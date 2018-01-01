JUST IN
Honeywell Automation India Ltd.

BSE: 517174 Sector: Engineering
NSE: HONAUT ISIN Code: INE671A01010
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 15894.50 36.20
(0.23%)
OPEN

16147.90

 HIGH

16153.00

 LOW

15828.00
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 15780.25 -81.20
(-0.51%)
OPEN

16100.00

 HIGH

16149.95

 LOW

15780.25
OPEN 16147.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 15858.30
VOLUME 274
52-Week high 21899.00
52-Week low 9530.00
P/E 65.90
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14,051
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Honeywell Automation India Ltd.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd

Honeywell Automation India Ltd (HAIL) is a market leader in Electronics-Instrumentation and Process Control equipment industry. HAIL is leading provider of Integrated automation and software solution that improves productivity enhancing comfort and ensuring the safety and security to homes and business premises. The company's main products are distributed control systems, building control systems ...> More

Honeywell Automation India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   14,051
EPS - TTM () [*S] 241.20
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 65.90
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 01 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.06
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1466.96
P/B Ratio () [*S] 10.83
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Honeywell Automation India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 721.48 673.74 7.09
Other Income 6.6 10.54 -37.38
Total Income 728.08 684.28 6.4
Total Expenses 629.05 581.15 8.24
Operating Profit 99.03 103.13 -3.98
Net Profit 62.26 64.02 -2.75
Equity Capital 8.84 8.84 -
> More on Honeywell Automation India Ltd Financials Results

Honeywell Automation India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bharat Electron 150.40 1.31 36953.28
Whirlpool India 1563.95 2.05 19841.83
Honeywell Auto 15894.50 0.23 14050.74
Symphony 1796.90 0.39 12569.32
TTK Prestige 6653.60 0.45 7684.91
Blue Star 790.55 -0.40 7589.28
> More on Honeywell Automation India Ltd Peer Group

Honeywell Automation India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.34
Insurance 0.01
Mutual Funds 15.23
Indian Public 8.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.93
> More on Honeywell Automation India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Honeywell Automation India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.52% -7.74% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.39% -7.10% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -20.54% -8.13% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 13.65% 17.61% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 66.19% 64.67% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 78.15% 67.89% 17.24% 19.02%

Honeywell Automation India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15828.00
16153.00
Week Low/High 15827.05
17110.00
Month Low/High 15827.05
18832.00
YEAR Low/High 9530.00
21899.00
All TIME Low/High 39.47
21899.00

