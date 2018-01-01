JUST IN
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531979 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE227B01019
BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 95.40 0.85
(0.90%)
OPEN

94.55

 HIGH

99.65

 LOW

93.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd.

Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd

Incorporated in May '87 as Associated Grills and Profiles to manufacture aluminium grills, sections, railing, etc, Associated Profiles and Aluminium commenced commercial production in Sep.'88. It was promoted by Lalit Kumar Daga. The company's main product - aluminium grills, is jointly promoted with Hindalco Industries and is sold under Decogrille brand name. In Dec.'94, the company acquired ...> More

Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   60
EPS - TTM () [*S] 12.30
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 7.76
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   16.00
Latest Dividend Date 28 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.69
Book Value / Share () [*S] 129.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.74
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 186.3 102.82 81.19
Other Income 0.59 0.21 180.95
Total Income 186.89 103.03 81.39
Total Expenses 180.65 99.77 81.07
Operating Profit 6.24 3.26 91.41
Net Profit 1.59 1.09 45.87
Equity Capital 6.3 6.3 -
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Maan Aluminium 124.35 -4.27 84.06
Sacheta Metals 44.20 -3.91 83.71
Shalimar Wires 17.30 -4.68 65.05
Hind Aluminium 95.40 0.90 60.10
Manaksia Alumi. 8.90 -2.20 58.30
Century Extrus. 5.80 -3.33 46.40
Guj. Intrux 103.10 1.23 35.47
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.12
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.54
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.34
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -20.30% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -35.17% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -21.58% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -0.63% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 3.36% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 102.98% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 93.35
99.65
Week Low/High 87.00
127.00
Month Low/High 87.00
155.00
YEAR Low/High 83.05
175.00
All TIME Low/High 2.55
175.00

