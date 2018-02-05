Hil Ltd.
|BSE: 509675
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: HIL
|ISIN Code: INE557A01011
|BSE LIVE 14:22 | 12 Mar
|1610.00
|
-35.40
(-2.15%)
|
OPEN
1653.00
|
HIGH
1653.00
|
LOW
1595.00
|NSE LIVE 14:35 | 12 Mar
|1607.95
|
-41.70
(-2.53%)
|
OPEN
1666.00
|
HIGH
1685.90
|
LOW
1591.05
|OPEN
|1653.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1645.40
|VOLUME
|820
|52-Week high
|1895.00
|52-Week low
|623.00
|P/E
|18.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,201
|Buy Price
|1608.05
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|1614.95
|Sell Qty
|23.00
|OPEN
|1666.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1649.65
|VOLUME
|8586
|52-Week high
|1900.00
|52-Week low
|620.00
|P/E
|18.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,201
|Buy Price
|1606.00
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|1608.85
|Sell Qty
|5.00
|OPEN
|1653.00
|CLOSE
|1645.40
|VOLUME
|820
|52-Week high
|1895.00
|52-Week low
|623.00
|P/E
|18.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,201
|Buy Price
|1608.05
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|1614.95
|Sell Qty
|23.00
|OPEN
|1666.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1649.65
|VOLUME
|8586
|52-Week high
|1900.00
|52-Week low
|620.00
|P/E
|18.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1201.06
|Buy Price
|1606.00
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|1608.85
|Sell Qty
|5.00
About Hil Ltd.
Hyderabad Industrial Limited is engaged in the production and distribution of Fibre Cement Sheets, Aerocon Panels, AAC Blocks, Material Handling and Processing Plant and Equipment and Thermal Insulation Products (Refractories). Hyderabad Industries Limited is a flagship Company of the C.K.Birla group of Companies, incorporated on 17 June 1946. The Company is located at Hyderabad, Faridabad, Ja...> More
Hil Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,201
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|89.06
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|18.08
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|100.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|05 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.61
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|723.87
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.22
Hil Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|281.98
|213.19
|32.27
|Other Income
|2.77
|12.34
|-77.55
|Total Income
|284.75
|225.53
|26.26
|Total Expenses
|254.31
|204.66
|24.26
|Operating Profit
|30.44
|20.87
|45.86
|Net Profit
|14.28
|7.98
|78.95
|Equity Capital
|7.49
|7.49
|-
Hil Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ramco Inds.
|243.45
|0.16
|2110.71
|Hil Ltd
|1610.00
|-2.15
|1201.06
|Visaka Inds.
|656.15
|2.68
|1041.97
|Everest Inds.
|475.00
|-1.11
|741.95
|Sahyadri Inds.
|269.70
|1.03
|257.83
Hil Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Hil Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.79%
|-5.97%
|0.27%
|-0.77%
|1 Month
|-10.36%
|-5.46%
|-1.35%
|-0.74%
|3 Month
|28.79%
|24.70%
|1.84%
|1.09%
|6 Month
|28.10%
|29.75%
|5.22%
|4.46%
|1 Year
|155.07%
|152.31%
|16.90%
|16.25%
|3 Year
|153.44%
|155.21%
|16.96%
|18.51%
Hil Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1595.00
|
|1653.00
|Week Low/High
|1595.00
|
|1719.00
|Month Low/High
|1595.00
|
|1829.00
|YEAR Low/High
|623.00
|
|1895.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.75
|
|1895.00
Quick Links for Hil:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices