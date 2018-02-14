Himachal Fibres Ltd

Himachal Fibres is promoted by B K Garodia, a technocrat, in financial collaboration with Himachal Pradesh Mineral and Industrial Development Corporation (HPMIDC). It manufactures cotton and synthetic blended yarns. Production of cotton yarn was started from Jan.'84. In 1985-86, the company achieved full capacity utilisation on 17,664 spindles. In addition, 1536 spindles were installed during ...> More