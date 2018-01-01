You are here » Home
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 531979
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE227B01019
|
BSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
95.40
|
0.85
(0.90%)
|
OPEN
94.55
|
HIGH
99.65
|
LOW
93.35
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd.
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd
Incorporated in May '87 as Associated Grills and Profiles to manufacture aluminium grills, sections, railing, etc, Associated Profiles and Aluminium commenced commercial production in Sep.'88. It was promoted by Lalit Kumar Daga.
The company's main product - aluminium grills, is jointly promoted with Hindalco Industries and is sold under Decogrille brand name. In Dec.'94, the company acquired ...> More
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|186.3
|102.82
|81.19
|Other Income
|0.59
|0.21
|180.95
|Total Income
|186.89
|103.03
|81.39
|Total Expenses
|180.65
|99.77
|81.07
|Operating Profit
|6.24
|3.26
|91.41
|Net Profit
|1.59
|1.09
|45.87
|Equity Capital
|6.3
|6.3
| -
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-20.30%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-35.17%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-21.58%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-0.63%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|3.36%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|102.98%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|93.35
|
|99.65
|Week Low/High
|87.00
|
|127.00
|Month Low/High
|87.00
|
|155.00
|YEAR Low/High
|83.05
|
|175.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.55
|
|175.00
Quick Links for Hind Aluminium Industries: