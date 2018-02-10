You are here » Home
Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd.
|BSE: 524013
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE806J01013
|
BSE
09:47 | 12 Mar
|
9.54
|
-0.47
(-4.70%)
|
OPEN
9.54
|
HIGH
9.54
|
LOW
9.54
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd.
Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd
Incorporated as a private limited company in 1983, Hindustan Fluorocarbons (HFL) became a deemed public limited company in the same year. The promoters of the company are Hindustan Organic Chemicals (HOC), a Government of India enterprise and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (APIDC), a state-level development institution.
The company manufactures plastics, synthetic resins, syn...> More
Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.32
|8.03
|16.06
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.08
|37.5
|Total Income
|9.44
|8.12
|16.26
|Total Expenses
|8.75
|8.43
|3.8
|Operating Profit
|0.68
|-0.32
|312.5
|Net Profit
|-0.39
|-1.52
|74.34
|Equity Capital
|19.61
|19.61
| -
Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd - Peer Group
Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-16.83%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-40.75%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|38.26%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.54
|
|9.54
|Week Low/High
|9.54
|
|11.00
|Month Low/High
|9.54
|
|16.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.26
|
|20.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.60
|
|55.00
