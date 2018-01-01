JUST IN
Hind Rectifiers Ltd.

BSE: 504036 Sector: Engineering
NSE: HIRECT ISIN Code: INE835D01023
BSE LIVE 14:17 | 12 Mar 131.00 3.90
(3.07%)
OPEN

129.00

 HIGH

131.00

 LOW

127.45
NSE LIVE 14:05 | 12 Mar 129.40 1.75
(1.37%)
OPEN

127.80

 HIGH

130.85

 LOW

125.00
About Hind Rectifiers Ltd.

Hind Rectifiers Ltd

Hind Rectifiers, known as Hirect, is a leading manufacturer of rectifier equipment and semi-conductor devices. It also manufacturers a wide range of products used for railways, AC electric locomotives and AC electrical multiple units. The company has signed a technical collaboration agreement with Friem, Italy to manufacture water-cooling rectifiers for electrochemical applications. Based on th...> More

Hind Rectifiers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   217
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.12
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 116.96
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Aug 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 38.79
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.38
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Hind Rectifiers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 29.14 24.41 19.38
Other Income 0.06 0.16 -62.5
Total Income 29.2 24.58 18.8
Total Expenses 26.2 23.8 10.08
Operating Profit 3.01 0.78 285.9
Net Profit 0.66 -0.99 166.67
Equity Capital 3.31 3.01 -
Hind Rectifiers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
BPL 82.80 1.72 404.73
Acrysil 510.05 -2.46 264.72
Fedders Electric 68.45 -0.73 232.52
Hind Rectifiers 131.00 3.07 216.80
DHP India 503.90 4.99 151.17
MIC Electronics 6.42 4.90 141.40
Sharp India 40.35 -4.95 104.67
Hind Rectifiers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 42.03
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 37.50
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.45
Hind Rectifiers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.34% -3.93% 0.03% -0.99%
1 Month -15.18% -9.64% -1.59% -0.96%
3 Month 11.49% 10.69% 1.59% 0.87%
6 Month 49.39% 39.39% 4.97% 4.23%
1 Year 75.34% 73.20% 16.62% 15.99%
3 Year 77.65% 70.87% 16.68% 18.25%

Hind Rectifiers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 127.45
131.00
Week Low/High 126.50
144.00
Month Low/High 122.65
164.00
YEAR Low/High 72.77
164.00
All TIME Low/High 0.86
164.00

