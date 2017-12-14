JUST IN
Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd.

BSE: 521068 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE689E01014
BSE 12:49 | 06 Mar 21.40 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

21.40

 HIGH

21.40

 LOW

21.40
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 21.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 21.40
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 21.40
52-Week low 7.46
P/E 5.56
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 21.40
Buy Qty 12200.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd.

Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd

Incorporated in 1992, Hisar Spinning Mills is engaged in the business of cotton yarn. It also exports cotton yarn to Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Russia and other countries. The company's plant is located at Hisar (Haryana)....> More

Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.85
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 5.56
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 16.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.27
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7.66 7.05 8.65
Other Income 0.04 0.02 100
Total Income 7.7 7.07 8.91
Total Expenses 6.59 6.15 7.15
Operating Profit 1.1 0.93 18.28
Net Profit 0.29 -0.05 680
Equity Capital 3.74 3.74 -
> More on Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd Financials Results

Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ventura Textiles 4.24 1.92 8.25
Rainbow Denim 6.18 -4.92 8.21
Uniroyal Ind 9.85 1.55 8.15
Hisar Spg. Mills 21.40 0.00 8.00
Everlon Synth 13.80 -4.83 7.76
Advance Lifes. 24.70 0.00 7.68
Tatia Global 0.50 -3.85 7.58
> More on Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd Peer Group

Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.08
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 47.85
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.07
> More on Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 116.82% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 21.40
21.40
Week Low/High 21.40
21.00
Month Low/High 21.40
21.00
YEAR Low/High 7.46
21.00
All TIME Low/High 1.80
33.00

