HMT Ltd.
|BSE: 500191
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: HMT
|ISIN Code: INE262A01018
|BSE LIVE 11:45 | 12 Mar
|29.05
|
-1.00
(-3.33%)
|
OPEN
31.30
|
HIGH
31.35
|
LOW
29.05
|NSE LIVE 13:37 | 12 Mar
|29.40
|
-0.90
(-2.97%)
|
OPEN
30.00
|
HIGH
31.00
|
LOW
29.40
|OPEN
|31.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|30.05
|VOLUME
|32153
|52-Week high
|49.00
|52-Week low
|29.05
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,498
|Buy Price
|29.05
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|31.25
|Sell Qty
|300.00
|OPEN
|30.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|30.30
|VOLUME
|1826
|52-Week high
|48.95
|52-Week low
|29.40
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,498
|Buy Price
|29.10
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|29.40
|Sell Qty
|1958.00
|OPEN
|31.30
|CLOSE
|30.05
|VOLUME
|32153
|52-Week high
|49.00
|52-Week low
|29.05
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,498
|Buy Price
|29.05
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|31.25
|Sell Qty
|300.00
|OPEN
|30.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|30.30
|VOLUME
|1826
|52-Week high
|48.95
|52-Week low
|29.40
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3497.88
|Buy Price
|29.10
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|29.40
|Sell Qty
|1958.00
About HMT Ltd.
HMT Ltd is a public limited commercial organisation involved in the manufacture and sales of engineering goods as well as project consultancy. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling tractors and food processing machines. Their segments include machine tools watches tractors bearings and exports.The company's products include printing machine bearings food processing ma...> More
HMT Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3,498
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.71
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|16.99
HMT Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.16
|2.25
|84.89
|Other Income
|8
|3.3
|142.42
|Total Income
|12.16
|5.55
|119.1
|Total Expenses
|7.27
|73.1
|-90.05
|Operating Profit
|4.89
|-67.55
|107.24
|Net Profit
|4.35
|-68.4
|106.36
|Equity Capital
|1204.09
|1204.09
|-
HMT Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Escorts
|847.20
|-0.37
|10384.98
|Tata Motors-DVR
|195.85
|1.69
|9958.97
|Force Motors
|2798.85
|-0.28
|3688.88
|HMT
|29.05
|-3.33
|3497.88
|Mah. Scooters
|2273.00
|0.46
|2598.04
|VST Till. Tract.
|2628.60
|-0.50
|2271.11
|SML ISUZU
|765.80
|-2.28
|1108.11
HMT Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
HMT Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-12.10%
|-14.91%
|-0.06%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-19.31%
|-16.48%
|-1.67%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|-25.51%
|-24.71%
|1.50%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|-22.33%
|-19.67%
|4.88%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|-21.80%
|-21.81%
|16.52%
|16.03%
|3 Year
|-39.03%
|-45.71%
|16.58%
|18.28%
HMT Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|29.05
|
|31.35
|Week Low/High
|29.05
|
|35.00
|Month Low/High
|29.05
|
|37.00
|YEAR Low/High
|29.05
|
|49.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.35
|
|164.00
Quick Links for HMT:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices