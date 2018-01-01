JUST IN
Hinduja Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 500189 Sector: Financials
NSE: HINDUJAVEN ISIN Code: INE353A01023
BSE LIVE 12:18 | 12 Mar 726.90 4.15
(0.57%)
OPEN

730.00

 HIGH

737.00

 LOW

725.20
NSE LIVE 13:35 | 12 Mar 736.10 7.55
(1.04%)
OPEN

721.00

 HIGH

743.00

 LOW

720.05
About Hinduja Ventures Ltd.

Hinduja Ventures Ltd

Hinduja Ventures Ltd (formerly known as Hinduja TMT Ltd) is an India-based company, which is in the business of Media, Real estate and capital to incubate and nurture new business ventures. The company had established their name in the IT sector, which coalesced their Technology, Media and Telecom assets to achieve synergy of operations and become India's First Convergence Corporation.

Hinduja Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,495
EPS - TTM () [*S] 50.26
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.46
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   175.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.42
Book Value / Share () [*S] 506.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Hinduja Ventures Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 64.88 52.23 24.22
Other Income 0.56 -
Total Income 64.88 52.79 22.9
Total Expenses 4.19 2.66 57.52
Operating Profit 60.69 50.13 21.07
Net Profit 33.76 35.99 -6.2
Equity Capital 20.56 20.56 -
Hinduja Ventures Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
JSW Holdings 1635.00 -0.19 1814.85
PTC India Fin 25.95 -3.71 1666.72
Capri Global 86.50 0.64 1515.05
Hinduja Ventures 726.90 0.57 1494.51
Weizmann For. 1185.00 -0.55 1369.86
Vardhman Hold. 4175.00 -0.83 1336.00
Tour. Fin. Corp. 157.25 2.21 1269.32
Hinduja Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.82
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 4.47
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 19.91
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.77
Hinduja Ventures Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.92% -12.79% -0.06% -0.90%
1 Month -13.80% -6.64% -1.67% -0.87%
3 Month 0.37% 16.78% 1.51% 0.96%
6 Month 38.01% 40.68% 4.88% 4.32%
1 Year 38.34% 41.52% 16.52% 16.09%
3 Year 93.17% 94.76% 16.58% 18.35%

Hinduja Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 725.20
737.00
Week Low/High 718.75
833.00
Month Low/High 718.75
920.00
YEAR Low/High 437.40
920.00
All TIME Low/High 5.00
920.00

