Himalchuli Food Products Ltd.
|BSE: 511169
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE552N01015
|BSE LIVE 10:07 | 25 Aug
|Himalchuli Food Products Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Himalchuli Food Products Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|11.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.96
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|11.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Himalchuli Food Products Ltd.
Himalchuli Food Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-4.89
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-2.35
Announcement
-
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Himalchuli Food Products Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.01
|400
|Total Income
|0.05
|0.01
|400
|Total Expenses
|-
|Operating Profit
|0.05
|0.01
|400
|Net Profit
|0.05
|0.01
|400
|Equity Capital
|1.9
|1.9
|-
Himalchuli Food Products Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Hind Securities
|4.36
|-4.39
|2.22
|Vani Commercial
|5.35
|-0.93
|2.20
|Dhruva Cap.Serv.
|6.75
|-4.93
|2.20
|M B Parikh Fins.
|7.28
|-4.84
|2.18
|Himalchuli Food
|11.50
|4.93
|2.18
|Futuristic Sec.
|11.00
|0.00
|2.15
|Satya Miners & T
|3.90
|0.00
|2.13
Himalchuli Food Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Himalchuli Food Products Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.39%
|-0.70%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.23%
|-0.67%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.96%
|1.17%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.35%
|4.53%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.04%
|16.34%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.11%
|18.60%
Himalchuli Food Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|11.50
|
|11.50
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.50
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.50
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.50
|All TIME Low/High
|1.25
|
|55.00
