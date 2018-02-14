Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd

Incorporated as Private Limited company,Sun Beam Infotech Ltd has started its business in the hospitality sector and in the name of Rituraj Holiday Resorts Ltd. Later the company has diverted its focus into Software development. Presently the company is engaged in Software Development. During the year 2002 the company has been sub-divided its Face Value of Equity Share from Rs.10 each to Rs.2 e...> More