Hester Biosciences Ltd.

BSE: 524669 Sector: Health care
NSE: HESTERBIO ISIN Code: INE782E01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1636.45 14.15
(0.87%)
OPEN

1630.00

 HIGH

1643.90

 LOW

1582.15
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1620.70 5.85
(0.36%)
OPEN

1621.00

 HIGH

1630.25

 LOW

1606.05
About Hester Biosciences Ltd.

Hester Biosciences Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in Apr.'87, Hester Pharmaceutical (HPL) was converted into a public limited company in Nov.'93. HPL markets and distributes veterinary and pharmaceutical products like animal health products, poultry vaccines, poultry diagnostic, laboratory kits and reagents. It markets the veterinary products of many international companies including Ghen Corporation,

Hester Biosciences Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,393
EPS - TTM () [*S] 33.69
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 48.57
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   40.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.33
Book Value / Share () [*S] 158.24
P/B Ratio () [*S] 10.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Hester Biosciences Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 31.93 29.09 9.76
Other Income 0.37 0.19 94.74
Total Income 32.3 29.28 10.31
Total Expenses 19.31 19.67 -1.83
Operating Profit 12.98 9.61 35.07
Net Profit 6.5 5.82 11.68
Equity Capital 8.51 8.51 -
Hester Biosciences Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Novartis India 624.20 -0.16 1541.77
Marksans Pharma 35.35 -1.67 1446.88
Morepen Labs. 31.85 0.16 1432.77
Hester Bios 1636.45 0.87 1392.62
Aarti Drugs 531.00 -5.43 1266.97
TTK Healthcare 1191.25 -0.47 925.60
Gufic BioScience 106.80 -2.15 826.63
Hester Biosciences Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.08
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 1.21
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.59
Indian Public 29.52
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.87
Hester Biosciences Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.46% -4.29% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 2.47% 2.39% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 19.31% 12.65% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 85.73% 75.90% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 119.79% 113.83% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 226.64% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Hester Biosciences Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1582.15
1643.90
Week Low/High 1582.15
1730.00
Month Low/High 1568.40
1738.00
YEAR Low/High 716.00
1950.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
1950.00

