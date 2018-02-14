JUST IN
Himachal Fibres Ltd.

BSE: 514010 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE723D01021
OPEN 5.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.60
VOLUME 2513
52-Week high 13.00
52-Week low 4.62
P/E 134.75
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 47
Buy Price 5.39
Buy Qty 15.00
Sell Price 5.48
Sell Qty 5.00
About Himachal Fibres Ltd.

Himachal Fibres Ltd

Himachal Fibres is promoted by B K Garodia, a technocrat, in financial collaboration with Himachal Pradesh Mineral and Industrial Development Corporation (HPMIDC). It manufactures cotton and synthetic blended yarns. Production of cotton yarn was started from Jan.'84. In 1985-86, the company achieved full capacity utilisation on 17,664 spindles. In addition, 1536 spindles were installed during ...> More

Himachal Fibres Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   47
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.04
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 134.75
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.68
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.46
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Himachal Fibres Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 15.68 12.36 26.86
Other Income 0.17 -0.01 1800
Total Income 15.85 12.35 28.34
Total Expenses 13.49 11.8 14.32
Operating Profit 2.36 0.55 329.09
Net Profit 0.42 -0.9 146.67
Equity Capital 8.63 8.63 -
Himachal Fibres Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Anjani Synth. 32.60 3.49 48.08
Bengal Tea & Fab 53.05 2.41 47.80
STL Global 17.25 -0.58 47.35
Himachal Fibres 5.39 -3.75 46.52
Bluechip Tex Ind 234.05 -4.63 46.11
Mohit Inds. 32.40 -2.11 45.88
Kretto Syscon 32.15 0.00 45.81
Himachal Fibres Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.54
Banks/FIs 0.16
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 13.31
Custodians 0.00
Other 31.98
Himachal Fibres Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.41% NA 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month -16.30% NA -1.12% -0.31%
3 Month -4.43% NA 2.08% 1.53%
6 Month -6.75% NA 5.47% 4.91%
1 Year -47.67% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -58.60% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Himachal Fibres Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.30
5.74
Week Low/High 5.02
7.00
Month Low/High 5.02
7.00
YEAR Low/High 4.62
13.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
73.00

