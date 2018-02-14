Hittco Tools Ltd.
|BSE: 531661
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE863C01019
|BSE 13:54 | 09 Mar
|3.60
|
-0.11
(-2.96%)
|
OPEN
3.60
|
HIGH
3.60
|
LOW
3.60
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Hittco Tools Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.71
|VOLUME
|130
|52-Week high
|7.32
|52-Week low
|3.60
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|3.60
|Buy Qty
|270.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Hittco Tools Ltd.
Incorporated as a private limited company in Jan.'95 and promoted by Surendra Bhandari and Sidharth Bhandari, alongwith two companies -- Indo European Machinery Company Pvt Ltd and B I Holdings (Bangalore) Pvt Ltd, in which the former is a director . The company had initially decided to locate the project to manufacture drills at Gummidipoondi, Tamilnaduu, but later on decided to alter the proj...> More
Hittco Tools Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|4.84
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.74
Hittco Tools Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.6
|1.34
|19.4
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|1.6
|1.35
|18.52
|Total Expenses
|1.52
|1.2
|26.67
|Operating Profit
|0.08
|0.15
|-46.67
|Net Profit
|-0.16
|-0.17
|5.88
|Equity Capital
|6.04
|6.16
|-
Hittco Tools Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Incon Engineers
|6.00
|0.00
|2.60
|VKS Projects
|0.04
|0.00
|2.52
|Hind. Udyog
|3.16
|1.94
|2.27
|Hittco Tools
|3.60
|-2.96
|2.22
|Mahavir Indust.
|1.04
|0.00
|2.08
|Filtron Engineer
|7.00
|0.00
|1.83
|Amaze Entertech
|48.30
|5.00
|1.69
Hittco Tools Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Hittco Tools Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.74%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-43.75%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-55.83%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Hittco Tools Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.60
|
|3.60
|Week Low/High
|3.60
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|3.60
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.60
|
|7.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|52.00
