Hikal Ltd.

BSE: 524735 Sector: Health care
NSE: HIKAL ISIN Code: INE475B01022
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 226.90 -3.95
(-1.71%)
OPEN

235.35

 HIGH

235.35

 LOW

225.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 226.65 -3.95
(-1.71%)
OPEN

233.00

 HIGH

235.80

 LOW

224.65
About Hikal Ltd.

Hikal Ltd

Hikal was incorporated in 1988, with equity participation of Hiremaths, Kalyani Group, and subsequently Sumitomo Corporation of Japan. The manufacturing activities started at Mahad in 1991, at Taloja in 1998 and at Panoli in 2000. The company has expanded facilities of its existing products--MCA, PC, MNCB, etc, and diversified into the production of metoxuron technical, a wheat herbicide, whic...> More

Hikal Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,865
EPS - TTM () [*S] 9.65
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.51
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 02 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.52
Book Value / Share () [*S] 66.13
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.43
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Hikal Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 350.63 250.84 39.78
Other Income 0.87 0.47 85.11
Total Income 351.5 251.31 39.87
Total Expenses 283.77 202.56 40.09
Operating Profit 67.73 48.75 38.93
Net Profit 23.24 13.83 68.04
Equity Capital 16.44 16.44 -
Hikal Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Claris Lifescien 395.35 -0.32 2157.42
Sequent Scien. 83.60 -1.12 2037.75
Bliss GVS Pharma 182.70 -0.79 1883.64
Hikal 226.90 -1.71 1865.12
Panacea Biotec 284.65 1.28 1744.90
Alembic 60.65 -1.14 1619.66
Novartis India 624.20 -0.16 1541.77
Hikal Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.77
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 3.55
Insurance 0.12
Mutual Funds 7.48
Indian Public 10.47
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.54
Hikal Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
29/04 HDFC Securities Buy 212 PDF IconDetails
Hikal Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.77% -10.27% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -2.60% -2.31% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -4.94% -3.59% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 0.38% 7.04% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 13.82% 13.87% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 70.22% 65.08% 17.24% 19.01%

Hikal Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 225.00
235.35
Week Low/High 225.00
253.00
Month Low/High 222.75
255.00
YEAR Low/High 191.35
265.00
All TIME Low/High 1.33
265.00

