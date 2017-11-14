JUST IN
Hemang Resources Ltd.

BSE: 531178 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE930A01010
BSE 15:14 | 31 Jan Hemang Resources Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Hemang Resources Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 10.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.55
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 12.70
52-Week low 6.55
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 10.02
Sell Qty 50.00
About Hemang Resources Ltd.

Hemang Resources Ltd

Bhatia Industries & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the coal trading business in India. The company, formerly known as BCC Finance Limited, is based in Indore, India. Bhatia Industries & Infrastructure Ltd. formerly known as BCC Finance Limited and a BCC Group company is a public limited company. It was incorporated in July, 1993. The company was initially engaged in finance of leasing and hire ...> More

Hemang Resources Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Aug 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 20.04
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.50
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Hemang Resources Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 39.36 64.69 -39.16
Other Income 0.35 0.59 -40.68
Total Income 39.71 65.28 -39.17
Total Expenses 39.18 61.35 -36.14
Operating Profit 0.52 3.93 -86.77
Net Profit -1.99 1.54 -229.22
Equity Capital 13.2 13.2 -
Hemang Resources Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Priya 45.55 -4.91 13.66
Sun & Shine 2.70 -4.93 13.50
Alexander Stamps 18.35 -1.61 13.21
Hemang Resources 10.00 4.71 13.20
Atharv Enter 0.77 -4.94 13.09
Kabsons Inds. 7.42 -4.87 12.96
Kalpa Commer. 12.60 0.00 12.92
Hemang Resources Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.66
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 30.15
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.19
Hemang Resources Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 38.89% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -12.28% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Hemang Resources Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.00
10.00
Week Low/High 0.00
10.00
Month Low/High 0.00
10.00
YEAR Low/High 6.55
13.00
All TIME Low/High 0.08
64.00

