Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd.

BSE: 500449 Sector: Industrials
NSE: HOCL ISIN Code: INE048A01011
BSE LIVE 13:51 | 12 Mar 25.10 1.15
(4.80%)
OPEN

24.40

 HIGH

25.10

 LOW

24.40
NSE LIVE 15:51 | 16 Aug Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
About Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd.

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd is a Government of India undertaking. The company engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of chemicals. They provide the basic organic chemicals essential for vital industries like resins and laminates, dyes and dyes intermediates, drugs and pharmaceuticals, rubber chemicals, paints, pesticides and others, touching virtually facet of everyday life.

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   169
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -184.61
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.14
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 63.5 29.28 116.87
Other Income 0.83 0.4 107.5
Total Income 64.33 29.68 116.75
Total Expenses 65.95 51.55 27.93
Operating Profit -1.62 -21.87 92.59
Net Profit -27.02 -44.39 39.13
Equity Capital 67.27 67.27 -
Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nitta Gelatin 206.05 -1.93 187.09
Mangalam Organic 199.00 -0.10 180.10
Indo Borax & Ch. 558.50 -0.75 179.28
Hind.Organ.Chem. 25.10 4.80 168.60
Insilco 24.30 -0.21 152.41
Lords Chloro 60.55 -3.89 152.28
Amal 142.00 -0.04 133.91
Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.78
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 32.99
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.22
Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 5.91% NA -0.10% -0.97%
1 Month -4.20% NA -1.71% -0.93%
3 Month -4.74% NA 1.46% 0.89%
6 Month 23.34% NA 4.83% 4.25%
1 Year 4.58% -17.26% 16.47% 16.02%
3 Year 60.90% 18.10% 16.53% 18.28%

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 24.40
25.10
Week Low/High 21.40
25.10
Month Low/High 21.40
27.00
YEAR Low/High 18.15
40.00
All TIME Low/High 4.75
220.00

