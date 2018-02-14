Hercules Hoists Ltd.
|BSE: 505720
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: HERCULES
|ISIN Code: INE688E01024
|BSE LIVE 14:17 | 12 Mar
|119.55
|
-0.95
(-0.79%)
|
OPEN
125.95
|
HIGH
128.75
|
LOW
113.65
|NSE LIVE 14:03 | 12 Mar
|118.70
|
-1.10
(-0.92%)
|
OPEN
121.55
|
HIGH
121.95
|
LOW
118.60
About Hercules Hoists Ltd.
Hercules Hoists Ltd, a bajaj group of company is producing Chain pulley block, Electric Hoists, Trolleys and Cranes with a combined installed capacity to produce 23400 nos per annum. In 2000-2001, the company completed the development of new range of Chain Electric Hoists and Ratchet Lever Hoists. Both the products are expected to do well in the export and domestic market. The company is also d...> More
Hercules Hoists Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|383
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.23
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|97.20
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|100.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|01 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.83
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|97.91
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.22
Hercules Hoists Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|18.3
|13.92
|31.47
|Other Income
|1.52
|4.32
|-64.81
|Total Income
|19.81
|18.24
|8.61
|Total Expenses
|17.08
|16.77
|1.85
|Operating Profit
|2.74
|1.47
|86.39
|Net Profit
|1.84
|0.67
|174.63
|Equity Capital
|3.2
|3.2
|-
Hercules Hoists Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Orient Abrasives
|38.35
|-2.91
|458.67
|CMI FPE Ltd
|901.00
|-1.27
|445.09
|Kabra Extrusion
|123.45
|-0.88
|393.81
|Hercules Hoists
|119.55
|-0.79
|382.56
|Panasonic Carbon
|596.00
|1.43
|286.08
|Artson Engg.
|77.00
|-0.65
|284.13
|United Drilling
|265.00
|1.94
|271.09
Hercules Hoists Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Hercules Hoists Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.01%
|-6.31%
|0.06%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|-12.74%
|-12.43%
|-1.56%
|-0.84%
|3 Month
|-18.03%
|-18.48%
|1.62%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|-17.61%
|-16.08%
|5.00%
|4.35%
|1 Year
|-20.06%
|-21.93%
|16.65%
|16.13%
|3 Year
|-41.97%
|-40.23%
|16.72%
|18.39%
Hercules Hoists Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|113.65
|
|128.75
|Week Low/High
|113.65
|
|128.75
|Month Low/High
|113.65
|
|141.00
|YEAR Low/High
|113.65
|
|184.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.19
|
|414.00
