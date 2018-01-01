You are here » Home
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.
|BSE: 500184
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: HSCL
|ISIN Code: INE019C01026
|
BSE
LIVE
13:54 | 12 Mar
|
146.80
|
-0.10
(-0.07%)
|
OPEN
151.80
|
HIGH
151.80
|
LOW
144.70
|
NSE
LIVE
13:40 | 12 Mar
|
146.50
|
-0.85
(-0.58%)
|
OPEN
149.75
|
HIGH
151.00
|
LOW
144.35
|OPEN
|151.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|146.90
|VOLUME
|111761
|52-Week high
|197.00
|52-Week low
|42.05
|P/E
|30.46
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6,142
|Buy Price
|146.65
|Buy Qty
|309.00
|Sell Price
|147.00
|Sell Qty
|198.00
|OPEN
|149.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|147.35
|VOLUME
|401056
|52-Week high
|196.80
|52-Week low
|42.25
|P/E
|30.46
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6,142
|Buy Price
|146.35
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|146.50
|Sell Qty
|483.00
About Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd
Himadri Chemicals & Industries Ltd, the flagship of Himadri Group, is the largest manufacturer of coal tar pitch in India. The company was founded to develop, manufacture and market chemical products with a special emphasis on coal tar and its derivatives. They supply coal tar pitch to well-known domestic aluminium and graphite industry players like Nalco, Balco, Hindalco, HEG, Graphite India and
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|500.08
|351.76
|42.17
|Other Income
|4.72
|2.04
|131.37
|Total Income
|504.8
|353.8
|42.68
|Total Expenses
|379.59
|291.12
|30.39
|Operating Profit
|125.21
|62.68
|99.76
|Net Profit
|70.14
|20.11
|248.78
|Equity Capital
|41.84
|41.84
| -
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd - Peer Group
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.87%
|-6.98%
|-0.05%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-12.88%
|-10.81%
|-1.67%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|-6.50%
|-7.07%
|1.51%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|37.65%
|39.99%
|4.88%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|246.23%
|236.78%
|16.52%
|16.03%
|3 Year
|715.56%
|691.89%
|16.59%
|18.29%
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|144.70
|
|151.80
|Week Low/High
|141.00
|
|159.00
|Month Low/High
|141.00
|
|177.00
|YEAR Low/High
|42.05
|
|197.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.12
|
|197.00
Quick Links for Himadri Speciality Chemical: