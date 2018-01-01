JUST IN
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd.

BSE: 500186 Sector: Oil & Gas
NSE: HINDOILEXP ISIN Code: INE345A01011
BSE LIVE 13:53 | 12 Mar 102.15 -0.85
(-0.83%)
OPEN

104.75

 HIGH

105.20

 LOW

100.65
NSE LIVE 13:40 | 12 Mar 101.85 -1.00
(-0.97%)
OPEN

104.05

 HIGH

104.95

 LOW

100.60
About Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd is an Indian based company engaged in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons crude oil and natural gas, which are natural resources. The company provides geological and geophysical services relating to the exploration of oil and natural gas and other oil field services. The company has a 100% subsidiary namely HOEC Bardahl India Ltd which is engaged in...> More

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,333
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.56
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 65.48
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Aug 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 26.04
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.92
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 13.36 5.49 143.35
Other Income 5.8 4.18 38.76
Total Income 19.16 9.67 98.14
Total Expenses 1.67 3.67 -54.5
Operating Profit 17.49 6.01 191.01
Net Profit 12.87 4.18 207.89
Equity Capital 130.51 130.51 -
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
O N G C 182.10 1.36 233693.30
Oil India 324.20 0.82 24528.97
Hind.Oil Explor. 102.15 -0.83 1332.96
Aban Offshore 156.70 0.10 914.34
Asian Oilfield 196.05 0.46 577.76
Selan Expl. Tech 186.00 -0.03 305.04
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.24
FIIs 4.57
Insurance 1.34
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 51.92
Custodians 0.00
Other 41.34
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.63% -13.39% -0.05% -0.95%
1 Month -15.30% -14.41% -1.66% -0.92%
3 Month -25.49% -21.62% 1.51% 0.91%
6 Month 4.34% 13.23% 4.89% 4.27%
1 Year 46.45% 44.57% 16.53% 16.04%
3 Year 121.34% 118.80% 16.59% 18.30%

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 100.65
105.20
Week Low/High 97.50
119.00
Month Low/High 97.50
126.00
YEAR Low/High 66.65
154.00
All TIME Low/High 7.82
399.00

