Hotel Leela Venture Ltd.

BSE: 500193 Sector: Services
NSE: HOTELEELA ISIN Code: INE102A01024
BSE LIVE 13:51 | 12 Mar 17.40 -0.10
(-0.57%)
OPEN

17.85

 HIGH

17.85

 LOW

17.30
NSE LIVE 13:38 | 12 Mar 17.35 -0.15
(-0.86%)
OPEN

17.70

 HIGH

17.85

 LOW

17.30
OPEN 17.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 17.50
VOLUME 43337
52-Week high 27.25
52-Week low 15.75
P/E 193.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,097
Buy Price 17.30
Buy Qty 1738.00
Sell Price 17.40
Sell Qty 2452.00
About Hotel Leela Venture Ltd.

Hotel Leela Venture Ltd

Hotel Leela Venture Ltd is one of the leading players in the Indian hospitality industry. The company operates in both, the leisure and business sectors. The Leela palaces and resorts include a chain of five star luxury hotels and resorts. The company properties include The Leela Kempinski in Mumbai, The Leela Palace in Goa, The Leela Palace Kempinski in Bangalore and The Leela Kovalam in Kerala. ...> More

Hotel Leela Venture Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,097
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.09
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 193.33
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   7.50
Latest Dividend Date 21 Jun 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.43
P/B Ratio () [*S] -40.47
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Hotel Leela Venture Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 203.61 195.72 4.03
Other Income 26.25 -20.74 226.57
Total Income 229.86 174.98 31.36
Total Expenses 138.46 129.36 7.03
Operating Profit 91.4 45.62 100.35
Net Profit 40.65 -10.39 491.24
Equity Capital 126.11 93.32 -
Hotel Leela Venture Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mahindra Holiday 298.00 0.69 3973.23
I T D C 380.95 -0.44 3267.41
EIH Assoc.Hotels 529.05 2.15 1612.02
Hotel Leela Ven. 17.40 -0.57 1097.16
TajGVK Hotels 155.00 2.18 971.85
Oriental Hotels 44.00 0.34 785.84
The Byke Hospi. 167.40 1.30 671.27
Hotel Leela Venture Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.27
Banks/FIs 0.11
FIIs 0.05
Insurance 3.65
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 9.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 38.97
Hotel Leela Venture Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.45% -7.22% -0.06% -0.93%
1 Month -25.64% -26.95% -1.68% -0.90%
3 Month -11.22% -11.70% 1.50% 0.93%
6 Month -19.26% -21.85% 4.87% 4.29%
1 Year 6.75% 7.10% 16.51% 16.06%
3 Year -17.92% -19.49% 16.57% 18.32%

Hotel Leela Venture Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 17.30
17.85
Week Low/High 17.25
19.00
Month Low/High 17.25
25.00
YEAR Low/High 15.75
27.00
All TIME Low/High 2.30
90.00

