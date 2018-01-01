JUST IN
High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd.

BSE: 504176 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE783E01015
BSE LIVE 12:39 | 12 Mar 460.00 16.20
(3.65%)
OPEN

444.00

 HIGH

466.00

 LOW

444.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 444.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 443.80
VOLUME 190
52-Week high 550.00
52-Week low 204.95
P/E 18.28
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 82
Buy Price 446.05
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 460.00
Sell Qty 10.00
About High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd.

High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd

Simco Meters Ltd (SML) formerly known as High Energy Batteries (HEBL) was established at the specific invitation of the Directorate of Technical Development and Production (Air), Government of India, to develop and manufacture 45-Ah silver oxide zinc aircraft batteries as replacements for imported batteries and other high-energy batteries. The technology to exclusively manufacture 45-Ah silver oxi...

High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   82
EPS - TTM () [*S] 25.17
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.28
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Jul 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 96.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.79
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 17.92 16.09 11.37
Other Income 0.11 0.01 1000
Total Income 18.03 16.11 11.92
Total Expenses 14.1 13.14 7.31
Operating Profit 3.94 2.97 32.66
Net Profit 1.57 0.74 112.16
Equity Capital 1.79 1.79 -
High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jyoti Structures 8.96 -3.66 98.16
Jyoti 53.60 4.28 91.82
IMP Powers 98.25 1.60 84.89
High Energy Bat. 460.00 3.65 82.34
Rexnord Electr. 66.00 -2.94 73.66
Surana Solar 13.85 -1.07 68.14
Amba Enterprises 50.10 -3.56 63.43
High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 40.97
Banks/FIs 13.34
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 39.41
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.28
High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.95% NA 0.03% -1.00%
1 Month -9.85% NA -1.58% -0.97%
3 Month 38.87% NA 1.60% 0.86%
6 Month 43.75% NA 4.97% 4.21%
1 Year 98.40% NA 16.62% 15.98%
3 Year 180.32% NA 16.69% 18.24%

High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 444.00
466.00
Week Low/High 412.50
486.00
Month Low/High 412.50
522.00
YEAR Low/High 204.95
550.00
All TIME Low/High 22.96
1132.00

