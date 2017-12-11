Hindoostan Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 509895
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE832D01020
|BSE LIVE 15:23 | 09 Mar
|323.00
|
-16.85
(-4.96%)
|
OPEN
323.05
|
HIGH
323.05
|
LOW
323.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Hindoostan Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|323.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|339.85
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|453.00
|52-Week low
|262.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|54
|Buy Price
|323.00
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|333.00
|Sell Qty
|5.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|54
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Hindoostan Mills Ltd.
Hindoostan Mills Ltd. was incorporated in 1873 under the leadership of Sheth Thackersey Moolji. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of textiles primarily in India. It offers cotton woven and synthetic blended fabrics, and cotton yarn....> More
Hindoostan Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|54
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|45.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|01 Aug 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|390.43
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.83
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
Un-Audited Financial Results And Limited Review For The Quarter And Half-Year Ended September 30 201
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Hindoostan Mills Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|44.11
|32.58
|35.39
|Other Income
|0.52
|0.41
|26.83
|Total Income
|44.63
|32.99
|35.28
|Total Expenses
|42.98
|33.42
|28.61
|Operating Profit
|1.65
|-0.43
|483.72
|Net Profit
|-1.97
|-4.15
|52.53
|Equity Capital
|1.66
|1.66
|-
Hindoostan Mills Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|KG Petrochem
|105.35
|-4.96
|54.99
|Patspin India
|17.55
|-4.10
|54.26
|Dollar Indus.
|10.00
|-7.83
|54.20
|Hindoo. Mills
|323.00
|-4.96
|53.62
|Vardhman Polytex
|22.85
|-1.51
|50.93
|Prakash Woollen
|47.50
|-5.00
|48.74
|Bengal Tea & Fab
|53.05
|2.41
|47.80
Hindoostan Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Hindoostan Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.33%
|-0.68%
|1 Month
|-3.58%
|NA
|-1.29%
|-0.65%
|3 Month
|-8.76%
|NA
|1.90%
|1.18%
|6 Month
|-7.33%
|NA
|5.28%
|4.55%
|1 Year
|-11.13%
|NA
|16.97%
|16.36%
|3 Year
|-25.46%
|NA
|17.03%
|18.62%
Hindoostan Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|323.00
|
|323.05
|Week Low/High
|323.00
|
|355.00
|Month Low/High
|300.50
|
|381.00
|YEAR Low/High
|262.00
|
|453.00
|All TIME Low/High
|21.67
|
|638.00
Quick Links for Hindoostan Mills:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices