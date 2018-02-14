You are here » Home
Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 532359
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE309B01023
|
BSE
13:11 | 01 Mar
|
0.35
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.35
|
HIGH
0.35
|
LOW
0.35
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.35
|VOLUME
|2000
|52-Week high
|0.35
|52-Week low
|0.26
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd.
Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd
Incorporated as Private Limited company,Sun Beam Infotech Ltd has started its business in the hospitality sector and in the name of Rituraj Holiday Resorts Ltd. Later the company has diverted its focus into Software development. Presently the company is engaged in Software Development.
During the year 2002 the company has been sub-divided its Face Value of Equity Share from Rs.10 each to Rs.2 e...> More
Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd - Financial Results
Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd - Peer Group
Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|2.94%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|2.94%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|40.00%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.35
|
|0.35
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.35
|Month Low/High
|0.34
|
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.26
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.12
|
|23.00
Quick Links for Hit Kit Global Solutions: