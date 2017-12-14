You are here » Home
Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 521068
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE689E01014
|
BSE
12:49 | 06 Mar
|
21.40
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
21.40
|
HIGH
21.40
|
LOW
21.40
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|21.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|21.40
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|21.40
|52-Week low
|7.46
|P/E
|5.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|21.40
|Buy Qty
|12200.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd.
Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd
Incorporated in 1992, Hisar Spinning Mills is engaged in the business of cotton yarn. It also exports cotton yarn to Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Russia and other countries. The company's plant is located at Hisar (Haryana)....> More
Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|7.66
|7.05
|8.65
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.02
|100
|Total Income
|7.7
|7.07
|8.91
|Total Expenses
|6.59
|6.15
|7.15
|Operating Profit
|1.1
|0.93
|18.28
|Net Profit
|0.29
|-0.05
|680
|Equity Capital
|3.74
|3.74
| -
Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd - Peer Group
Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|116.82%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|21.40
|
|21.40
|Week Low/High
|21.40
|
|21.00
|Month Low/High
|21.40
|
|21.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.46
|
|21.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.80
|
|33.00
Quick Links for Hisar Spinning Mills: