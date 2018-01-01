Hind Rectifiers Ltd.
|BSE: 504036
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: HIRECT
|ISIN Code: INE835D01023
|BSE LIVE 14:17 | 12 Mar
|131.00
|
3.90
(3.07%)
|
OPEN
129.00
|
HIGH
131.00
|
LOW
127.45
|NSE LIVE 14:05 | 12 Mar
|129.40
|
1.75
(1.37%)
|
OPEN
127.80
|
HIGH
130.85
|
LOW
125.00
|OPEN
|129.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|127.10
|VOLUME
|1411
|52-Week high
|164.00
|52-Week low
|72.77
|P/E
|116.96
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|217
|Buy Price
|128.55
|Buy Qty
|34.00
|Sell Price
|131.00
|Sell Qty
|40.00
|OPEN
|127.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|127.65
|VOLUME
|9381
|52-Week high
|164.00
|52-Week low
|72.68
|P/E
|116.96
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|217
|Buy Price
|128.55
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|129.95
|Sell Qty
|25.00
|OPEN
|129.00
|CLOSE
|127.10
|VOLUME
|1411
|52-Week high
|164.00
|52-Week low
|72.77
|P/E
|116.96
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|217
|Buy Price
|128.55
|Buy Qty
|34.00
|Sell Price
|131.00
|Sell Qty
|40.00
|OPEN
|127.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|127.65
|VOLUME
|9381
|52-Week high
|164.00
|52-Week low
|72.68
|P/E
|116.96
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|216.80
|Buy Price
|128.55
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|129.95
|Sell Qty
|25.00
About Hind Rectifiers Ltd.
Hind Rectifiers, known as Hirect, is a leading manufacturer of rectifier equipment and semi-conductor devices. It also manufacturers a wide range of products used for railways, AC electric locomotives and AC electrical multiple units. The company has signed a technical collaboration agreement with Friem, Italy to manufacture water-cooling rectifiers for electrochemical applications. Based on th...> More
Hind Rectifiers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|217
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.12
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|116.96
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|06 Aug 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|38.79
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.38
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Hind Rectifiers Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
Hind Rectifiers Limited - Statement of deviation(s) or variation(s) under Reg. 32
Hind Rectifiers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|29.14
|24.41
|19.38
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.16
|-62.5
|Total Income
|29.2
|24.58
|18.8
|Total Expenses
|26.2
|23.8
|10.08
|Operating Profit
|3.01
|0.78
|285.9
|Net Profit
|0.66
|-0.99
|166.67
|Equity Capital
|3.31
|3.01
|-
Hind Rectifiers Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|BPL
|82.80
|1.72
|404.73
|Acrysil
|510.05
|-2.46
|264.72
|Fedders Electric
|68.45
|-0.73
|232.52
|Hind Rectifiers
|131.00
|3.07
|216.80
|DHP India
|503.90
|4.99
|151.17
|MIC Electronics
|6.42
|4.90
|141.40
|Sharp India
|40.35
|-4.95
|104.67
Hind Rectifiers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Hind Rectifiers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.34%
|-3.93%
|0.03%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|-15.18%
|-9.64%
|-1.59%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|11.49%
|10.69%
|1.59%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|49.39%
|39.39%
|4.97%
|4.23%
|1 Year
|75.34%
|73.20%
|16.62%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|77.65%
|70.87%
|16.68%
|18.25%
Hind Rectifiers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|127.45
|
|131.00
|Week Low/High
|126.50
|
|144.00
|Month Low/High
|122.65
|
|164.00
|YEAR Low/High
|72.77
|
|164.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.86
|
|164.00
Quick Links for Hind Rectifiers:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices