Hindustan Tin Works Ltd.

BSE: 530315 Sector: Industrials
NSE: HINDTINWRK ISIN Code: INE428D01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 88.55 0.65
(0.74%)
OPEN

88.20

 HIGH

91.00

 LOW

88.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Hindustan Tin Works Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Hindustan Tin Works Ltd.

Hindustan Tin Works Ltd

Hindustan Tin Works was incorporated Dec.'58 as a private limited company to trade in and manufacture tin metal containers and tin sheets. The company was converted into a public limited company in Dec.'93. The company's product range includes various types of tin/metal containers used in packaging baby foods, edible oils, paints, pure ghee, lubricants etc. The market leader in the industry.

Hindustan Tin Works Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   92
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.94
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.15
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.14
Book Value / Share () [*S] 126.22
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.70
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Hindustan Tin Works Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 77.56 57.98 33.77
Other Income 3.57 0.91 292.31
Total Income 81.13 58.89 37.77
Total Expenses 68.38 52.65 29.88
Operating Profit 12.75 6.24 104.33
Net Profit 5.16 1.34 285.07
Equity Capital 10.4 10.4 -
Hindustan Tin Works Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rollatainers 4.82 -4.93 120.55
Gopala Polyplast 132.65 -3.32 117.66
Kaira Can 1050.00 -3.67 96.60
Hind.Tin Works 88.55 0.74 92.09
AMD Industries 41.85 0.12 80.23
Sh. Rama Multi. 12.33 2.07 78.25
Hind.Adhesive 112.20 0.18 57.45
Hindustan Tin Works Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 40.46
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 9.83
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 37.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.61
Hindustan Tin Works Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.32% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 2.49% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -7.13% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 5.42% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 28.15% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 47.83% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Hindustan Tin Works Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 88.20
91.00
Week Low/High 85.05
97.00
Month Low/High 82.35
116.00
YEAR Low/High 57.10
117.00
All TIME Low/High 6.50
150.00

