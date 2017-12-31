JUST IN
Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd.

BSE: 532041 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE597C01013
BSE 13:40 | 09 Mar 0.70 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.70

 HIGH

0.70

 LOW

0.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd.

Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd

Incorporated in 1991 Hindustan Softel Ltd the company commenced its operations in 1992. The company was previously engaged in cement manufacturing and due to sluggish in the industry the company diversified its business into Bio Technology & Pharmaceuticals activities and the name of the company was changed from Garuda Cements to Hindustan Bio-Sciences Ltd. In 2001 the company diversified into ...> More

Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.05
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.17
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.37 0.38 -2.63
Other Income -
Total Income 0.37 0.38 -2.63
Total Expenses 0.37 0.48 -22.92
Operating Profit -0.1 -
Net Profit -0.01 -0.1 90
Equity Capital 10.25 10.25 -
Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kabra Drugs 2.20 4.76 0.97
Raymed Labs 2.22 -4.72 0.95
Pharmaids Pharma 2.71 0.00 0.92
Hind.Bio Science 0.70 0.00 0.72
ABL Bio-Tech. 0.81 3.85 0.66
Triochem Product 17.40 1.75 0.43
Vardhaman Labs. 0.66 0.00 0.27
Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 11.12
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 83.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.49
Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 55.56% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 12.90% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -68.18% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -58.08% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.70
0.70
Week Low/High 0.70
1.00
Month Low/High 0.70
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.37
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
107.00

