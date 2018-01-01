You are here » Home
Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd.
|BSE: 509627
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: HINDDORROL
|ISIN Code: INE551A01022
|
BSE
LIVE
14:09 | 12 Mar
|
6.00
|
-0.31
(-4.91%)
|
OPEN
6.01
|
HIGH
6.31
|
LOW
6.00
|
NSE
LIVE
14:44 | 12 Mar
|
5.90
|
-0.30
(-4.84%)
|
OPEN
6.20
|
HIGH
6.35
|
LOW
5.90
About Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd.
Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd
A leading engineering company, Hindustan Dorr-Oliver is engaged in turnkey projects to serve a diverse range of industries like environmental engineering, pulp and paper, chemicals and fertilisers. The company has executed some outstanding phosphatic fertiliser plants, systems for water management in steel mills, and the petrochemical and oil and gas industries.
Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|11.03
|21.2
|-47.97
|Other Income
|4.11
|1.09
|277.06
|Total Income
|15.14
|22.29
|-32.08
|Total Expenses
|14.31
|27.68
|-48.3
|Operating Profit
|0.83
|-5.39
|115.4
|Net Profit
|-59.25
|-57.09
|-3.78
|Equity Capital
|14.4
|14.4
| -
Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.18%
|11.32%
|0.34%
|-0.70%
|1 Month
|-9.37%
|-9.23%
|-1.28%
|-0.67%
|3 Month
|-22.58%
|-15.11%
|1.91%
|1.16%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.30%
|4.53%
|1 Year
|-40.83%
|-41.58%
|16.99%
|16.33%
|3 Year
|-67.83%
|-68.53%
|17.05%
|18.59%
Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.00
|
|6.31
|Week Low/High
|5.66
|
|7.00
|Month Low/High
|4.42
|
|7.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.52
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.42
|
|159.00
