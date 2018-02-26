JUST IN
Himalya International Ltd.

BSE: 526899 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE552B01010
BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar 38.00 -0.65
(-1.68%)
OPEN

38.85

 HIGH

38.85

 LOW

37.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Himalya International Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Himalya International Ltd.

Himalya International Ltd

Himalaya International Limited is an India-based frozen food company, engaged in processing mushrooms, baby potatoes and buffalo cheese. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of mushroom, vegetables, cheese, yogurt, appetizers, snacks and sweets and daily one tablet. The Company offers three varieties of Mushrooms: White (Agaricus), Crimini (Italian Brown) and Portobello. It is also engaged in p...> More

Himalya International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   220
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 25.68
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.48
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Himalya International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 32.5 27.9 16.49
Other Income 0.22 0.37 -40.54
Total Income 32.72 28.27 15.74
Total Expenses 22.77 19.72 15.47
Operating Profit 9.95 8.56 16.24
Net Profit 2.88 0.77 274.03
Equity Capital 57.87 57.87 -
Himalya International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vikas Wsp 12.75 -4.49 247.86
Milkfood 481.50 -0.26 235.45
Kohinoor Foods 65.20 0.23 229.76
Himalya Intl. 38.00 -1.68 219.91
SKM Egg Prod. 82.30 -0.72 216.70
Umang Dairies 87.65 1.15 192.83
Bambino Agro Ind 225.05 -3.82 180.27
Himalya International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.43
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 34.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.21
Himalya International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.66% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -5.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 15.50% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 67.03% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 33.10% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 461.30% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Himalya International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 37.50
38.85
Week Low/High 34.70
41.00
Month Low/High 31.70
41.00
YEAR Low/High 20.50
45.00
All TIME Low/High 0.60
48.00

