Hindustan Wires Ltd.

BSE: 504713 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE075C01010
BSE LIVE 14:18 | 12 Mar 45.70 -2.30
(-4.79%)
OPEN

50.35

 HIGH

50.35

 LOW

45.70
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Hindustan Wires Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 50.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 48.00
VOLUME 10130
52-Week high 58.00
52-Week low 37.50
P/E 13.36
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 45
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 45.70
Sell Qty 170.00
About Hindustan Wires Ltd.

Hindustan Wires Ltd

Hindustan Wires was incorporated in 1959. It is engaged in the manufacture of high tensile spring steel, galvanised, hard, bright and annealed wires, wire ropes and other allied products. Kobe Steel Works and its subsidiary Shinko Wire Co, Japan, were the company's collaborators for the manufacture of tyre bead wire and other high tensile wires. Shinko Wire Co and Okura Trading Co, Japan, were ...> More

Hindustan Wires Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   45
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.42
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13.36
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.78
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.58
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Hindustan Wires Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.65 1.67 -1.2
Other Income 1.71 0.4 327.5
Total Income 3.36 2.07 62.32
Total Expenses 1.39 1.4 -0.71
Operating Profit 1.97 0.67 194.03
Net Profit 1.7 0.57 198.25
Equity Capital 9.82 9.82 -
Hindustan Wires Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
PSL 3.70 -2.63 46.22
OCL Iron & Steel 3.42 -2.29 45.86
Sharda Ispat 89.55 -4.63 45.49
Hind.Wires 45.70 -4.79 44.88
Supremex Shine 13.95 -4.45 43.94
Hisar Met.Inds. 80.00 -0.25 43.20
Rathi Bars 26.00 -2.99 42.46
Hindustan Wires Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.66
Banks/FIs 3.19
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 19.88
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.26
Hindustan Wires Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.07% -0.88%
1 Month 4.10% NA -1.54% -0.85%
3 Month NA NA 1.63% 0.98%
6 Month NA NA 5.01% 4.34%
1 Year -9.05% NA 16.67% 16.12%
3 Year NA NA 16.73% 18.38%

Hindustan Wires Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 45.70
50.35
Week Low/High 42.10
50.35
Month Low/High 42.10
50.35
YEAR Low/High 37.50
58.00
All TIME Low/High 11.35
175.00

