Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd

Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd (HETL) is the first and the only ISO 9001 (DNV, Netherlands) certification hand tools company in India. It was established in the year of 1962 with German collaborators named Dowidat Werke Willi Dowidat of federal Republic of Germany under the steps taken by SYT.D.P.Mandelia. In 1974 the German collaboration was ended. The company committed with production and marke...> More