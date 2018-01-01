Hitech Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 526217
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: HITECHCORP
|ISIN Code: INE120D01012
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|145.30
|
-0.70
(-0.48%)
|
OPEN
150.50
|
HIGH
150.50
|
LOW
143.80
|NSE 15:21 | 12 Mar
|147.90
|
0.10
(0.07%)
|
OPEN
146.80
|
HIGH
149.95
|
LOW
143.75
|OPEN
|150.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|146.00
|VOLUME
|14966
|52-Week high
|235.80
|52-Week low
|142.35
|P/E
|47.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|250
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|150.50
|CLOSE
|146.00
|VOLUME
|14966
|52-Week high
|235.80
|52-Week low
|142.35
|P/E
|47.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|250
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Hitech Corporation Ltd.
Hi-Tech Plast Containers India Ltd, is planning to amalgamate Plastic & Precision Machinefabrik Pvt Ltd with itself....> More
Hitech Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|250
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.09
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|47.02
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|9.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|25 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.62
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|84.07
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.73
Announcement
-
-
-
Standalone Financial Results And Auditors Report For Third Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31
-
Regulation 47(1)(A) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015: Publication Of Notice Of
Board Meeting In N
-
-
Hitech Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|90.96
|82.01
|10.91
|Other Income
|0.39
|0.19
|105.26
|Total Income
|91.34
|82.2
|11.12
|Total Expenses
|82.79
|74.21
|11.56
|Operating Profit
|8.55
|7.99
|7.01
|Net Profit
|0.38
|1.6
|-76.25
|Equity Capital
|17.18
|17.18
|-
Hitech Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Garware Polyest
|165.00
|-2.88
|384.78
|TPL Plastech
|442.85
|0.34
|345.42
|Emmbi Industries
|172.20
|-4.65
|304.62
|Hitech Corp.
|145.30
|-0.48
|249.63
|Orient Press
|241.10
|-0.45
|241.10
|Radha Madh.Corp.
|27.10
|1.31
|233.98
|Kanpur Plastipa.
|139.10
|10.57
|199.33
Hitech Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Hitech Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.34%
|-5.16%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.53%
|-11.52%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-8.99%
|-10.58%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-21.84%
|-20.74%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-12.02%
|-9.68%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|34.16%
|34.03%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Hitech Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|143.80
|
|150.50
|Week Low/High
|142.35
|
|161.00
|Month Low/High
|142.35
|
|172.00
|YEAR Low/High
|142.35
|
|236.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|236.00
