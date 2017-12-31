JUST IN
HMT Ltd.

BSE: 500191 Sector: Auto
NSE: HMT ISIN Code: INE262A01018
BSE LIVE 11:45 | 12 Mar 29.05 -1.00
(-3.33%)
OPEN

31.30

 HIGH

31.35

 LOW

29.05
NSE LIVE 13:37 | 12 Mar 29.40 -0.90
(-2.97%)
OPEN

30.00

 HIGH

31.00

 LOW

29.40
About HMT Ltd.

HMT Ltd

HMT Ltd is a public limited commercial organisation involved in the manufacture and sales of engineering goods as well as project consultancy. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling tractors and food processing machines. Their segments include machine tools watches tractors bearings and exports.The company's products include printing machine bearings food processing ma...> More

HMT Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3,498
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.71
P/B Ratio () [*S] 16.99
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

HMT Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.16 2.25 84.89
Other Income 8 3.3 142.42
Total Income 12.16 5.55 119.1
Total Expenses 7.27 73.1 -90.05
Operating Profit 4.89 -67.55 107.24
Net Profit 4.35 -68.4 106.36
Equity Capital 1204.09 1204.09 -
HMT Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Escorts 847.20 -0.37 10384.98
Tata Motors-DVR 195.85 1.69 9958.97
Force Motors 2798.85 -0.28 3688.88
HMT 29.05 -3.33 3497.88
Mah. Scooters 2273.00 0.46 2598.04
VST Till. Tract. 2628.60 -0.50 2271.11
SML ISUZU 765.80 -2.28 1108.11
HMT Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 93.69
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 0.55
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.76
HMT Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -12.10% -14.91% -0.06% -0.96%
1 Month -19.31% -16.48% -1.67% -0.93%
3 Month -25.51% -24.71% 1.50% 0.90%
6 Month -22.33% -19.67% 4.88% 4.26%
1 Year -21.80% -21.81% 16.52% 16.03%
3 Year -39.03% -45.71% 16.58% 18.28%

HMT Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 29.05
31.35
Week Low/High 29.05
35.00
Month Low/High 29.05
37.00
YEAR Low/High 29.05
49.00
All TIME Low/High 3.35
164.00

