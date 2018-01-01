Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd

Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd., formerly known as 'XLO-GWB CARDAM SHAFTS LTD., was incorporated in the year 1982. The name of the company was changed to the present one w.e.f. 28th June, 1995. The company manufacture propeller shafts and accessories required for automotive, industrial and other applications. The Company has entered into a technical licence agreement with Glenkwellenban GmbH (GWB),...> More