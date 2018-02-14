Himalaya Granites Ltd.
|BSE: 513723
|Sector: Others
|NSE: HIMGRANITE
|ISIN Code: INE464C01016
|BSE 13:45 | 23 Feb
|57.75
|
2.75
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
52.25
|
HIGH
57.75
|
LOW
52.25
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Himalaya Granites Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|52.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|55.00
|VOLUME
|40259
|52-Week high
|57.75
|52-Week low
|37.80
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Himalaya Granites Ltd.
Incorported as a private limited, Himalaya Granites (HGL) was promoted by M P Valusami, M Vijan, M P Balkrishna, S Susindran and R Gunasekaran to set up a 100% export-oriented granite processing unit. However, the unit was sold to S P Mittal and R Mittal of the Greenply group in 1991. Commercial production of monuments, tombstones, and memorials started form Aug.'91. HGL was then converted into a ...> More
Himalaya Granites Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|13
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|26.33
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.19
Announcement
-
-
Statement On Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30 2017
-
-
Revised Compliance Certificate For The Half Year Ended September 30 2017
Himalaya Granites Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.18
|0
|Total Income
|0.18
|0.18
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.52
|1.09
|-52.29
|Operating Profit
|-0.34
|-0.92
|63.04
|Net Profit
|-0.37
|-0.95
|61.05
|Equity Capital
|2.32
|2.32
|-
Himalaya Granites Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Metkore Alloys
|3.03
|-2.26
|21.35
|Starlit Power
|20.30
|-8.76
|20.42
|VBC Ferro Alloys
|38.00
|3.68
|16.68
|Himalaya Granite
|57.75
|5.00
|13.40
|GREENETH.RES&PRO
|0.39
|-4.88
|11.66
|Impex Ferro Tech
|1.25
|-0.79
|10.99
|SVC Resources
|14.95
|2.75
|10.41
Himalaya Granites Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Himalaya Granites Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|6.65%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|428.36%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Himalaya Granites Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|52.25
|
|57.75
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|57.75
|Month Low/High
|52.25
|
|58.00
|YEAR Low/High
|37.80
|
|58.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.60
|
|65.00
