Hotel Leela Venture Ltd.
|BSE: 500193
|Sector: Services
|NSE: HOTELEELA
|ISIN Code: INE102A01024
|
BSE
LIVE
13:51 | 12 Mar
|
17.40
|
-0.10
(-0.57%)
|
OPEN
17.85
|
HIGH
17.85
|
LOW
17.30
|
NSE
LIVE
13:38 | 12 Mar
|
17.35
|
-0.15
(-0.86%)
|
OPEN
17.70
|
HIGH
17.85
|
LOW
17.30
|OPEN
|17.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.50
|VOLUME
|43337
|52-Week high
|27.25
|52-Week low
|15.75
|P/E
|193.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,097
|Buy Price
|17.30
|Buy Qty
|1738.00
|Sell Price
|17.40
|Sell Qty
|2452.00
About Hotel Leela Venture Ltd.
Hotel Leela Venture Ltd
Hotel Leela Venture Ltd is one of the leading players in the Indian hospitality industry. The company operates in both, the leisure and business sectors. The Leela palaces and resorts include a chain of five star luxury hotels and resorts. The company properties include The Leela Kempinski in Mumbai, The Leela Palace in Goa, The Leela Palace Kempinski in Bangalore and The Leela Kovalam in Kerala. ...> More
Hotel Leela Venture Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Hotel Leela Venture Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Hotel Leela Venture Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|203.61
|195.72
|4.03
|Other Income
|26.25
|-20.74
|226.57
|Total Income
|229.86
|174.98
|31.36
|Total Expenses
|138.46
|129.36
|7.03
|Operating Profit
|91.4
|45.62
|100.35
|Net Profit
|40.65
|-10.39
|491.24
|Equity Capital
|126.11
|93.32
| -
Hotel Leela Venture Ltd - Peer Group
Hotel Leela Venture Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Hotel Leela Venture Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.45%
|-7.22%
|-0.06%
|-0.93%
|1 Month
|-25.64%
|-26.95%
|-1.68%
|-0.90%
|3 Month
|-11.22%
|-11.70%
|1.50%
|0.93%
|6 Month
|-19.26%
|-21.85%
|4.87%
|4.29%
|1 Year
|6.75%
|7.10%
|16.51%
|16.06%
|3 Year
|-17.92%
|-19.49%
|16.57%
|18.32%
Hotel Leela Venture Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|17.30
|
|17.85
|Week Low/High
|17.25
|
|19.00
|Month Low/High
|17.25
|
|25.00
|YEAR Low/High
|15.75
|
|27.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.30
|
|90.00
