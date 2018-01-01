Himatsingka Seide Ltd.
BSE: 514043
Sector: Industrials
NSE: HIMATSEIDE
ISIN Code: INE049A01027
|BSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|330.00
|
-3.55
(-1.06%)
|
OPEN
331.10
|
HIGH
336.05
|
LOW
329.05
|NSE LIVE 15:24 | 12 Mar
|332.00
|
-2.25
(-0.67%)
|
OPEN
335.00
|
HIGH
336.85
|
LOW
330.00
|OPEN
|331.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|333.55
|VOLUME
|5213
|52-Week high
|444.35
|52-Week low
|290.50
|P/E
|16.28
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,249
|Buy Price
|330.00
|Buy Qty
|401.00
|Sell Price
|331.50
|Sell Qty
|12.00
|OPEN
|335.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|334.25
|VOLUME
|32528
|52-Week high
|443.80
|52-Week low
|290.05
|P/E
|16.28
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,249
|Buy Price
|332.00
|Buy Qty
|32.00
|Sell Price
|332.50
|Sell Qty
|32.00
About Himatsingka Seide Ltd.
Himatsingka Seide Ltd is an India-based company, which is engaged in the manufacture of textiles consisting of fabric and yarn. Their products include silk/blended fabrics, spun silk/blended yarn, bed linen fabric and bed linen sets. The company products are offered across Germany, France, England, Italy, South America, Australia and USA. The company operates through their spinning and weaving ...> More
Himatsingka Seide Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3,249
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|20.27
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|16.28
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.75
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|113.71
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.90
Himatsingka Seide Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|434.25
|547.64
|-20.71
|Other Income
|-1.75
|3.49
|-150.14
|Total Income
|432.5
|551.13
|-21.52
|Total Expenses
|329.75
|446.98
|-26.23
|Operating Profit
|102.75
|104.15
|-1.34
|Net Profit
|52.96
|45.07
|17.51
|Equity Capital
|49.23
|49.23
|-
Himatsingka Seide Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bombay Dyeing
|240.40
|-0.83
|4965.46
|Lux Industries
|1770.00
|0.27
|4469.25
|Trident
|67.90
|1.34
|3460.18
|Himatsing. Seide
|330.00
|-1.06
|3249.18
|Siyaram Silk
|628.00
|2.21
|2942.18
|Vishal Fabrics
|664.00
|-0.90
|2916.29
|Kama Hold.
|4199.95
|3.34
|2708.97
Himatsingka Seide Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.10%
|-5.14%
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|-9.59%
|-8.83%
|-1.12%
|-0.29%
|3 Month
|-7.00%
|-0.29%
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|-9.55%
|-12.27%
|5.47%
|4.93%
|1 Year
|-9.18%
|-8.00%
|17.18%
|16.77%
|3 Year
|296.40%
|282.27%
|17.24%
|19.04%
Himatsingka Seide Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|329.05
|
|336.05
|Week Low/High
|323.45
|
|353.00
|Month Low/High
|323.45
|
|370.00
|YEAR Low/High
|290.50
|
|444.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.67
|
|444.00
