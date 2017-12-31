Hindusthan Udyog Ltd.
|BSE: 513039
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE582K01018
|BSE LIVE 10:23 | 07 Aug
|Hindusthan Udyog Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Hindusthan Udyog Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.16
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.10
|VOLUME
|400
|52-Week high
|3.16
|52-Week low
|3.16
|P/E
|0.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|3.16
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|0.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Hindusthan Udyog Ltd.
Hindusthan Udyog Ltd
Hindusthan Udyog Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.65
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|0.56
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|48.09
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.07
Hindusthan Udyog Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.52
|3.69
|76.69
|Other Income
|0.42
|0.38
|10.53
|Total Income
|6.94
|4.07
|70.52
|Total Expenses
|5.53
|3.46
|59.83
|Operating Profit
|1.41
|0.61
|131.15
|Net Profit
|0.73
|-0.09
|911.11
|Equity Capital
|7.18
|7.18
|-
Hindusthan Udyog Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|EMA India
|26.45
|4.96
|2.67
|Incon Engineers
|6.00
|0.00
|2.60
|VKS Projects
|0.04
|0.00
|2.52
|Hind. Udyog
|3.16
|1.94
|2.27
|Hittco Tools
|3.60
|-2.96
|2.22
|Mahavir Indust.
|1.04
|0.00
|2.08
|Filtron Engineer
|7.00
|0.00
|1.83
Hindusthan Udyog Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Hindusthan Udyog Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.54%
|-0.29%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.09%
|-0.26%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.11%
|1.58%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.50%
|4.96%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.21%
|16.81%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.27%
|19.08%
Hindusthan Udyog Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.16
|
|3.16
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.16
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.16
|YEAR Low/High
|3.16
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|3.00
Quick Links for Hindusthan Udyog:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices