JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Hil Ltd

Hil Ltd.

BSE: 509675 Sector: Industrials
NSE: HIL ISIN Code: INE557A01011
BSE LIVE 14:22 | 12 Mar 1610.00 -35.40
(-2.15%)
OPEN

1653.00

 HIGH

1653.00

 LOW

1595.00
NSE LIVE 14:35 | 12 Mar 1607.95 -41.70
(-2.53%)
OPEN

1666.00

 HIGH

1685.90

 LOW

1591.05
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1653.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1645.40
VOLUME 820
52-Week high 1895.00
52-Week low 623.00
P/E 18.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,201
Buy Price 1608.05
Buy Qty 4.00
Sell Price 1614.95
Sell Qty 23.00
OPEN 1653.00
CLOSE 1645.40
VOLUME 820
52-Week high 1895.00
52-Week low 623.00
P/E 18.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,201
Buy Price 1608.05
Buy Qty 4.00
Sell Price 1614.95
Sell Qty 23.00

About Hil Ltd.

Hil Ltd

Hyderabad Industrial Limited is engaged in the production and distribution of Fibre Cement Sheets, Aerocon Panels, AAC Blocks, Material Handling and Processing Plant and Equipment and Thermal Insulation Products (Refractories). Hyderabad Industries Limited is a flagship Company of the C.K.Birla group of Companies, incorporated on 17 June 1946. The Company is located at Hyderabad, Faridabad, Ja...> More

Hil Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,201
EPS - TTM () [*S] 89.06
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.08
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 05 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.61
Book Value / Share () [*S] 723.87
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.22
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Hil Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 281.98 213.19 32.27
Other Income 2.77 12.34 -77.55
Total Income 284.75 225.53 26.26
Total Expenses 254.31 204.66 24.26
Operating Profit 30.44 20.87 45.86
Net Profit 14.28 7.98 78.95
Equity Capital 7.49 7.49 -
> More on Hil Ltd Financials Results

Hil Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ramco Inds. 243.45 0.16 2110.71
Hil Ltd 1610.00 -2.15 1201.06
Visaka Inds. 656.15 2.68 1041.97
Everest Inds. 475.00 -1.11 741.95
Sahyadri Inds. 269.70 1.03 257.83
> More on Hil Ltd Peer Group

Hil Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 40.99
Banks/FIs 0.20
FIIs 1.89
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.67
Indian Public 35.58
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.81
> More on Hil Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Hil Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.79% -5.97% 0.27% -0.77%
1 Month -10.36% -5.46% -1.35% -0.74%
3 Month 28.79% 24.70% 1.84% 1.09%
6 Month 28.10% 29.75% 5.22% 4.46%
1 Year 155.07% 152.31% 16.90% 16.25%
3 Year 153.44% 155.21% 16.96% 18.51%

Hil Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1595.00
1653.00
Week Low/High 1595.00
1719.00
Month Low/High 1595.00
1829.00
YEAR Low/High 623.00
1895.00
All TIME Low/High 6.75
1895.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Hil: