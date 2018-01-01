Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

Himadri Chemicals & Industries Ltd, the flagship of Himadri Group, is the largest manufacturer of coal tar pitch in India. The company was founded to develop, manufacture and market chemical products with a special emphasis on coal tar and its derivatives. They supply coal tar pitch to well-known domestic aluminium and graphite industry players like Nalco, Balco, Hindalco, HEG, Graphite India and ...> More