High Street Filatex Ltd.

BSE: 531301 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE319M01011
BSE 15:14 | 19 Feb 9.88 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

9.88

 HIGH

9.88

 LOW

9.88
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan High Street Filatex Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 9.88
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.88
VOLUME 35
52-Week high 29.45
52-Week low 8.56
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 9.40
Buy Qty 65.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About High Street Filatex Ltd.

High Street Filatex Ltd

Highstreet Filatex Limited was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is the brainchild of Mr. Rajkumar Sethia & Mrs. Neeta Sethia. The company is engaged in the business of textiles. The company harbours extensive expansion plans and is all geared of install 100 more machines in a short while, for which the constructions of new factory is going in full swing....> More

High Street Filatex Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -31.70
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

High Street Filatex Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.12 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.12 -
Total Expenses 0.02 0.11 -81.82
Operating Profit -0.02 0.01 -300
Net Profit -0.04 -0.01 -300
Equity Capital 0.65 0.65 -
High Street Filatex Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Genus Commutrad. 0.70 -4.11 0.71
Mercury Metals 1.00 0.00 0.70
Goplee Infotech 0.63 -4.55 0.66
Bronze Trading 1.28 0.00 0.64
High Street Fila 9.88 0.00 0.64
Sang Froid Labs 1.08 2.86 0.55
Synergy Cosmetic 0.48 -4.00 0.54
High Street Filatex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 24.44
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 74.59
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.97
High Street Filatex Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -59.76% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -86.58% NA 17.24% 19.01%

High Street Filatex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.88
9.88
Week Low/High 0.00
9.88
Month Low/High 9.88
10.00
YEAR Low/High 8.56
29.00
All TIME Low/High 0.80
118.00

