Hindustan Wires Ltd.
|BSE: 504713
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE075C01010
|BSE LIVE 14:18 | 12 Mar
|45.70
|
-2.30
(-4.79%)
|
OPEN
50.35
|
HIGH
50.35
|
LOW
45.70
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Hindustan Wires Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Hindustan Wires Ltd.
Hindustan Wires was incorporated in 1959. It is engaged in the manufacture of high tensile spring steel, galvanised, hard, bright and annealed wires, wire ropes and other allied products. Kobe Steel Works and its subsidiary Shinko Wire Co, Japan, were the company's collaborators for the manufacture of tyre bead wire and other high tensile wires. Shinko Wire Co and Okura Trading Co, Japan, were ...> More
Hindustan Wires Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|45
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.42
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|13.36
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|12.78
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.58
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December - 2017
-
Disclosure Under Regulation 32(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulati
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th Sep 2017
-
Hindustan Wires Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.65
|1.67
|-1.2
|Other Income
|1.71
|0.4
|327.5
|Total Income
|3.36
|2.07
|62.32
|Total Expenses
|1.39
|1.4
|-0.71
|Operating Profit
|1.97
|0.67
|194.03
|Net Profit
|1.7
|0.57
|198.25
|Equity Capital
|9.82
|9.82
|-
Hindustan Wires Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|PSL
|3.70
|-2.63
|46.22
|OCL Iron & Steel
|3.42
|-2.29
|45.86
|Sharda Ispat
|89.55
|-4.63
|45.49
|Hind.Wires
|45.70
|-4.79
|44.88
|Supremex Shine
|13.95
|-4.45
|43.94
|Hisar Met.Inds.
|80.00
|-0.25
|43.20
|Rathi Bars
|26.00
|-2.99
|42.46
Hindustan Wires Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Hindustan Wires Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|4.10%
|NA
|-1.54%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.63%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.01%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|-9.05%
|NA
|16.67%
|16.12%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.73%
|18.38%
Hindustan Wires Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|45.70
|
|50.35
|Week Low/High
|42.10
|
|50.35
|Month Low/High
|42.10
|
|50.35
|YEAR Low/High
|37.50
|
|58.00
|All TIME Low/High
|11.35
|
|175.00
