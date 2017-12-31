You are here » Home
Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd.
|BSE: 532041
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE597C01013
|
BSE
13:40 | 09 Mar
|
0.70
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.70
|
HIGH
0.70
|
LOW
0.70
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.70
|VOLUME
|1500
|52-Week high
|2.40
|52-Week low
|0.37
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd.
Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd
Incorporated in 1991 Hindustan Softel Ltd the company commenced its operations in 1992. The company was previously engaged in cement manufacturing and due to sluggish in the industry the company diversified its business into Bio Technology & Pharmaceuticals activities and the name of the company was changed from Garuda Cements to Hindustan Bio-Sciences Ltd.
In 2001 the company diversified into ...> More
Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.37
|0.38
|-2.63
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.37
|0.38
|-2.63
|Total Expenses
|0.37
|0.48
|-22.92
|Operating Profit
|
|-0.1
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-0.1
|90
|Equity Capital
|10.25
|10.25
| -
Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd - Peer Group
Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|55.56%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|12.90%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-68.18%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-58.08%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.70
|
|0.70
|Week Low/High
|0.70
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.70
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.37
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|107.00
