producers of building materials worldwide. The Company p...> More
HeidelbergCement India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
HeidelbergCement India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|491.23
|396.47
|23.9
|Other Income
|9.35
|8.69
|7.59
|Total Income
|500.58
|405.16
|23.55
|Total Expenses
|408.42
|363.74
|12.28
|Operating Profit
|92.16
|41.42
|122.5
|Net Profit
|31.76
|-3.58
|987.15
|Equity Capital
|226.62
|226.62
| -
HeidelbergCement India Ltd - Peer Group
HeidelbergCement India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
HeidelbergCement India Ltd - Research Reports
HeidelbergCement India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.23%
|-5.88%
|-0.06%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-8.99%
|-8.85%
|-1.68%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|-3.25%
|-4.75%
|1.50%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|14.41%
|19.02%
|4.87%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|31.87%
|32.93%
|16.51%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|87.17%
|83.04%
|16.57%
|18.24%
HeidelbergCement India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|145.85
|
|151.45
|Week Low/High
|145.85
|
|157.00
|Month Low/High
|145.85
|
|165.00
|YEAR Low/High
|110.00
|
|189.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.05
|
|300.00
