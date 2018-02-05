Hind Syntex Ltd

Incorporated in 1980, Hind Syntex (HSL) was promoted by Hind Films Pvt Ltd and Ravi Mohan, in association with the Madhya Pradesh Audhyogik Vikas Nigam. It has a unit each at Birgod and Pillukhedi, with a total installed capacity of 65,568 spindles for producing synthetic yarn of 20s viscose yarn, 2/40s polyester viscose blended -- both grey and dyed. Commercial production at the dyed section ...> More