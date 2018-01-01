JUST IN
Helios & Matheson Information Technology Ltd.

BSE: 532347 Sector: IT
NSE: HELIOSMATH ISIN Code: INE674B01012
BSE 15:22 | 22 Feb Helios & Matheson Information Technology Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 15:41 | 24 Sep Helios & Matheson Information Technology Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 8.97
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.44
VOLUME 5826
52-Week high 8.97
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 0.43
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 24
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 8.97
Sell Qty 62658.00
About Helios & Matheson Information Technology Ltd.

Helios & Matheson Information Technology Ltd

Helios & Matheson Information Technology Limited (H&MITL) was originally incorporated in 1991 as Express Financial Exchange Private Limited, a financial services company and became public limited company in 5th September, 1995 named Express Financial Exchange Limited. The company diversified into information technology and consequently changed its name to Hellios & Matheson Information Technology ...> More

Helios & Matheson Information Technology Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   24
EPS - TTM () [*C] 20.76
P/E Ratio (X) [*C] 0.43
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Feb 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 55.75
Book Value / Share () [*C] 154.93
P/B Ratio () [*C] 0.06
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Helios & Matheson Information Technology Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2014 Dec 2013 % Chg
Net Sales 213.16 199.77 6.7
Other Income 0.41 1.08 -62.04
Total Income 213.57 200.85 6.33
Total Expenses 176.59 155.02 13.91
Operating Profit 36.98 45.83 -19.31
Net Profit 9.08 15.94 -43.04
Equity Capital 26.41 26.41 -
Helios & Matheson Information Technology Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Goldstone Tech. 13.36 -2.12 25.09
Ram Info 39.15 -6.34 24.59
Cybermate Info. 3.03 7.07 24.41
Helios Matheson 8.97 -4.98 23.69
Avance Tech. 1.16 1.75 22.99
Zylog Systems 3.71 -0.27 21.89
Informed Techn. 52.30 -0.10 21.81
Helios & Matheson Information Technology Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.42
Banks/FIs 0.81
FIIs 1.15
Insurance 2.12
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 43.41
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.10
Helios & Matheson Information Technology Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -84.57% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Helios & Matheson Information Technology Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.97
8.97
Week Low/High 0.00
8.97
Month Low/High 0.00
8.97
YEAR Low/High 0.00
8.97
All TIME Low/High 1.18
267.00

