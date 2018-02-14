JUST IN
Hercules Hoists Ltd.

BSE: 505720 Sector: Engineering
NSE: HERCULES ISIN Code: INE688E01024
BSE LIVE 14:17 | 12 Mar 119.55 -0.95
(-0.79%)
OPEN

125.95

 HIGH

128.75

 LOW

113.65
NSE LIVE 14:03 | 12 Mar 118.70 -1.10
(-0.92%)
OPEN

121.55

 HIGH

121.95

 LOW

118.60
About Hercules Hoists Ltd.

Hercules Hoists Ltd

Hercules Hoists Ltd, a bajaj group of company is producing Chain pulley block, Electric Hoists, Trolleys and Cranes with a combined installed capacity to produce 23400 nos per annum. In 2000-2001, the company completed the development of new range of Chain Electric Hoists and Ratchet Lever Hoists. Both the products are expected to do well in the export and domestic market. The company is also d...> More

Hercules Hoists Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   383
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.23
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 97.20
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 01 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.83
Book Value / Share () [*S] 97.91
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.22
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Hercules Hoists Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 18.3 13.92 31.47
Other Income 1.52 4.32 -64.81
Total Income 19.81 18.24 8.61
Total Expenses 17.08 16.77 1.85
Operating Profit 2.74 1.47 86.39
Net Profit 1.84 0.67 174.63
Equity Capital 3.2 3.2 -
Hercules Hoists Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Orient Abrasives 38.35 -2.91 458.67
CMI FPE Ltd 901.00 -1.27 445.09
Kabra Extrusion 123.45 -0.88 393.81
Hercules Hoists 119.55 -0.79 382.56
Panasonic Carbon 596.00 1.43 286.08
Artson Engg. 77.00 -0.65 284.13
United Drilling 265.00 1.94 271.09
Hercules Hoists Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.61
Banks/FIs 0.10
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.53
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.76
Hercules Hoists Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.01% -6.31% 0.06% -0.88%
1 Month -12.74% -12.43% -1.56% -0.84%
3 Month -18.03% -18.48% 1.62% 0.98%
6 Month -17.61% -16.08% 5.00% 4.35%
1 Year -20.06% -21.93% 16.65% 16.13%
3 Year -41.97% -40.23% 16.72% 18.39%

Hercules Hoists Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 113.65
128.75
Week Low/High 113.65
128.75
Month Low/High 113.65
141.00
YEAR Low/High 113.65
184.00
All TIME Low/High 1.19
414.00

