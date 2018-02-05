JUST IN
Hind Syntex Ltd.

BSE: 503881 Sector: Industrials
NSE: HINDSYNTEX ISIN Code: INE155B01012
BSE LIVE 13:38 | 09 Mar 8.84 -0.46
(-4.95%)
OPEN

8.84

 HIGH

8.84

 LOW

8.84
NSE LIVE 12:49 | 12 Mar 7.55 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

7.55

 HIGH

7.55

 LOW

7.55
About Hind Syntex Ltd.

Hind Syntex Ltd

Incorporated in 1980, Hind Syntex (HSL) was promoted by Hind Films Pvt Ltd and Ravi Mohan, in association with the Madhya Pradesh Audhyogik Vikas Nigam. It has a unit each at Birgod and Pillukhedi, with a total installed capacity of 65,568 spindles for producing synthetic yarn of 20s viscose yarn, 2/40s polyester viscose blended -- both grey and dyed. Commercial production at the dyed section ...> More

Hind Syntex Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.59
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.93
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Hind Syntex Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7.25 9.26 -21.71
Other Income 0.09 0.08 12.5
Total Income 7.35 9.34 -21.31
Total Expenses 7.46 9.36 -20.3
Operating Profit -0.11 -0.02 -450
Net Profit -0.29 -0.2 -45
Equity Capital 12.72 12.72 -
Hind Syntex Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nakoda 0.38 0.00 11.40
Kapil Cotex 109.00 -4.39 11.34
Addi Inds. 10.50 0.00 11.34
Hind Syntex 8.84 -4.95 11.24
Pradip Overseas 2.28 -0.87 11.04
Jattashankar Ind 25.00 -4.58 10.97
Integra Garments 2.90 4.69 10.54
Hind Syntex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 48.24
Banks/FIs 14.55
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.99
Hind Syntex Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.56% NA 0.01% -0.94%
1 Month -26.27% -33.48% -1.61% -0.91%
3 Month NA 7.86% 1.57% 0.92%
6 Month 19.78% NA 4.95% 4.28%
1 Year -29.05% -36.55% 16.59% 16.05%
3 Year -16.29% -30.09% 16.66% 18.31%

Hind Syntex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.84
8.84
Week Low/High 8.45
9.00
Month Low/High 8.45
12.00
YEAR Low/High 5.42
15.00
All TIME Low/High 1.66
126.00

