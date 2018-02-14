Hindustan Wires Ltd

Hindustan Wires was incorporated in 1959. It is engaged in the manufacture of high tensile spring steel, galvanised, hard, bright and annealed wires, wire ropes and other allied products. Kobe Steel Works and its subsidiary Shinko Wire Co, Japan, were the company's collaborators for the manufacture of tyre bead wire and other high tensile wires. Shinko Wire Co and Okura Trading Co, Japan, were ...> More