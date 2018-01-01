Hipolin Ltd

Hipolin was incorporated on 31 Mar.'94. It was promoted by Bhupendra Shah, Jaykumar Shah and Daxesh Shah. The promoters also have interests in Hipolin Management and Consultancy, Hipolin Investment, Jay Detergents, etc. Hipolin is managed by Bhupendra Shah, Chairman and Managing Director. The company came out with a public issue of 7.75 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 40 aggregating Rs 3.8...> More