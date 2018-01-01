Hipolin Ltd.
|BSE: 530853
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE963A01011
|BSE 11:14 | 12 Mar
|36.20
|
1.70
(4.93%)
|
OPEN
36.20
|
HIGH
36.20
|
LOW
36.20
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Hipolin Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|36.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|34.50
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|52.00
|52-Week low
|25.85
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|36.20
|Sell Qty
|75.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Hipolin Ltd.
Hipolin was incorporated on 31 Mar.'94. It was promoted by Bhupendra Shah, Jaykumar Shah and Daxesh Shah. The promoters also have interests in Hipolin Management and Consultancy, Hipolin Investment, Jay Detergents, etc. Hipolin is managed by Bhupendra Shah, Chairman and Managing Director. The company came out with a public issue of 7.75 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 40 aggregating Rs 3.8...> More
Hipolin Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|11
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|23 Sep 2010
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|22.29
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.62
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017.
-
Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter & Six Months Ended September 30 2017.
-
-
Hipolin Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.58
|3.25
|40.92
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.02
|50
|Total Income
|4.61
|3.27
|40.98
|Total Expenses
|4.81
|3.3
|45.76
|Operating Profit
|-0.2
|-0.03
|-566.67
|Net Profit
|-0.27
|-0.14
|-92.86
|Equity Capital
|3.13
|3.13
|-
Hipolin Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ravalgaon Sugar
|2527.00
|-5.00
|17.18
|Paramount Cosmet
|29.65
|-4.97
|14.41
|KMG Milk
|24.30
|4.52
|12.88
|Hipolin
|36.20
|4.93
|11.33
|Tricom Fruit
|5.68
|4.80
|10.84
|Tarai Foods
|5.60
|-1.41
|9.93
|Apis India
|17.70
|1.72
|9.75
Hipolin Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Hipolin Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|20.67%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-15.62%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Hipolin Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|36.20
|
|36.20
|Week Low/High
|32.90
|
|36.20
|Month Low/High
|30.00
|
|36.20
|YEAR Low/High
|25.85
|
|52.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.45
|
|162.00
