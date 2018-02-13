Hemo Organic Ltd.
|BSE: 524590
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE422G01015
|BSE 13:08 | 12 Mar
|14.45
|
-0.75
(-4.93%)
|
OPEN
14.45
|
HIGH
14.45
|
LOW
14.45
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Hemo Organic Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|14.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.20
|VOLUME
|31
|52-Week high
|23.55
|52-Week low
|13.00
|P/E
|11.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|14.45
|Sell Qty
|969.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|11.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Hemo Organic Ltd.
Dinesh Allorga Limited was incorporated in the year 1992. The company is engaged in the production and sale of white coal in India. It also produces and sells ayurvedic medicines and chemicals. The company is based in Anand, India....> More
Hemo Organic Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.31
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|11.03
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.97
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|14.90
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On December 31 2017
-
Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E. November 13 2017 Was Commenced At 3.00 P.M.And Closed
-
Revised Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended March 31 2017
-
Hemo Organic Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.04
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.04
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.06
|-83.33
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-0.02
|50
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-0.02
|50
|Equity Capital
|3.47
|3.47
|-
Hemo Organic Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Standard Shoe
|10.38
|-4.95
|5.38
|Bagadia Colourch
|13.99
|4.95
|5.16
|Caprolactam Chem
|11.16
|-4.94
|5.13
|Hemo Organic
|14.45
|-4.93
|5.01
|Genus Prime
|3.53
|4.75
|4.96
|Pratiksha Chem.
|8.40
|-1.98
|4.68
|C J Gelatine
|9.73
|0.00
|4.68
Hemo Organic Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Hemo Organic Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.43%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|1.40%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-6.17%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-7.37%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Hemo Organic Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|14.45
|
|14.45
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|14.45
|Month Low/High
|13.90
|
|15.00
|YEAR Low/High
|13.00
|
|24.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|140.00
