Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 500449
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: HOCL
|ISIN Code: INE048A01011
|
BSE
LIVE
13:51 | 12 Mar
|
25.10
|
1.15
(4.80%)
|
OPEN
24.40
|
HIGH
25.10
|
LOW
24.40
|
NSE
LIVE
15:51 | 16 Aug
|
Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd
is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
About Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd.
Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd
Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd is a Government of India undertaking. The company engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of chemicals. They provide the basic organic chemicals essential for vital industries like resins and laminates, dyes and dyes intermediates, drugs and pharmaceuticals, rubber chemicals, paints, pesticides and others, touching virtually facet of everyday life. They also...> More
Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|63.5
|29.28
|116.87
|Other Income
|0.83
|0.4
|107.5
|Total Income
|64.33
|29.68
|116.75
|Total Expenses
|65.95
|51.55
|27.93
|Operating Profit
|-1.62
|-21.87
|92.59
|Net Profit
|-27.02
|-44.39
|39.13
|Equity Capital
|67.27
|67.27
| -
Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|5.91%
|NA
|-0.10%
|-0.97%
|1 Month
|-4.20%
|NA
|-1.71%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|-4.74%
|NA
|1.46%
|0.89%
|6 Month
|23.34%
|NA
|4.83%
|4.25%
|1 Year
|4.58%
|-17.26%
|16.47%
|16.02%
|3 Year
|60.90%
|18.10%
|16.53%
|18.28%
Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|24.40
|
|25.10
|Week Low/High
|21.40
|
|25.10
|Month Low/High
|21.40
|
|27.00
|YEAR Low/High
|18.15
|
|40.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.75
|
|220.00
Quick Links for Hindustan Organic Chemicals: