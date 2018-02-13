JUST IN
Hemo Organic Ltd.

BSE: 524590 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE422G01015
BSE 13:08 | 12 Mar 14.45 -0.75
(-4.93%)
OPEN

14.45

 HIGH

14.45

 LOW

14.45
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Hemo Organic Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 14.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 15.20
VOLUME 31
52-Week high 23.55
52-Week low 13.00
P/E 11.03
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 14.45
Sell Qty 969.00
About Hemo Organic Ltd.

Hemo Organic Ltd

Dinesh Allorga Limited was incorporated in the year 1992. The company is engaged in the production and sale of white coal in India. It also produces and sells ayurvedic medicines and chemicals. The company is based in Anand, India....> More

Hemo Organic Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.31
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.03
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.97
P/B Ratio () [*S] 14.90
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Hemo Organic Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.04 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.04 -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.06 -83.33
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.02 50
Net Profit -0.01 -0.02 50
Equity Capital 3.47 3.47 -
Hemo Organic Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Standard Shoe 10.38 -4.95 5.38
Bagadia Colourch 13.99 4.95 5.16
Caprolactam Chem 11.16 -4.94 5.13
Hemo Organic 14.45 -4.93 5.01
Genus Prime 3.53 4.75 4.96
Pratiksha Chem. 8.40 -1.98 4.68
C J Gelatine 9.73 0.00 4.68
Hemo Organic Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 16.85
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 66.67
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.48
Hemo Organic Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.43% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 1.40% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -6.17% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -7.37% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Hemo Organic Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 14.45
14.45
Week Low/High 0.00
14.45
Month Low/High 13.90
15.00
YEAR Low/High 13.00
24.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
140.00

