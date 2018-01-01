JUST IN
Himatsingka Seide Ltd.

BSE: 514043 Sector: Industrials
NSE: HIMATSEIDE ISIN Code: INE049A01027
BSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar 330.00 -3.55
(-1.06%)
OPEN

331.10

 HIGH

336.05

 LOW

329.05
NSE LIVE 15:24 | 12 Mar 332.00 -2.25
(-0.67%)
OPEN

335.00

 HIGH

336.85

 LOW

330.00
About Himatsingka Seide Ltd.

Himatsingka Seide Ltd

Himatsingka Seide Ltd is an India-based company, which is engaged in the manufacture of textiles consisting of fabric and yarn. Their products include silk/blended fabrics, spun silk/blended yarn, bed linen fabric and bed linen sets. The company products are offered across Germany, France, England, Italy, South America, Australia and USA. The company operates through their spinning and weaving ...> More

Himatsingka Seide Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3,249
EPS - TTM () [*S] 20.27
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.28
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.75
Book Value / Share () [*S] 113.71
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.90
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Himatsingka Seide Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 434.25 547.64 -20.71
Other Income -1.75 3.49 -150.14
Total Income 432.5 551.13 -21.52
Total Expenses 329.75 446.98 -26.23
Operating Profit 102.75 104.15 -1.34
Net Profit 52.96 45.07 17.51
Equity Capital 49.23 49.23 -
Himatsingka Seide Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bombay Dyeing 240.40 -0.83 4965.46
Lux Industries 1770.00 0.27 4469.25
Trident 67.90 1.34 3460.18
Himatsing. Seide 330.00 -1.06 3249.18
Siyaram Silk 628.00 2.21 2942.18
Vishal Fabrics 664.00 -0.90 2916.29
Kama Hold. 4199.95 3.34 2708.97
Himatsingka Seide Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.57
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 10.05
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 9.83
Indian Public 24.68
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.41
Himatsingka Seide Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.10% -5.14% 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month -9.59% -8.83% -1.12% -0.29%
3 Month -7.00% -0.29% 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month -9.55% -12.27% 5.47% 4.93%
1 Year -9.18% -8.00% 17.18% 16.77%
3 Year 296.40% 282.27% 17.24% 19.04%

Himatsingka Seide Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 329.05
336.05
Week Low/High 323.45
353.00
Month Low/High 323.45
370.00
YEAR Low/High 290.50
444.00
All TIME Low/High 1.67
444.00

