JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd.

BSE: 515145 Sector: Industrials
NSE: HINDNATGLS ISIN Code: INE952A01022
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 103.15 -2.25
(-2.13%)
OPEN

103.00

 HIGH

117.90

 LOW

100.00
NSE LIVE 15:24 | 12 Mar 106.45 0.30
(0.28%)
OPEN

105.00

 HIGH

111.50

 LOW

100.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 103.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 105.40
VOLUME 3006
52-Week high 193.60
52-Week low 74.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 924
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 103.00
CLOSE 105.40
VOLUME 3006
52-Week high 193.60
52-Week low 74.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 924
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd.

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd

Incorporated in the mid-forties, Hindustan National Glass & Industries is the largest producer of glass containers. As a part of its diversification, it acquired mining rights in Rajasthan and an EOU status for manufacturing polished granite slabs and tiles. The major industries consuming its products are liquor, beer, soft drinks and cosmetics. The company came out with a rights issue in 1994...> More

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   924
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 38.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.65
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 499.99 465.02 7.52
Other Income 0.73 3.53 -79.32
Total Income 500.72 468.55 6.87
Total Expenses 478.63 427.7 11.91
Operating Profit 22.09 40.85 -45.92
Net Profit -81.6 -63.94 -27.62
Equity Capital 17.91 17.47 -
> More on Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd Financials Results

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
La Opala RG 650.75 1.37 3611.66
Borosil Glass 884.80 0.35 2043.89
Empire Inds. 1971.10 -0.12 1182.66
Hind.Natl.Glass 103.15 -2.13 923.71
Guj. Borosil 102.90 4.68 701.78
Saint-Gob. Sekur 58.35 1.13 531.63
Viaan Industries 37.00 0.82 399.97
> More on Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd Peer Group

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.73
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 7.09
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.32
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.86
> More on Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -16.98% -16.64% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -27.94% -26.96% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -38.69% -37.07% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 21.50% 28.41% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -10.34% -9.56% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -7.16% -10.32% 17.24% 19.02%

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 100.00
117.90
Week Low/High 100.00
141.00
Month Low/High 100.00
148.00
YEAR Low/High 74.20
194.00
All TIME Low/High 2.43
360.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Hindusthan National Glass & Industries: