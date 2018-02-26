You are here » Home
Himalya International Ltd.
|BSE: 526899
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE552B01010
BSE
15:41 | 12 Mar
38.00
-0.65
(-1.68%)
OPEN
38.85
HIGH
38.85
LOW
37.50
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Himalya International Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|38.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|38.65
|VOLUME
|49464
|52-Week high
|45.30
|52-Week low
|20.50
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|220
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|38.00
|Sell Qty
|24.00
|OPEN
|38.85
|CLOSE
|38.65
|VOLUME
|49464
|52-Week high
|45.30
|52-Week low
|20.50
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|220
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|38.00
|Sell Qty
|24.00
About Himalya International Ltd.
Himalya International Ltd
Himalaya International Limited is an India-based frozen food company, engaged in processing mushrooms, baby potatoes and buffalo cheese. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of mushroom, vegetables, cheese, yogurt, appetizers, snacks and sweets and daily one tablet. The Company offers three varieties of Mushrooms: White (Agaricus), Crimini (Italian Brown) and Portobello. It is also engaged in p...> More
Himalya International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Himalya International Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Himalya International Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|32.5
|27.9
|16.49
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.37
|-40.54
|Total Income
|32.72
|28.27
|15.74
|Total Expenses
|22.77
|19.72
|15.47
|Operating Profit
|9.95
|8.56
|16.24
|Net Profit
|2.88
|0.77
|274.03
|Equity Capital
|57.87
|57.87
| -
Himalya International Ltd - Peer Group
Himalya International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Himalya International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.66%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-5.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|15.50%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|67.03%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|33.10%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|461.30%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Himalya International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|37.50
|38.85
|Week Low/High
|34.70
|41.00
|Month Low/High
|31.70
|41.00
|YEAR Low/High
|20.50
|45.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.60
|48.00
Quick Links for Himalya International: