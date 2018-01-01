JUST IN
Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd.

BSE: 505725 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE598D01019
BSE LIVE 15:22 | 12 Jun Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 38.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 39.90
VOLUME 21
52-Week high 42.45
52-Week low 38.70
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 38.05
Buy Qty 56.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd.

Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd

Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd (HETL) is the first and the only ISO 9001 (DNV, Netherlands) certification hand tools company in India. It was established in the year of 1962 with German collaborators named Dowidat Werke Willi Dowidat of federal Republic of Germany under the steps taken by SYT.D.P.Mandelia. In 1974 the German collaboration was ended. The company committed with production and marke...> More

Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -27.22
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.42
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.17 -
Other Income 28.92 -0.02 144700
Total Income 28.92 1.15 2414.78
Total Expenses 1.22 2.62 -53.44
Operating Profit 27.7 -1.47 1984.35
Net Profit 27.62 -2.16 1378.7
Equity Capital 1.61 1.61 -
Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Terruzzi Fercalx 8.58 4.89 8.15
R J Shah & Co 287.70 5.00 8.06
Ecoboard Inds. 4.50 -0.88 8.02
Hind.Ever.Tools 38.70 -3.01 6.23
Envair Electrody 15.45 -4.92 4.70
Redex Protech 6.65 0.00 4.47
Iykot Hitech 6.06 -4.87 3.68
Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.97
Banks/FIs 2.09
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.51
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.43
Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.05% -0.84%
1 Month NA NA -1.57% -0.80%
3 Month NA NA 1.61% 1.03%
6 Month NA NA 4.99% 4.39%
1 Year NA NA 16.64% 16.18%
3 Year -24.19% NA 16.70% 18.43%

Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 38.70
38.70
Week Low/High 0.00
38.70
Month Low/High 0.00
38.70
YEAR Low/High 38.70
42.00
All TIME Low/High 5.00
78.00

