Hipolin Ltd.

BSE: 530853 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE963A01011
BSE 11:14 | 12 Mar 36.20 1.70
(4.93%)
OPEN

36.20

 HIGH

36.20

 LOW

36.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Hipolin Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Hipolin Ltd.

Hipolin Ltd

Hipolin was incorporated on 31 Mar.'94. It was promoted by Bhupendra Shah, Jaykumar Shah and Daxesh Shah. The promoters also have interests in Hipolin Management and Consultancy, Hipolin Investment, Jay Detergents, etc. Hipolin is managed by Bhupendra Shah, Chairman and Managing Director. The company came out with a public issue of 7.75 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 40 aggregating Rs 3.8...

Hipolin Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Sep 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 22.29
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.62
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Hipolin Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.58 3.25 40.92
Other Income 0.03 0.02 50
Total Income 4.61 3.27 40.98
Total Expenses 4.81 3.3 45.76
Operating Profit -0.2 -0.03 -566.67
Net Profit -0.27 -0.14 -92.86
Equity Capital 3.13 3.13 -
Hipolin Ltd Financials Results

Hipolin Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ravalgaon Sugar 2527.00 -5.00 17.18
Paramount Cosmet 29.65 -4.97 14.41
KMG Milk 24.30 4.52 12.88
Hipolin 36.20 4.93 11.33
Tricom Fruit 5.68 4.80 10.84
Tarai Foods 5.60 -1.41 9.93
Apis India 17.70 1.72 9.75
Hipolin Ltd Peer Group

Hipolin Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.05
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.86
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.36
Hipolin Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Hipolin Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 20.67% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -15.62% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Hipolin Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 36.20
36.20
Week Low/High 32.90
36.20
Month Low/High 30.00
36.20
YEAR Low/High 25.85
52.00
All TIME Low/High 5.45
162.00

