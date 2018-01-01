Hindustan Adhesives Ltd

Incorporated on 5 Apr.'88, Hindustan Adhesives (HAL) was promoted L K Bagla and M S Bagla for manufacturing bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) self-adhesive tapes (cap. : 52 mln sq mtr pa) and BOPP films (cap. : 2500 tpa), at Ghaziabad, UP. The company has state-of-the-art equipment like the acrylic adhesive coating machine, hot melt coating and adhesive making machine and BOPP film making e...> More