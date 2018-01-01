JUST IN
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.

BSE: 500184 Sector: Industrials
NSE: HSCL ISIN Code: INE019C01026
BSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar 146.80 -0.10
(-0.07%)
OPEN

151.80

 HIGH

151.80

 LOW

144.70
NSE LIVE 13:40 | 12 Mar 146.50 -0.85
(-0.58%)
OPEN

149.75

 HIGH

151.00

 LOW

144.35
About Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

Himadri Chemicals & Industries Ltd, the flagship of Himadri Group, is the largest manufacturer of coal tar pitch in India. The company was founded to develop, manufacture and market chemical products with a special emphasis on coal tar and its derivatives. They supply coal tar pitch to well-known domestic aluminium and graphite industry players like Nalco, Balco, Hindalco, HEG, Graphite India and ...> More

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6,142
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.82
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 30.46
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.07
Book Value / Share () [*S] 31.19
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.71
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 500.08 351.76 42.17
Other Income 4.72 2.04 131.37
Total Income 504.8 353.8 42.68
Total Expenses 379.59 291.12 30.39
Operating Profit 125.21 62.68 99.76
Net Profit 70.14 20.11 248.78
Equity Capital 41.84 41.84 -
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Solar Inds. 986.35 -0.54 8926.47
Guj Fluorochem 771.20 -1.15 8475.49
Atul 2627.00 -0.44 7791.68
Himadri Specialt 146.80 -0.07 6142.11
Guj Alkalies 705.25 0.58 5179.36
Gulf Oil Lubric. 925.00 -3.69 4597.25
Linde India 483.00 1.65 4119.02
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 48.95
Banks/FIs 0.12
FIIs 2.18
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.46
Indian Public 15.90
Custodians 0.00
Other 31.79
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.87% -6.98% -0.05% -0.96%
1 Month -12.88% -10.81% -1.67% -0.93%
3 Month -6.50% -7.07% 1.51% 0.90%
6 Month 37.65% 39.99% 4.88% 4.26%
1 Year 246.23% 236.78% 16.52% 16.03%
3 Year 715.56% 691.89% 16.59% 18.29%

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 144.70
151.80
Week Low/High 141.00
159.00
Month Low/High 141.00
177.00
YEAR Low/High 42.05
197.00
All TIME Low/High 0.12
197.00

