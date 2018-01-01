JUST IN
Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd.

BSE: 505893 Sector: Auto
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE724D01011
BSE LIVE 13:52 | 14 Feb 100.00 -4.00
(-3.85%)
OPEN

109.00

 HIGH

109.00

 LOW

100.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd.

Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd

Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd., formerly known as 'XLO-GWB CARDAM SHAFTS LTD., was incorporated in the year 1982. The name of the company was changed to the present one w.e.f. 28th June, 1995. The company manufacture propeller shafts and accessories required for automotive, industrial and other applications. The Company has entered into a technical licence agreement with Glenkwellenban GmbH (GWB),...> More

Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   15
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Aug 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 47.27
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.12
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 10.44 8.24 26.7
Other Income 0.35 0.22 59.09
Total Income 10.79 8.46 27.54
Total Expenses 9.94 8.58 15.85
Operating Profit 0.85 -0.12 808.33
Net Profit 0.35 -0.49 171.43
Equity Capital 1.5 1.5 -
Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Austin Engg Co 73.70 -4.47 25.65
Sibar Auto Parts 23.15 1.76 22.09
Spectra Inds. 22.60 -2.80 16.00
Hind.Hardy Spice 100.00 -3.85 15.00
Galaxy Bearings 41.15 0.00 13.09
Clutch Auto 6.32 -4.96 11.86
Jagan Lamps 16.90 -1.46 11.66
Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.16
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.84
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.13
Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.06% -0.88%
1 Month NA NA -1.56% -0.85%
3 Month NA NA 1.62% 0.98%
6 Month NA NA 5.00% 4.34%
1 Year 8.81% NA 16.65% 16.12%
3 Year NA NA 16.72% 18.38%

Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 100.00
109.00
Week Low/High 0.00
109.00
Month Low/High 0.00
109.00
YEAR Low/High 76.00
139.00
All TIME Low/High 7.10
196.00

