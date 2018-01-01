JUST IN
Hindustan Adhesives Ltd.

BSE: 514428 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE074C01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 112.20 0.20
(0.18%)
OPEN

108.50

 HIGH

114.90

 LOW

108.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Hindustan Adhesives Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Hindustan Adhesives Ltd.

Hindustan Adhesives Ltd

Incorporated on 5 Apr.'88, Hindustan Adhesives (HAL) was promoted L K Bagla and M S Bagla for manufacturing bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) self-adhesive tapes (cap. : 52 mln sq mtr pa) and BOPP films (cap. : 2500 tpa), at Ghaziabad, UP. The company has state-of-the-art equipment like the acrylic adhesive coating machine, hot melt coating and adhesive making machine and BOPP film making

Hindustan Adhesives Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   57
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.01
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Nov 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.89
Book Value / Share () [*S] 50.10
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.24
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Hindustan Adhesives Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 19.43 18.88 2.91
Other Income 0.19 0.22 -13.64
Total Income 19.62 19.1 2.72
Total Expenses 17.26 16.11 7.14
Operating Profit 2.36 2.99 -21.07
Net Profit 0.7 0.33 112.12
Equity Capital 5.12 5.12 -
Hindustan Adhesives Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hind.Tin Works 88.55 0.74 92.09
AMD Industries 41.85 0.12 80.23
Sh. Rama Multi. 12.33 2.07 78.25
Hind.Adhesive 112.20 0.18 57.45
Commerl. Synbags 46.50 6.04 54.96
Karur KCP Pack. 46.50 -4.91 54.50
Rishi Tech. 66.95 2.84 49.48
Hindustan Adhesives Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.28
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.29
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.43
Hindustan Adhesives Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.31% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.08% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 40.69% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 57.58% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 89.37% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 333.20% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Hindustan Adhesives Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 108.50
114.90
Week Low/High 105.85
117.00
Month Low/High 105.85
150.00
YEAR Low/High 56.00
150.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
150.00

