Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in 1983, Hindustan Fluorocarbons (HFL) became a deemed public limited company in the same year. The promoters of the company are Hindustan Organic Chemicals (HOC), a Government of India enterprise and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (APIDC), a state-level development institution. The company manufactures plastics, synthetic resins, syn...> More