Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 532359 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE309B01023
BSE 13:11 | 01 Mar 0.35 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.35

 HIGH

0.35

 LOW

0.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd.

Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd

Incorporated as Private Limited company,Sun Beam Infotech Ltd has started its business in the hospitality sector and in the name of Rituraj Holiday Resorts Ltd. Later the company has diverted its focus into Software development. Presently the company is engaged in Software Development. During the year 2002 the company has been sub-divided its Face Value of Equity Share from Rs.10 each to Rs.2 e...> More

Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.64
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.13
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.03 0.09 -66.67
Other Income -
Total Income 0.03 0.09 -66.67
Total Expenses 0.06 0.08 -25
Operating Profit -0.03 -
Net Profit -0.02 -
Equity Capital 7.4 7.4 -
> More on Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd Financials Results

Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
REI Six Ten 0.35 -2.78 5.15
Brandhou.Retail 0.66 4.76 3.54
MW Unitexx 1.79 -4.79 2.34
Hit Kit Global 0.35 0.00 1.30
> More on Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd Peer Group

Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 11.93
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 66.30
Custodians 0.00
Other 21.77
> More on Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 2.94% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 2.94% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 40.00% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.35
0.35
Week Low/High 0.00
0.35
Month Low/High 0.34
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.26
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.12
23.00

