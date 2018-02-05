Hind Syntex Ltd.
|BSE: 503881
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: HINDSYNTEX
|ISIN Code: INE155B01012
|BSE LIVE 13:38 | 09 Mar
|8.84
|
-0.46
(-4.95%)
|
OPEN
8.84
|
HIGH
8.84
|
LOW
8.84
|NSE LIVE 12:49 | 12 Mar
|7.55
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
7.55
|
HIGH
7.55
|
LOW
7.55
|OPEN
|8.84
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.30
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|15.36
|52-Week low
|5.42
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|8.84
|Sell Qty
|9551.00
|OPEN
|7.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.55
|VOLUME
|737
|52-Week high
|17.10
|52-Week low
|7.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|7.55
|Buy Qty
|1264.00
|Sell Price
|7.85
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|8.84
|CLOSE
|9.30
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|15.36
|52-Week low
|5.42
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|8.84
|Sell Qty
|9551.00
|OPEN
|7.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.55
|VOLUME
|737
|52-Week high
|17.10
|52-Week low
|7.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11.24
|Buy Price
|7.55
|Buy Qty
|1264.00
|Sell Price
|7.85
|Sell Qty
|500.00
About Hind Syntex Ltd.
Incorporated in 1980, Hind Syntex (HSL) was promoted by Hind Films Pvt Ltd and Ravi Mohan, in association with the Madhya Pradesh Audhyogik Vikas Nigam. It has a unit each at Birgod and Pillukhedi, with a total installed capacity of 65,568 spindles for producing synthetic yarn of 20s viscose yarn, 2/40s polyester viscose blended -- both grey and dyed. Commercial production at the dyed section ...> More
Hind Syntex Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|11
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|4.59
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.93
Announcement
-
-
Submission Of Newspaper Cutting Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 5Th February 2018.
-
NOTICE OF MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO BE Held On 5TH FEBRUARY 2018
-
Statement Of Investors Complaint For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
Hind Syntex Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|7.25
|9.26
|-21.71
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.08
|12.5
|Total Income
|7.35
|9.34
|-21.31
|Total Expenses
|7.46
|9.36
|-20.3
|Operating Profit
|-0.11
|-0.02
|-450
|Net Profit
|-0.29
|-0.2
|-45
|Equity Capital
|12.72
|12.72
|-
Hind Syntex Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Nakoda
|0.38
|0.00
|11.40
|Kapil Cotex
|109.00
|-4.39
|11.34
|Addi Inds.
|10.50
|0.00
|11.34
|Hind Syntex
|8.84
|-4.95
|11.24
|Pradip Overseas
|2.28
|-0.87
|11.04
|Jattashankar Ind
|25.00
|-4.58
|10.97
|Integra Garments
|2.90
|4.69
|10.54
Hind Syntex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Hind Syntex Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.56%
|NA
|0.01%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|-26.27%
|-33.48%
|-1.61%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|NA
|7.86%
|1.57%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|19.78%
|NA
|4.95%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|-29.05%
|-36.55%
|16.59%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|-16.29%
|-30.09%
|16.66%
|18.31%
Hind Syntex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.84
|
|8.84
|Week Low/High
|8.45
|
|9.00
|Month Low/High
|8.45
|
|12.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.42
|
|15.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.66
|
|126.00
Quick Links for Hind Syntex:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices