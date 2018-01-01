You are here » Home
Hindustan Tin Works Ltd.
|BSE: 530315
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: HINDTINWRK
|ISIN Code: INE428D01019
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
88.55
|
0.65
(0.74%)
|
OPEN
88.20
|
HIGH
91.00
|
LOW
88.20
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Hindustan Tin Works Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Hindustan Tin Works Ltd.
Hindustan Tin Works Ltd
Hindustan Tin Works was incorporated Dec.'58 as a private limited company to trade in and manufacture tin metal containers and tin sheets. The company was converted into a public limited company in Dec.'93.
The company's product range includes various types of tin/metal containers used in packaging baby foods, edible oils, paints, pure ghee, lubricants etc. The market leader in the industry, i...> More
Hindustan Tin Works Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Hindustan Tin Works Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Hindustan Tin Works Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|77.56
|57.98
|33.77
|Other Income
|3.57
|0.91
|292.31
|Total Income
|81.13
|58.89
|37.77
|Total Expenses
|68.38
|52.65
|29.88
|Operating Profit
|12.75
|6.24
|104.33
|Net Profit
|5.16
|1.34
|285.07
|Equity Capital
|10.4
|10.4
| -
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.32%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|2.49%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-7.13%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|5.42%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|28.15%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|47.83%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
|Today's Low/High
|88.20
|
|91.00
|Week Low/High
|85.05
|
|97.00
|Month Low/High
|82.35
|
|116.00
|YEAR Low/High
|57.10
|
|117.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.50
|
|150.00
