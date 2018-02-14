Himachal Fibres Ltd.
|BSE: 514010
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE723D01021
|BSE 15:19 | 12 Mar
|5.39
|
-0.21
(-3.75%)
|
OPEN
5.30
|
HIGH
5.74
|
LOW
5.30
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Himachal Fibres Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.60
|VOLUME
|2513
|52-Week high
|13.00
|52-Week low
|4.62
|P/E
|134.75
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|47
|Buy Price
|5.39
|Buy Qty
|15.00
|Sell Price
|5.48
|Sell Qty
|5.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|134.75
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|47
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Himachal Fibres Ltd.
Himachal Fibres is promoted by B K Garodia, a technocrat, in financial collaboration with Himachal Pradesh Mineral and Industrial Development Corporation (HPMIDC). It manufactures cotton and synthetic blended yarns. Production of cotton yarn was started from Jan.'84. In 1985-86, the company achieved full capacity utilisation on 17,664 spindles. In addition, 1536 spindles were installed during ...> More
Himachal Fibres Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|47
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.04
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|134.75
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|3.68
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.46
Himachal Fibres Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|15.68
|12.36
|26.86
|Other Income
|0.17
|-0.01
|1800
|Total Income
|15.85
|12.35
|28.34
|Total Expenses
|13.49
|11.8
|14.32
|Operating Profit
|2.36
|0.55
|329.09
|Net Profit
|0.42
|-0.9
|146.67
|Equity Capital
|8.63
|8.63
|-
Himachal Fibres Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Anjani Synth.
|32.60
|3.49
|48.08
|Bengal Tea & Fab
|53.05
|2.41
|47.80
|STL Global
|17.25
|-0.58
|47.35
|Himachal Fibres
|5.39
|-3.75
|46.52
|Bluechip Tex Ind
|234.05
|-4.63
|46.11
|Mohit Inds.
|32.40
|-2.11
|45.88
|Kretto Syscon
|32.15
|0.00
|45.81
Himachal Fibres Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Himachal Fibres Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.41%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|-16.30%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.31%
|3 Month
|-4.43%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.53%
|6 Month
|-6.75%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.91%
|1 Year
|-47.67%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-58.60%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Himachal Fibres Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.30
|
|5.74
|Week Low/High
|5.02
|
|7.00
|Month Low/High
|5.02
|
|7.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.62
|
|13.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|73.00
