Hitech Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 526217 Sector: Industrials
NSE: HITECHCORP ISIN Code: INE120D01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 145.30 -0.70
(-0.48%)
OPEN

150.50

 HIGH

150.50

 LOW

143.80
NSE 15:21 | 12 Mar 147.90 0.10
(0.07%)
OPEN

146.80

 HIGH

149.95

 LOW

143.75
About Hitech Corporation Ltd.

Hi-Tech Plast Containers India Ltd, is planning to amalgamate Plastic & Precision Machinefabrik Pvt Ltd with itself....> More

Hitech Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   250
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.09
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 47.02
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   9.00
Latest Dividend Date 25 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.62
Book Value / Share () [*S] 84.07
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.73
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Hitech Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 90.96 82.01 10.91
Other Income 0.39 0.19 105.26
Total Income 91.34 82.2 11.12
Total Expenses 82.79 74.21 11.56
Operating Profit 8.55 7.99 7.01
Net Profit 0.38 1.6 -76.25
Equity Capital 17.18 17.18 -
Hitech Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Garware Polyest 165.00 -2.88 384.78
TPL Plastech 442.85 0.34 345.42
Emmbi Industries 172.20 -4.65 304.62
Hitech Corp. 145.30 -0.48 249.63
Orient Press 241.10 -0.45 241.10
Radha Madh.Corp. 27.10 1.31 233.98
Kanpur Plastipa. 139.10 10.57 199.33
Hitech Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.43
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 17.84
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.16
Hitech Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.34% -5.16% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.53% -11.52% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -8.99% -10.58% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -21.84% -20.74% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -12.02% -9.68% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 34.16% 34.03% 17.24% 19.01%

Hitech Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 143.80
150.50
Week Low/High 142.35
161.00
Month Low/High 142.35
172.00
YEAR Low/High 142.35
236.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
236.00

