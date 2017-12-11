JUST IN
Hindoostan Mills Ltd.

BSE: 509895 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE832D01020
BSE LIVE 15:23 | 09 Mar 323.00 -16.85
(-4.96%)
OPEN

323.05

 HIGH

323.05

 LOW

323.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Hindoostan Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Hindoostan Mills Ltd.

Hindoostan Mills Ltd

Hindoostan Mills Ltd. was incorporated in 1873 under the leadership of Sheth Thackersey Moolji. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of textiles primarily in India. It offers cotton woven and synthetic blended fabrics, and cotton yarn....> More

Hindoostan Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   54
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   45.00
Latest Dividend Date 01 Aug 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 390.43
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.83
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Hindoostan Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 44.11 32.58 35.39
Other Income 0.52 0.41 26.83
Total Income 44.63 32.99 35.28
Total Expenses 42.98 33.42 28.61
Operating Profit 1.65 -0.43 483.72
Net Profit -1.97 -4.15 52.53
Equity Capital 1.66 1.66 -
Hindoostan Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
KG Petrochem 105.35 -4.96 54.99
Patspin India 17.55 -4.10 54.26
Dollar Indus. 10.00 -7.83 54.20
Hindoo. Mills 323.00 -4.96 53.62
Vardhman Polytex 22.85 -1.51 50.93
Prakash Woollen 47.50 -5.00 48.74
Bengal Tea & Fab 53.05 2.41 47.80
Hindoostan Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.65
Banks/FIs 0.14
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 38.44
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.77
Hindoostan Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.33% -0.68%
1 Month -3.58% NA -1.29% -0.65%
3 Month -8.76% NA 1.90% 1.18%
6 Month -7.33% NA 5.28% 4.55%
1 Year -11.13% NA 16.97% 16.36%
3 Year -25.46% NA 17.03% 18.62%

Hindoostan Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 323.00
323.05
Week Low/High 323.00
355.00
Month Low/High 300.50
381.00
YEAR Low/High 262.00
453.00
All TIME Low/High 21.67
638.00

