Hind Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 526307
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: HINDIND
|ISIN Code: INE675B01019
|BSE 14:41 | 29 Aug
|Hind Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Hind Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.36
|VOLUME
|225
|52-Week high
|10.80
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|10.80
|Sell Qty
|125.00
About Hind Industries Ltd.
Incorporated as Gee Pee Kay Auto Enterprises Pvt Ltd in Jun.'73, Hind Industries (HIL) was converted into a public limited company in Sep.'91, and got its present name in Jun.'93. HIL was initially promoted by Gulab Rai Kohli and his associates. The company is in the business of manufacture & export of fresh and frozen meat & meat products and has been able to explore a vast market in the Middle E...> More
Hind Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|3.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Sep 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-10.64
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-1.02
Hind Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2015
|Dec 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|12.39
|-
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.16
|-12.5
|Total Income
|0.14
|12.55
|-98.88
|Total Expenses
|2.3
|9.78
|-76.48
|Operating Profit
|-2.16
|2.77
|-177.98
|Net Profit
|-9.91
|-1.79
|-453.63
|Equity Capital
|8.64
|8.64
|-
Hind Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Apis India
|17.70
|1.72
|9.75
|Ador Multi Prod.
|34.00
|4.94
|9.72
|Sita Shree Food
|3.36
|-4.55
|9.35
|Hind Inds.
|10.80
|-4.93
|9.33
|Sh. Mahala. Agri
|3.42
|0.00
|6.95
|Inceptum Enterp.
|16.24
|3.11
|6.67
|RCL Foods
|14.25
|-5.00
|6.48
Hind Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Hind Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-60.80%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Hind Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.80
|
|10.80
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.80
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.80
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.80
|All TIME Low/High
|4.25
|
|110.00
