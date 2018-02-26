Himalya International Ltd

Himalaya International Limited is an India-based frozen food company, engaged in processing mushrooms, baby potatoes and buffalo cheese. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of mushroom, vegetables, cheese, yogurt, appetizers, snacks and sweets and daily one tablet. The Company offers three varieties of Mushrooms: White (Agaricus), Crimini (Italian Brown) and Portobello. It is also engaged in p...> More