Hind Industries Ltd.

BSE: 526307 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: HINDIND ISIN Code: INE675B01019
BSE 14:41 | 29 Aug Hind Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Hind Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 10.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 11.36
VOLUME 225
52-Week high 10.80
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 10.80
Sell Qty 125.00
About Hind Industries Ltd.

Hind Industries Ltd

Incorporated as Gee Pee Kay Auto Enterprises Pvt Ltd in Jun.'73, Hind Industries (HIL) was converted into a public limited company in Sep.'91, and got its present name in Jun.'93. HIL was initially promoted by Gulab Rai Kohli and his associates. The company is in the business of manufacture & export of fresh and frozen meat & meat products and has been able to explore a vast market in the Middle E...> More

Hind Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   3.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -10.64
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Hind Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2015 Dec 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 12.39 -
Other Income 0.14 0.16 -12.5
Total Income 0.14 12.55 -98.88
Total Expenses 2.3 9.78 -76.48
Operating Profit -2.16 2.77 -177.98
Net Profit -9.91 -1.79 -453.63
Equity Capital 8.64 8.64 -
Hind Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Apis India 17.70 1.72 9.75
Ador Multi Prod. 34.00 4.94 9.72
Sita Shree Food 3.36 -4.55 9.35
Hind Inds. 10.80 -4.93 9.33
Sh. Mahala. Agri 3.42 0.00 6.95
Inceptum Enterp. 16.24 3.11 6.67
RCL Foods 14.25 -5.00 6.48
Hind Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.04
Banks/FIs 6.12
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.12
Indian Public 41.45
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.12
Hind Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -60.80% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Hind Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.80
10.80
Week Low/High 0.00
10.80
Month Low/High 0.00
10.80
YEAR Low/High 0.00
10.80
All TIME Low/High 4.25
110.00

