Honda Siel Power Products Ltd.
|BSE: 522064
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: HONDAPOWER
|ISIN Code: INE634A01018
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
1390.70
|
1.30
(0.09%)
|
OPEN
1405.00
|
HIGH
1405.00
|
LOW
1372.05
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
1391.00
|
5.90
(0.43%)
|
OPEN
1390.00
|
HIGH
1410.05
|
LOW
1375.00
About Honda Siel Power Products Ltd.
Honda Siel Power Products Ltd
Honda Siel Power Products was incorporated in Sep.'85 as a joint venture, earlier it is called Shriram Honda Power, was promoted by Honda Motor Co, Japan, and Shriram Industrial Enterprises. Honda Motor, Japan, holds a 66.67% stake in the company. In 1998-99, it changed its name to Honda Siel Power Products. Its works is situated in Rudrapur (Uttaranchal), Pondicherry and at Greater Noida.
Honda Siel Power Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Honda Siel Power Products Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|203.34
|176.22
|15.39
|Other Income
|3.25
|2.76
|17.75
|Total Income
|206.59
|178.98
|15.43
|Total Expenses
|170.64
|151.42
|12.69
|Operating Profit
|35.95
|27.56
|30.44
|Net Profit
|19.87
|14.11
|40.82
|Equity Capital
|10.14
|10.14
| -
Honda Siel Power Products Ltd - Peer Group
Honda Siel Power Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Honda Siel Power Products Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.51%
|-7.23%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-2.02%
|-0.81%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|3.59%
|2.65%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|2.16%
|0.45%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|0.86%
|1.01%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|20.88%
|21.40%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Honda Siel Power Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1372.05
|
|1405.00
|Week Low/High
|1352.00
|
|1508.00
|Month Low/High
|1352.00
|
|1547.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1296.10
|
|1675.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.00
|
|1750.00
