High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 504176
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE783E01015
|
BSE
LIVE
12:39 | 12 Mar
|
460.00
|
16.20
(3.65%)
|
OPEN
444.00
|
HIGH
466.00
|
LOW
444.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd.
High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd
Simco Meters Ltd (SML) formerly known as High Energy Batteries (HEBL) was established at the specific invitation of the Directorate of Technical Development and Production (Air), Government of India, to develop and manufacture 45-Ah silver oxide zinc aircraft batteries as replacements for imported batteries and other high-energy batteries. The technology to exclusively manufacture 45-Ah silver oxi...> More
High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|17.92
|16.09
|11.37
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.01
|1000
|Total Income
|18.03
|16.11
|11.92
|Total Expenses
|14.1
|13.14
|7.31
|Operating Profit
|3.94
|2.97
|32.66
|Net Profit
|1.57
|0.74
|112.16
|Equity Capital
|1.79
|1.79
| -
High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.95%
|NA
|0.03%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-9.85%
|NA
|-1.58%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|38.87%
|NA
|1.60%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|43.75%
|NA
|4.97%
|4.21%
|1 Year
|98.40%
|NA
|16.62%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|180.32%
|NA
|16.69%
|18.24%
High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|444.00
|
|466.00
|Week Low/High
|412.50
|
|486.00
|Month Low/High
|412.50
|
|522.00
|YEAR Low/High
|204.95
|
|550.00
|All TIME Low/High
|22.96
|
|1132.00
