Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 515145
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: HINDNATGLS
|ISIN Code: INE952A01022
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
103.15
|
-2.25
(-2.13%)
|
OPEN
103.00
|
HIGH
117.90
|
LOW
100.00
|
NSE
LIVE
15:24 | 12 Mar
|
106.45
|
0.30
(0.28%)
|
OPEN
105.00
|
HIGH
111.50
|
LOW
100.00
About Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd.
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd
Incorporated in the mid-forties, Hindustan National Glass & Industries is the largest producer of glass containers. As a part of its diversification, it acquired mining rights in Rajasthan and an EOU status for manufacturing polished granite slabs and tiles. The major industries consuming its products are liquor, beer, soft drinks and cosmetics.
The company came out with a rights issue in 1994...> More
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-16.98%
|-16.64%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-27.94%
|-26.96%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-38.69%
|-37.07%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|21.50%
|28.41%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-10.34%
|-9.56%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-7.16%
|-10.32%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|100.00
|
|117.90
|Week Low/High
|100.00
|
|141.00
|Month Low/High
|100.00
|
|148.00
|YEAR Low/High
|74.20
|
|194.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.43
|
|360.00
