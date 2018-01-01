You are here » Home
Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
|BSE: 517174
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: HONAUT
|ISIN Code: INE671A01010
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
15894.50
|
36.20
(0.23%)
|
OPEN
16147.90
|
HIGH
16153.00
|
LOW
15828.00
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
15780.25
|
-81.20
(-0.51%)
|
OPEN
16100.00
|
HIGH
16149.95
|
LOW
15780.25
About Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
Honeywell Automation India Ltd (HAIL) is a market leader in Electronics-Instrumentation and Process Control equipment industry. HAIL is leading provider of Integrated automation and software solution that improves productivity enhancing comfort and ensuring the safety and security to homes and business premises. The company's main products are distributed control systems, building control systems ...> More
Honeywell Automation India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Honeywell Automation India Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Honeywell Automation India Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|721.48
|673.74
|7.09
|Other Income
|6.6
|10.54
|-37.38
|Total Income
|728.08
|684.28
|6.4
|Total Expenses
|629.05
|581.15
|8.24
|Operating Profit
|99.03
|103.13
|-3.98
|Net Profit
|62.26
|64.02
|-2.75
|Equity Capital
|8.84
|8.84
| -
Honeywell Automation India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.52%
|-7.74%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.39%
|-7.10%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-20.54%
|-8.13%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|13.65%
|17.61%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|66.19%
|64.67%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|78.15%
|67.89%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Honeywell Automation India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15828.00
|
|16153.00
|Week Low/High
|15827.05
|
|17110.00
|Month Low/High
|15827.05
|
|18832.00
|YEAR Low/High
|9530.00
|
|21899.00
|All TIME Low/High
|39.47
|
|21899.00
