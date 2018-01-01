You are here » Home
Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd.
|BSE: 505893
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE724D01011
BSE
LIVE
13:52 | 14 Feb
100.00
-4.00
(-3.85%)
OPEN
109.00
HIGH
109.00
LOW
100.00
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|OPEN
|109.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|104.00
|VOLUME
|400
|52-Week high
|138.90
|52-Week low
|76.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|108.00
|Sell Qty
|115.00
About Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd.
Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd
Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd., formerly known as 'XLO-GWB CARDAM SHAFTS LTD., was incorporated in the year 1982. The name of the company was changed to the present one w.e.f. 28th June, 1995. The company manufacture propeller shafts and accessories required for automotive, industrial and other applications.
The Company has entered into a technical licence agreement with Glenkwellenban GmbH (GWB),...> More
Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|10.44
|8.24
|26.7
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.22
|59.09
|Total Income
|10.79
|8.46
|27.54
|Total Expenses
|9.94
|8.58
|15.85
|Operating Profit
|0.85
|-0.12
|808.33
|Net Profit
|0.35
|-0.49
|171.43
|Equity Capital
|1.5
|1.5
| -
Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.62%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.00%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|8.81%
|NA
|16.65%
|16.12%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.72%
|18.38%
Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|100.00
|
|109.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|109.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|109.00
|YEAR Low/High
|76.00
|
|139.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.10
|
|196.00
