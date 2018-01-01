You are here » Home
Helios & Matheson Information Technology Ltd.
|BSE: 532347
|Sector: IT
|NSE: HELIOSMATH
|ISIN Code: INE674B01012
|
BSE
15:22 | 22 Feb
|
Helios & Matheson Information Technology Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
15:41 | 24 Sep
|
Helios & Matheson Information Technology Ltd
is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|8.97
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.44
|VOLUME
|5826
|52-Week high
|8.97
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|0.43
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|24
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|8.97
|Sell Qty
|62658.00
|OPEN
|23.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|22.90
|VOLUME
|24321
|52-Week high
|23.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|0.43
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|24
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Helios & Matheson Information Technology Ltd.
Helios & Matheson Information Technology Ltd
Helios & Matheson Information Technology Limited (H&MITL) was originally incorporated in 1991 as Express Financial Exchange Private Limited, a financial services company and became public limited company in 5th September, 1995 named Express Financial Exchange Limited. The company diversified into information technology and consequently changed its name to Hellios & Matheson Information Technology ...> More
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-84.57%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
|Today's Low/High
|8.97
|
|8.97
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.97
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.97
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.97
|All TIME Low/High
|1.18
|
|267.00
