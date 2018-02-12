Honda Siel Power Products Ltd

Honda Siel Power Products was incorporated in Sep.'85 as a joint venture, earlier it is called Shriram Honda Power, was promoted by Honda Motor Co, Japan, and Shriram Industrial Enterprises. Honda Motor, Japan, holds a 66.67% stake in the company. In 1998-99, it changed its name to Honda Siel Power Products. Its works is situated in Rudrapur (Uttaranchal), Pondicherry and at Greater Noida. The ...> More