You are here » Home
» Company
» Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd.
|BSE: 500186
|Sector: Oil & Gas
|NSE: HINDOILEXP
|ISIN Code: INE345A01011
|
BSE
LIVE
13:53 | 12 Mar
|
102.15
|
-0.85
(-0.83%)
|
OPEN
104.75
|
HIGH
105.20
|
LOW
100.65
|
NSE
LIVE
13:40 | 12 Mar
|
101.85
|
-1.00
(-0.97%)
|
OPEN
104.05
|
HIGH
104.95
|
LOW
100.60
|OPEN
|104.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|103.00
|VOLUME
|65910
|52-Week high
|153.75
|52-Week low
|66.65
|P/E
|65.48
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,333
|Buy Price
|101.75
|Buy Qty
|162.00
|Sell Price
|102.30
|Sell Qty
|704.00
|OPEN
|104.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|102.85
|VOLUME
|294731
|52-Week high
|153.35
|52-Week low
|67.05
|P/E
|65.48
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,333
|Buy Price
|101.70
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|101.85
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|104.75
|CLOSE
|103.00
|VOLUME
|65910
|52-Week high
|153.75
|52-Week low
|66.65
|P/E
|65.48
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,333
|Buy Price
|101.75
|Buy Qty
|162.00
|Sell Price
|102.30
|Sell Qty
|704.00
|OPEN
|104.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|102.85
|VOLUME
|294731
|52-Week high
|153.35
|52-Week low
|67.05
|P/E
|65.48
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1332.96
|Buy Price
|101.70
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|101.85
|Sell Qty
|100.00
About Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd.
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd is an Indian based company engaged in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons crude oil and natural gas, which are natural resources. The company provides geological and geophysical services relating to the exploration of oil and natural gas and other oil field services. The company has a 100% subsidiary namely HOEC Bardahl India Ltd which is engaged in...> More
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd - Financial Results
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd - Peer Group
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.63%
|-13.39%
|-0.05%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-15.30%
|-14.41%
|-1.66%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|-25.49%
|-21.62%
|1.51%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|4.34%
|13.23%
|4.89%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|46.45%
|44.57%
|16.53%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|121.34%
|118.80%
|16.59%
|18.30%
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|100.65
|
|105.20
|Week Low/High
|97.50
|
|119.00
|Month Low/High
|97.50
|
|126.00
|YEAR Low/High
|66.65
|
|154.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.82
|
|399.00
Quick Links for Hindustan Oil Exploration Company: