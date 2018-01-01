You are here » Home
» Company
» High Street Filatex Ltd
High Street Filatex Ltd.
|BSE: 531301
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE319M01011
|
BSE
15:14 | 19 Feb
|
9.88
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
9.88
|
HIGH
9.88
|
LOW
9.88
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
High Street Filatex Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|9.88
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.88
|VOLUME
|35
|52-Week high
|29.45
|52-Week low
|8.56
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|9.40
|Buy Qty
|65.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|9.88
|CLOSE
|9.88
|VOLUME
|35
|52-Week high
|29.45
|52-Week low
|8.56
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|9.40
|Buy Qty
|65.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0.64
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About High Street Filatex Ltd.
High Street Filatex Ltd
Highstreet Filatex Limited was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is the brainchild of Mr. Rajkumar Sethia & Mrs. Neeta Sethia. The company is engaged in the business of textiles.
The company harbours extensive expansion plans and is all geared of install 100 more machines in a short while, for which the constructions of new factory is going in full swing....> More
High Street Filatex Ltd - Key Fundamentals
High Street Filatex Ltd - Financial Results
> More on High Street Filatex Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|0.12
|-
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|
|0.12
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.11
|-81.82
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|0.01
|-300
|Net Profit
|-0.04
|-0.01
|-300
|Equity Capital
|0.65
|0.65
| -
High Street Filatex Ltd - Peer Group
High Street Filatex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
High Street Filatex Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-59.76%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-86.58%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
High Street Filatex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.88
|
|9.88
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.88
|Month Low/High
|9.88
|
|10.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.56
|
|29.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.80
|
|118.00
Quick Links for High Street Filatex: