Himalaya Granites Ltd.

BSE: 513723 Sector: Others
NSE: HIMGRANITE ISIN Code: INE464C01016
BSE 13:45 | 23 Feb 57.75 2.75
(5.00%)
OPEN

52.25

 HIGH

57.75

 LOW

52.25
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Himalaya Granites Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 52.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 55.00
VOLUME 40259
52-Week high 57.75
52-Week low 37.80
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Himalaya Granites Ltd.

Himalaya Granites Ltd

Himalaya Granites Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 26.33
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.19
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Himalaya Granites Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.18 0.18 0
Total Income 0.18 0.18 0
Total Expenses 0.52 1.09 -52.29
Operating Profit -0.34 -0.92 63.04
Net Profit -0.37 -0.95 61.05
Equity Capital 2.32 2.32 -
Himalaya Granites Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Metkore Alloys 3.03 -2.26 21.35
Starlit Power 20.30 -8.76 20.42
VBC Ferro Alloys 38.00 3.68 16.68
Himalaya Granite 57.75 5.00 13.40
GREENETH.RES&PRO 0.39 -4.88 11.66
Impex Ferro Tech 1.25 -0.79 10.99
SVC Resources 14.95 2.75 10.41
Himalaya Granites Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.11
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.62
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.27
Himalaya Granites Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 6.65% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 428.36% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Himalaya Granites Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 52.25
57.75
Week Low/High 0.00
57.75
Month Low/High 52.25
58.00
YEAR Low/High 37.80
58.00
All TIME Low/High 3.60
65.00

