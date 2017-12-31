JUST IN
Hindusthan Udyog Ltd.

BSE: 513039 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE582K01018
BSE LIVE 10:23 | 07 Aug Hindusthan Udyog Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Hindusthan Udyog Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 3.16
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.10
VOLUME 400
52-Week high 3.16
52-Week low 3.16
P/E 0.56
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 3.16
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Hindusthan Udyog Ltd.

Hindusthan Udyog Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.65
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 0.56
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 48.09
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Hindusthan Udyog Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.52 3.69 76.69
Other Income 0.42 0.38 10.53
Total Income 6.94 4.07 70.52
Total Expenses 5.53 3.46 59.83
Operating Profit 1.41 0.61 131.15
Net Profit 0.73 -0.09 911.11
Equity Capital 7.18 7.18 -
Hindusthan Udyog Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
EMA India 26.45 4.96 2.67
Incon Engineers 6.00 0.00 2.60
VKS Projects 0.04 0.00 2.52
Hind. Udyog 3.16 1.94 2.27
Hittco Tools 3.60 -2.96 2.22
Mahavir Indust. 1.04 0.00 2.08
Filtron Engineer 7.00 0.00 1.83
Hindusthan Udyog Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.96
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.63
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.41
Hindusthan Udyog Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.54% -0.29%
1 Month NA NA -1.09% -0.26%
3 Month NA NA 2.11% 1.58%
6 Month NA NA 5.50% 4.96%
1 Year NA NA 17.21% 16.81%
3 Year NA NA 17.27% 19.08%

Hindusthan Udyog Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.16
3.16
Week Low/High 0.00
3.16
Month Low/High 0.00
3.16
YEAR Low/High 3.16
3.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
3.00

