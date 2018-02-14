You are here » Home
Hindustan Composites Ltd.
|BSE: 509635
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: HINDCOMPOS
|ISIN Code: INE310C01029
|
About Hindustan Composites Ltd.
Hindustan Composites Ltd
Hindustan Composites Ltd., previously known as Hindustan Ferrodo, is an associate of AM & FM, UK, which acquired the undertaking of Asbestos, Magnesia & Friction Materials, to manufacture friction materials and asbestos industrial products. A pioneer in these fields, its wide range of products are suitable for a number of general and specialised applications servicing the diverse needs of automoti...> More
Hindustan Composites Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Hindustan Composites Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Hindustan Composites Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|54.17
|43.02
|25.92
|Other Income
|0.1
|0.14
|-28.57
|Total Income
|54.27
|43.16
|25.74
|Total Expenses
|43.24
|33.11
|30.59
|Operating Profit
|11.03
|10.05
|9.75
|Net Profit
|7.98
|6.53
|22.21
|Equity Capital
|7.38
|4.92
| -
Hindustan Composites Ltd - Peer Group
Hindustan Composites Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Hindustan Composites Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.48%
|-8.29%
|0.28%
|-0.77%
|1 Month
|-14.70%
|-13.24%
|-1.34%
|-0.73%
|3 Month
|-11.34%
|-11.64%
|1.85%
|1.10%
|6 Month
|-18.94%
|-20.01%
|5.23%
|4.46%
|1 Year
|-22.32%
|-22.61%
|16.91%
|16.26%
|3 Year
|-0.48%
|2.44%
|16.98%
|18.52%
Hindustan Composites Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|410.00
|
|419.50
|Week Low/High
|390.50
|
|448.00
|Month Low/High
|390.50
|
|498.00
|YEAR Low/High
|390.50
|
|803.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.87
|
|803.00
Quick Links for Hindustan Composites: