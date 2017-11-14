Hemang Resources Ltd.
|BSE: 531178
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE930A01010
|BSE 15:14 | 31 Jan
|Hemang Resources Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Hemang Resources Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.55
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|12.70
|52-Week low
|6.55
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|10.02
|Sell Qty
|50.00
About Hemang Resources Ltd.
Bhatia Industries & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the coal trading business in India. The company, formerly known as BCC Finance Limited, is based in Indore, India. Bhatia Industries & Infrastructure Ltd. formerly known as BCC Finance Limited and a BCC Group company is a public limited company. It was incorporated in July, 1993. The company was initially engaged in finance of leasing and hire ...> More
Hemang Resources Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|13
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Aug 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|20.04
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.50
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017.
-
-
FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2ND QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30 TH SEPT 2017
-
Hemang Resources Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|39.36
|64.69
|-39.16
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.59
|-40.68
|Total Income
|39.71
|65.28
|-39.17
|Total Expenses
|39.18
|61.35
|-36.14
|Operating Profit
|0.52
|3.93
|-86.77
|Net Profit
|-1.99
|1.54
|-229.22
|Equity Capital
|13.2
|13.2
|-
Hemang Resources Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Priya
|45.55
|-4.91
|13.66
|Sun & Shine
|2.70
|-4.93
|13.50
|Alexander Stamps
|18.35
|-1.61
|13.21
|Hemang Resources
|10.00
|4.71
|13.20
|Atharv Enter
|0.77
|-4.94
|13.09
|Kabsons Inds.
|7.42
|-4.87
|12.96
|Kalpa Commer.
|12.60
|0.00
|12.92
Hemang Resources Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Hemang Resources Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|38.89%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-12.28%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Hemang Resources Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.00
|
|10.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.55
|
|13.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.08
|
|64.00
