Honda Siel Power Products Ltd.

BSE: 522064 Sector: Engineering
NSE: HONDAPOWER ISIN Code: INE634A01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1390.70 1.30
(0.09%)
OPEN

1405.00

 HIGH

1405.00

 LOW

1372.05
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1391.00 5.90
(0.43%)
OPEN

1390.00

 HIGH

1410.05

 LOW

1375.00
OPEN 1405.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1389.40
VOLUME 1083
52-Week high 1675.00
52-Week low 1296.10
P/E 23.26
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,410
Buy Price 1391.00
Buy Qty 5.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Honda Siel Power Products Ltd.

Honda Siel Power Products Ltd

Honda Siel Power Products was incorporated in Sep.'85 as a joint venture, earlier it is called Shriram Honda Power, was promoted by Honda Motor Co, Japan, and Shriram Industrial Enterprises. Honda Motor, Japan, holds a 66.67% stake in the company. In 1998-99, it changed its name to Honda Siel Power Products. Its works is situated in Rudrapur (Uttaranchal), Pondicherry and at Greater Noida. The ...> More

Honda Siel Power Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,410
EPS - TTM () [*S] 59.79
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.26
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   75.00
Latest Dividend Date 27 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.54
Book Value / Share () [*S] 434.58
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Honda Siel Power Products Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 203.34 176.22 15.39
Other Income 3.25 2.76 17.75
Total Income 206.59 178.98 15.43
Total Expenses 170.64 151.42 12.69
Operating Profit 35.95 27.56 30.44
Net Profit 19.87 14.11 40.82
Equity Capital 10.14 10.14 -
Honda Siel Power Products Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Inox Wind 120.65 0.50 2677.46
Schneider Elect. 109.50 -0.45 2618.14
Igarashi Motors 801.25 0.26 2452.63
Honda Siel Power 1390.70 0.09 1410.17
Volt.Transform. 1106.35 1.33 1119.63
Bharat Bijlee 1552.35 0.72 877.08
HPL Electric 123.05 -1.05 791.21
Honda Siel Power Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.67
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 0.53
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 5.95
Indian Public 19.60
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.47
Honda Siel Power Products Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.51% -7.23% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -2.02% -0.81% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 3.59% 2.65% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 2.16% 0.45% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 0.86% 1.01% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 20.88% 21.40% 17.24% 19.02%

Honda Siel Power Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1372.05
1405.00
Week Low/High 1352.00
1508.00
Month Low/High 1352.00
1547.00
YEAR Low/High 1296.10
1675.00
All TIME Low/High 7.00
1750.00

