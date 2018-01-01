Himatsingka Seide Ltd

Himatsingka Seide Ltd is an India-based company, which is engaged in the manufacture of textiles consisting of fabric and yarn. Their products include silk/blended fabrics, spun silk/blended yarn, bed linen fabric and bed linen sets. The company products are offered across Germany, France, England, Italy, South America, Australia and USA. The company operates through their spinning and weaving ...> More