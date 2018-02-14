JUST IN
Hindustan Composites Ltd.

BSE: 509635 Sector: Auto
NSE: HINDCOMPOS ISIN Code: INE310C01029
BSE LIVE 14:41 | 12 Mar 413.00 -2.20
(-0.53%)
OPEN

411.00

 HIGH

419.50

 LOW

410.00
NSE LIVE 14:40 | 12 Mar 410.05 -2.10
(-0.51%)
OPEN

408.00

 HIGH

419.90

 LOW

408.00
OPEN 411.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 415.20
VOLUME 3814
52-Week high 802.66
52-Week low 390.50
P/E 27.15
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 610
Buy Price 413.00
Buy Qty 56.00
Sell Price 414.90
Sell Qty 13.00
About Hindustan Composites Ltd.

Hindustan Composites Ltd

Hindustan Composites Ltd., previously known as Hindustan Ferrodo, is an associate of AM & FM, UK, which acquired the undertaking of Asbestos, Magnesia & Friction Materials, to manufacture friction materials and asbestos industrial products. A pioneer in these fields, its wide range of products are suitable for a number of general and specialised applications servicing the diverse needs of automoti...> More

Hindustan Composites Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   610
EPS - TTM () [*S] 15.21
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 27.15
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 04 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.12
Book Value / Share () [*S] 479.90
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.86
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Hindustan Composites Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 54.17 43.02 25.92
Other Income 0.1 0.14 -28.57
Total Income 54.27 43.16 25.74
Total Expenses 43.24 33.11 30.59
Operating Profit 11.03 10.05 9.75
Net Profit 7.98 6.53 22.21
Equity Capital 7.38 4.92 -
Hindustan Composites Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shivam Autotech 72.50 1.97 725.00
Setco Automotive 54.20 -0.55 724.11
Amtek Auto 26.15 4.81 649.17
Hind.Composites 413.00 -0.53 609.59
Enkei Wheels 375.40 -0.62 578.87
Bharat Seats 183.50 -0.46 576.19
IST 950.00 0.92 553.85
Hindustan Composites Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.97
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 14.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.61
Hindustan Composites Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.48% -8.29% 0.28% -0.77%
1 Month -14.70% -13.24% -1.34% -0.73%
3 Month -11.34% -11.64% 1.85% 1.10%
6 Month -18.94% -20.01% 5.23% 4.46%
1 Year -22.32% -22.61% 16.91% 16.26%
3 Year -0.48% 2.44% 16.98% 18.52%

Hindustan Composites Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 410.00
419.50
Week Low/High 390.50
448.00
Month Low/High 390.50
498.00
YEAR Low/High 390.50
803.00
All TIME Low/High 2.87
803.00

