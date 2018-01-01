Hester Biosciences Ltd.
|BSE: 524669
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: HESTERBIO
|ISIN Code: INE782E01017
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|1636.45
|
14.15
(0.87%)
|
OPEN
1630.00
|
HIGH
1643.90
|
LOW
1582.15
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|1620.70
|
5.85
(0.36%)
|
OPEN
1621.00
|
HIGH
1630.25
|
LOW
1606.05
|OPEN
|1630.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1622.30
|VOLUME
|271
|52-Week high
|1949.80
|52-Week low
|716.00
|P/E
|48.57
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,393
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1621.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1614.85
|VOLUME
|941
|52-Week high
|1954.55
|52-Week low
|713.15
|P/E
|48.57
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,393
|Buy Price
|1618.00
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|1624.85
|Sell Qty
|2.00
About Hester Biosciences Ltd.
Incorporated as a private limited company in Apr.'87, Hester Pharmaceutical (HPL) was converted into a public limited company in Nov.'93. HPL markets and distributes veterinary and pharmaceutical products like animal health products, poultry vaccines, poultry diagnostic, laboratory kits and reagents. It markets the veterinary products of many international companies including Ghen Corporation, ...> More
Hester Biosciences Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,393
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|33.69
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|48.57
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|40.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|16 Nov 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.33
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|158.24
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|10.34
Hester Biosciences Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|31.93
|29.09
|9.76
|Other Income
|0.37
|0.19
|94.74
|Total Income
|32.3
|29.28
|10.31
|Total Expenses
|19.31
|19.67
|-1.83
|Operating Profit
|12.98
|9.61
|35.07
|Net Profit
|6.5
|5.82
|11.68
|Equity Capital
|8.51
|8.51
|-
Hester Biosciences Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Novartis India
|624.20
|-0.16
|1541.77
|Marksans Pharma
|35.35
|-1.67
|1446.88
|Morepen Labs.
|31.85
|0.16
|1432.77
|Hester Bios
|1636.45
|0.87
|1392.62
|Aarti Drugs
|531.00
|-5.43
|1266.97
|TTK Healthcare
|1191.25
|-0.47
|925.60
|Gufic BioScience
|106.80
|-2.15
|826.63
Hester Biosciences Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.46%
|-4.29%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|2.47%
|2.39%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|19.31%
|12.65%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|85.73%
|75.90%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|119.79%
|113.83%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|226.64%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Hester Biosciences Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1582.15
|
|1643.90
|Week Low/High
|1582.15
|
|1730.00
|Month Low/High
|1568.40
|
|1738.00
|YEAR Low/High
|716.00
|
|1950.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|1950.00
