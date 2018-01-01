Hikal Ltd

Hikal was incorporated in 1988, with equity participation of Hiremaths, Kalyani Group, and subsequently Sumitomo Corporation of Japan. The manufacturing activities started at Mahad in 1991, at Taloja in 1998 and at Panoli in 2000. The company has expanded facilities of its existing products--MCA, PC, MNCB, etc, and diversified into the production of metoxuron technical, a wheat herbicide, whic...> More