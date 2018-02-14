JUST IN
Hittco Tools Ltd.

BSE: 531661 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE863C01019
BSE 13:54 | 09 Mar 3.60 -0.11
(-2.96%)
OPEN

3.60

 HIGH

3.60

 LOW

3.60
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Hittco Tools Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Hittco Tools Ltd.

Hittco Tools Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in Jan.'95 and promoted by Surendra Bhandari and Sidharth Bhandari, alongwith two companies -- Indo European Machinery Company Pvt Ltd and B I Holdings (Bangalore) Pvt Ltd, in which the former is a director . The company had initially decided to locate the project to manufacture drills at Gummidipoondi, Tamilnaduu, but later on decided to alter the proj...> More

Hittco Tools Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.84
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.74
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Hittco Tools Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.6 1.34 19.4
Other Income -
Total Income 1.6 1.35 18.52
Total Expenses 1.52 1.2 26.67
Operating Profit 0.08 0.15 -46.67
Net Profit -0.16 -0.17 5.88
Equity Capital 6.04 6.16 -
Hittco Tools Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Incon Engineers 6.00 0.00 2.60
VKS Projects 0.04 0.00 2.52
Hind. Udyog 3.16 1.94 2.27
Hittco Tools 3.60 -2.96 2.22
Mahavir Indust. 1.04 0.00 2.08
Filtron Engineer 7.00 0.00 1.83
Amaze Entertech 48.30 5.00 1.69
Hittco Tools Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 30.55
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.45
Hittco Tools Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.74% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -43.75% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -55.83% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Hittco Tools Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.60
3.60
Week Low/High 3.60
4.00
Month Low/High 3.60
4.00
YEAR Low/High 3.60
7.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
52.00

