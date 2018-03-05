JUST IN
Himalchuli Food Products Ltd.

BSE: 511169 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE552N01015
BSE LIVE 10:07 | 25 Aug Himalchuli Food Products Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Himalchuli Food Products Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 11.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.96
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 11.50
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Himalchuli Food Products Ltd.

Himalchuli Food Products Ltd

Himalchuli Food Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -4.89
P/B Ratio () [*S] -2.35
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Himalchuli Food Products Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.05 0.01 400
Total Income 0.05 0.01 400
Total Expenses -
Operating Profit 0.05 0.01 400
Net Profit 0.05 0.01 400
Equity Capital 1.9 1.9 -
Himalchuli Food Products Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hind Securities 4.36 -4.39 2.22
Vani Commercial 5.35 -0.93 2.20
Dhruva Cap.Serv. 6.75 -4.93 2.20
M B Parikh Fins. 7.28 -4.84 2.18
Himalchuli Food 11.50 4.93 2.18
Futuristic Sec. 11.00 0.00 2.15
Satya Miners & T 3.90 0.00 2.13
Himalchuli Food Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 33.13
Banks/FIs 0.57
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 64.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.81
Himalchuli Food Products Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.39% -0.70%
1 Month NA NA -1.23% -0.67%
3 Month NA NA 1.96% 1.17%
6 Month NA NA 5.35% 4.53%
1 Year NA NA 17.04% 16.34%
3 Year NA NA 17.11% 18.60%

Himalchuli Food Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 11.50
11.50
Week Low/High 0.00
11.50
Month Low/High 0.00
11.50
YEAR Low/High 0.00
11.50
All TIME Low/High 1.25
55.00

