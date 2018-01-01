Hikal Ltd.
|BSE: 524735
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: HIKAL
|ISIN Code: INE475B01022
About Hikal Ltd.
Hikal was incorporated in 1988, with equity participation of Hiremaths, Kalyani Group, and subsequently Sumitomo Corporation of Japan. The manufacturing activities started at Mahad in 1991, at Taloja in 1998 and at Panoli in 2000. The company has expanded facilities of its existing products--MCA, PC, MNCB, etc, and diversified into the production of metoxuron technical, a wheat herbicide, whic...
Hikal Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,865
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|9.65
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|23.51
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|30.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|02 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.52
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|66.13
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.43
Announcement
-
-
Hikal Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Hikal Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Hikal Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|350.63
|250.84
|39.78
|Other Income
|0.87
|0.47
|85.11
|Total Income
|351.5
|251.31
|39.87
|Total Expenses
|283.77
|202.56
|40.09
|Operating Profit
|67.73
|48.75
|38.93
|Net Profit
|23.24
|13.83
|68.04
|Equity Capital
|16.44
|16.44
|-
Hikal Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Claris Lifescien
|395.35
|-0.32
|2157.42
|Sequent Scien.
|83.60
|-1.12
|2037.75
|Bliss GVS Pharma
|182.70
|-0.79
|1883.64
|Hikal
|226.90
|-1.71
|1865.12
|Panacea Biotec
|284.65
|1.28
|1744.90
|Alembic
|60.65
|-1.14
|1619.66
|Novartis India
|624.20
|-0.16
|1541.77
Hikal Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Hikal Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|29/04
|HDFC Securities
|Buy
|212
|Details
Hikal Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.77%
|-10.27%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-2.60%
|-2.31%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-4.94%
|-3.59%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|0.38%
|7.04%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|13.82%
|13.87%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|70.22%
|65.08%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Hikal Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|225.00
|
|235.35
|Week Low/High
|225.00
|
|253.00
|Month Low/High
|222.75
|
|255.00
|YEAR Low/High
|191.35
|
|265.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.33
|
|265.00
