Hinduja Ventures Ltd.
|BSE: 500189
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: HINDUJAVEN
|ISIN Code: INE353A01023
|BSE LIVE 12:18 | 12 Mar
|726.90
|
4.15
(0.57%)
|
OPEN
730.00
|
HIGH
737.00
|
LOW
725.20
|NSE LIVE 13:35 | 12 Mar
|736.10
|
7.55
(1.04%)
|
OPEN
721.00
|
HIGH
743.00
|
LOW
720.05
|OPEN
|730.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|722.75
|VOLUME
|292
|52-Week high
|920.00
|52-Week low
|437.40
|P/E
|14.46
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,495
|Buy Price
|728.55
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|737.20
|Sell Qty
|16.00
About Hinduja Ventures Ltd.
Hinduja Ventures Ltd (formerly known as Hinduja TMT Ltd) is an India-based company, which is in the business of Media, Real estate and capital to incubate and nurture new business ventures. The company had established their name in the IT sector, which coalesced their Technology, Media and Telecom assets to achieve synergy of operations and become India's First Convergence Corporation. The comp...> More
Hinduja Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,495
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|50.26
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|14.46
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|175.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.42
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|506.00
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.44
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
-
Results - Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31 2017
-
-
-
Hinduja Ventures Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|64.88
|52.23
|24.22
|Other Income
|0.56
|-
|Total Income
|64.88
|52.79
|22.9
|Total Expenses
|4.19
|2.66
|57.52
|Operating Profit
|60.69
|50.13
|21.07
|Net Profit
|33.76
|35.99
|-6.2
|Equity Capital
|20.56
|20.56
|-
Hinduja Ventures Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|JSW Holdings
|1635.00
|-0.19
|1814.85
|PTC India Fin
|25.95
|-3.71
|1666.72
|Capri Global
|86.50
|0.64
|1515.05
|Hinduja Ventures
|726.90
|0.57
|1494.51
|Weizmann For.
|1185.00
|-0.55
|1369.86
|Vardhman Hold.
|4175.00
|-0.83
|1336.00
|Tour. Fin. Corp.
|157.25
|2.21
|1269.32
Hinduja Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Hinduja Ventures Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.92%
|-12.79%
|-0.06%
|-0.90%
|1 Month
|-13.80%
|-6.64%
|-1.67%
|-0.87%
|3 Month
|0.37%
|16.78%
|1.51%
|0.96%
|6 Month
|38.01%
|40.68%
|4.88%
|4.32%
|1 Year
|38.34%
|41.52%
|16.52%
|16.09%
|3 Year
|93.17%
|94.76%
|16.58%
|18.35%
Hinduja Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|725.20
|
|737.00
|Week Low/High
|718.75
|
|833.00
|Month Low/High
|718.75
|
|920.00
|YEAR Low/High
|437.40
|
|920.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.00
|
|920.00
