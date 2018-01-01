You are here » Home
» Company
» Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd
Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd.
|BSE: 505725
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE598D01019
|
BSE
LIVE
15:22 | 12 Jun
|
Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|38.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|39.90
|VOLUME
|21
|52-Week high
|42.45
|52-Week low
|38.70
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|38.05
|Buy Qty
|56.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|38.70
|CLOSE
|39.90
|VOLUME
|21
|52-Week high
|42.45
|52-Week low
|38.70
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|38.05
|Buy Qty
|56.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6.23
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd.
Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd
Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd (HETL) is the first and the only ISO 9001 (DNV, Netherlands) certification hand tools company in India. It was established in the year of 1962 with German collaborators named Dowidat Werke Willi Dowidat of federal Republic of Germany under the steps taken by SYT.D.P.Mandelia. In 1974 the German collaboration was ended.
The company committed with production and marke...> More
Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|1.17
|-
|Other Income
|28.92
|-0.02
|144700
|Total Income
|28.92
|1.15
|2414.78
|Total Expenses
|1.22
|2.62
|-53.44
|Operating Profit
|27.7
|-1.47
|1984.35
|Net Profit
|27.62
|-2.16
|1378.7
|Equity Capital
|1.61
|1.61
| -
Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd - Peer Group
Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.05%
|-0.84%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.57%
|-0.80%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.61%
|1.03%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.99%
|4.39%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.64%
|16.18%
|3 Year
|-24.19%
|NA
|16.70%
|18.43%
Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|38.70
|
|38.70
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|38.70
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|38.70
|YEAR Low/High
|38.70
|
|42.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.00
|
|78.00
Quick Links for Hindustan Everest Tools: