Hindustan Adhesives Ltd.
|BSE: 514428
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE074C01013
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
112.20
|
0.20
(0.18%)
|
OPEN
108.50
|
HIGH
114.90
|
LOW
108.50
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Hindustan Adhesives Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Hindustan Adhesives Ltd.
Hindustan Adhesives Ltd
Incorporated on 5 Apr.'88, Hindustan Adhesives (HAL) was promoted L K Bagla and M S Bagla for manufacturing bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) self-adhesive tapes (cap. : 52 mln sq mtr pa) and BOPP films (cap. : 2500 tpa), at Ghaziabad, UP. The company has state-of-the-art equipment like the acrylic adhesive coating machine, hot melt coating and adhesive making machine and BOPP film making e...> More
Hindustan Adhesives Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Hindustan Adhesives Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|19.43
|18.88
|2.91
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.22
|-13.64
|Total Income
|19.62
|19.1
|2.72
|Total Expenses
|17.26
|16.11
|7.14
|Operating Profit
|2.36
|2.99
|-21.07
|Net Profit
|0.7
|0.33
|112.12
|Equity Capital
|5.12
|5.12
| -
Hindustan Adhesives Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.31%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.08%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|40.69%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|57.58%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|89.37%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|333.20%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Hindustan Adhesives Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|108.50
|
|114.90
|Week Low/High
|105.85
|
|117.00
|Month Low/High
|105.85
|
|150.00
|YEAR Low/High
|56.00
|
|150.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|150.00
