Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd.

BSE: 524013 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE806J01013
BSE 09:47 | 12 Mar 9.54 -0.47
(-4.70%)
OPEN

9.54

 HIGH

9.54

 LOW

9.54
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 9.54
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.01
VOLUME 900
52-Week high 20.00
52-Week low 8.26
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19
Buy Price 9.54
Buy Qty 148.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd.

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in 1983, Hindustan Fluorocarbons (HFL) became a deemed public limited company in the same year. The promoters of the company are Hindustan Organic Chemicals (HOC), a Government of India enterprise and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (APIDC), a state-level development institution. The company manufactures plastics, synthetic resins, syn...> More

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   19
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -20.04
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.48
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.32 8.03 16.06
Other Income 0.11 0.08 37.5
Total Income 9.44 8.12 16.26
Total Expenses 8.75 8.43 3.8
Operating Profit 0.68 -0.32 312.5
Net Profit -0.39 -1.52 74.34
Equity Capital 19.61 19.61 -
Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dhunseri Petro. 146.15 3.47 511.82
Agarwal Indl. 340.30 5.00 349.15
Diamines & Chem. 99.90 -0.65 97.70
Hind.Fluoro Carb 9.54 -4.70 18.70
Polychem 381.30 -1.20 15.25
SVC Industries 0.76 0.00 12.40
Unimers India 5.67 -4.87 9.02
Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.87
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 1.51
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.11
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.50
Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -16.83% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -40.75% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 38.26% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.54
9.54
Week Low/High 9.54
11.00
Month Low/High 9.54
16.00
YEAR Low/High 8.26
20.00
All TIME Low/High 0.60
55.00

