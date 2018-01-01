JUST IN
Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd.

BSE: 509627 Sector: Engineering
NSE: HINDDORROL ISIN Code: INE551A01022
BSE LIVE 14:09 | 12 Mar 6.00 -0.31
(-4.91%)
OPEN

6.01

 HIGH

6.31

 LOW

6.00
NSE LIVE 14:44 | 12 Mar 5.90 -0.30
(-4.84%)
OPEN

6.20

 HIGH

6.35

 LOW

5.90
About Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd.

Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd

A leading engineering company, Hindustan Dorr-Oliver is engaged in turnkey projects to serve a diverse range of industries like environmental engineering, pulp and paper, chemicals and fertilisers. The company has executed some outstanding phosphatic fertiliser plants, systems for water management in steel mills, and the petrochemical and oil and gas industries. It has entered into agreement wi...> More

Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   43
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   40.00
Latest Dividend Date 26 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -215.62
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.03
Announcement

Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 11.03 21.2 -47.97
Other Income 4.11 1.09 277.06
Total Income 15.14 22.29 -32.08
Total Expenses 14.31 27.68 -48.3
Operating Profit 0.83 -5.39 115.4
Net Profit -59.25 -57.09 -3.78
Equity Capital 14.4 14.4 -
Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mold-Tek Technol 52.80 -4.86 144.94
Loyal Equipments 52.90 5.80 53.96
ATV Projects 9.85 -3.53 52.32
Hind.Dorr-Oliver 6.00 -4.91 43.20
Stone India 32.25 -4.87 30.96
Veejay Lak. Eng. 50.50 -3.72 25.60
Artefact Project 45.15 -4.95 24.97
Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.28
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.31
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 3.22
Indian Public 36.50
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.68
Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.18% 11.32% 0.34% -0.70%
1 Month -9.37% -9.23% -1.28% -0.67%
3 Month -22.58% -15.11% 1.91% 1.16%
6 Month NA NA 5.30% 4.53%
1 Year -40.83% -41.58% 16.99% 16.33%
3 Year -67.83% -68.53% 17.05% 18.59%

Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.00
6.31
Week Low/High 5.66
7.00
Month Low/High 4.42
7.00
YEAR Low/High 1.52
11.00
All TIME Low/High 0.42
159.00

